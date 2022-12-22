Report: Trae Young could request trade if Hawks struggle in postseason

By Dec 22, 2022, 1:06 PM EST
0 Comments

If you thought the tension between Trae Young and Nate McMillan was just something that would blow over, that shake-ups in the front office are not a sign of bigger issues in Atlanta, think again.

The much-discussed bad chemistry with the Hawks could spill over and lead to Trae Young asking for a trade, executives from other teams told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes during the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas (which has become one of the big front office meeting points of the NBA calendar).

Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time…

Atlanta has struggled to find the chemistry that propelled it to the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago. Last season, the Hawks won just one playoff game, losing in five games to the Miami Heat. This season, they are on a similar trajectory with an underwhelming 16-16 record, ninth in the Eastern Conference. All that despite the offseason addition of star guard Dejounte Murray, a player Young encouraged management to pursue.

Here are a few thoughts:

• This is not something for this season’s trade deadline; what happens to the Hawks in the playoffs will determine everyone’s next course of action. However, as Haynes notes, these Hawks look like a play-in team that would get bounced in the first round at best, which would leave a bitter taste considering how much the Hawks gave up last summer to get Dejounte Murray. The Hawks entered this season believing internally they were in the upper echelons of the East.

• New head man in basketball operations Landry Fields is going to get a chance to reshape the Hawks roster, and that very likely starts with trading John Collins at the February deadline. Fields could build the team into something that is a better fit with Young (and makes him happier).

• Young is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million max contract extension. He is locked in for three more years (making more than $40 million each season) but has an early termination option that can make him a free agent in 2026.

• Young is an unquestionable offensive force averaging 27.6 points and 9.8 assists a game this season (and it is considered a down year for him). However, front office people from other teams NBC Sports has spoken to over the years have questioned how good a team could be with Young at its center because of his poor defense and how much he wants to control the ball and flow of play. It’s also safe to say Young is not exactly the most popular teammate around the league.

• If it comes down to Young wanting out, there would be unquestioned demand for him around the league, 24-year-old All-NBA players rarely become available for trade. That said, it would be interesting to see which franchises would be willing to go all-in for him, because the Hawks would start by asking for a Harden-sized haul.

PBT Podcast: Which Christmas Day NBA Games are worth watching?

By Dec 22, 2022, 12:29 PM EST
0 Comments

The NBA’s traditional slate of five Christmas Day games goes up against a triple-header of NFL games year, which could lead to some channel flipping in some households (or the kids streaming the NBA game on their phones while their grandfathers and uncles watch the NFL).

But which of the NBA games are worth flipping away from the NFL to see? Bucks at Celtics for sure, but what about the 76ers at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks?

Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and myself get into all of that. First, we talk about the sale of the Phoenix Suns to Mat Ishbia and what that will mean for the franchise, then Corey’s Jukebox picks a song for the Suns. After that comes a discussion of the NBA’s international games — the league recently played in Mexico City and heads to Paris early next year — and the growth of the sport outside the United States, and how NBA 2K plays a big role in that.

Then comes a discussion of all things Christmas.

Popovich, Wade, Nowitzki, Parker, Gasol headline Hall of Fame nominees

By Dec 22, 2022, 11:53 AM EST
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs
Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The next Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class could be epic. One for the ages.

The Hall of Fame announced the first-time eligible candidates for the Class of 2023 and the list is jaw-dropping: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

Every one of them should be in, let’s break down the NBA coach/players’ cases quickly:

• Gregg Popovich: The all-time winningest coach in NBA history, a five-time NBA champion, a three-time Coach of the Year, and he led Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Maybe the better test: You can’t have a conversation about the greatest basketball coaches of all time and not mention his name.

The only surprise with Popovich is that he allowed his name to be entered, he had resisted up to this point. It was unexpected to see him on the list for that reason.

• Dirk Nowitzki: A member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, he played 21 NBA seasons (all in Dallas) and is an NBA champion and Finals MVP, the 2006-07 NBA MVP, 12-time All-NBA, 14-time NBA All-Star, and is sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (31,560 points).

“It will be an unbelievable moment, really,” Nowitzki said of entering the Hall of Fame (technically, he still has to be voted in). “I mean, to top everything that has happened here the last couple years and words and accolades that have come my way, that will be the ultimate … to be enshrined, hopefully, with the greatest in our game ever.”

• Dwyane Wade: A three-time NBA champion and the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, is an eight-time All-NBA selection, 13-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-Defensive team and the league’s scoring champion in 2009.

• Pau Gasol: A lock based not only on his NBA career but also his international one. In the NBA Gasol was a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, the 2002 Rookie of the Year, and he finished his career with 20,894 points and grabbed 11,305 rebounds. He was the face of the Memphis Grizzlies before teaming up with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. Internationally, he led Spain to a FIBA World Cup title, two Olympic silver medals, and three EuroBasket (European championship) titles, he was the MVP of the 2006 FIBA World Cup and the 2009 and 2015 FIBA EuroBasket. Gasol remains the all-time leading scorer in the EuroBasket.

• Tony Parker: A four-time NBA champion with Popovich’s Spurs and the 2007 NBA Finals MVP, he was also a four-time All-NBA player and six-time All-Star. Internationally he led France to the 2013 EuroBasket title and was named tournament MVP, and he is now second All-Time in EuroBasket scoring (to Gasol, with Nowitzki third). Traditionally the Hall of Fame lets in the core players from dynasty teams, and Parker certainly qualifies as that for the Spurs.

Also on the nominee list for the first time: Bucky Hammon as a player (a six-time WNBA All-Star), the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s team, the 1982 Cheyney University women’s basketball team that became the first from a historically Black college to reach the NCAA championship game.

Three things to know: Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5 road trip

By Dec 22, 2022, 8:11 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5 road trip

The Golden State Warriors are not a good basketball team right now.

We all know Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury, and there have been flashes this season that reminds us these Warriors won the championship six months ago and can reach those heights again.

But that’s not who they are today, is it coach Steve Kerr?

“You are what your record says you are,” Kerr said in his postgame press conference, echoing a Bill Parcells line. “It was a bad road trip. We are 15-18, so we’re a below-.500 team, and we’ve got to find a way to reverse that.”
The Warriors

Kerr’s comments came after the Brooklyn Nets put up 91 points on the Warriors Wednesday night — in the first half.

Is everyone excited about the Warriors playing on Christmas Day now?

The Nets didn’t set the record, that’s the third most points scored in half an NBA game in league history. As bad as the Warriors’ defensive effort was, everything went right for the Nets in those first 24 minutes: they shot 71.4% overall, 13-of-19 from 3, had 19 fast break points and 30 points in the paint.

The Nets fans were even on point Wednesday.

Kevin Durant scored 23 and led nine Nets in double figures as Brooklyn went on to win 143-113.

There are reasons for this uninspired Warriors outing: The last game of a road trip, one where they rested Klay Thompson in addition to Curry being out, plus there was a real “let’s just get through the week before Christmas” energy. On top of all that, the Warriors ran into a hot Nets team that is healthy and putting things together.

We keep giving the Warriors the benefit of the doubt — and with good reason, we saw what the core of the Warriors can do back in June. But this is not the same team. It lost some of its depth — Otto Porter, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson — and the Warriors’ younger generation has not been able to step up and fill those spots in the rotation. Beyond that, these Warriors have not taken the first third of the regular season seriously, they have not built good habits, and the team with the best defensive rating in the league last season is 24th this season.

Nobody is running away with the West this season, but the Warriors’ slow start — not likely to get better in the coming weeks with Curry still out — is going to leave the Warriors fighting for a middle-of-the-pack playoff spot if/when they do turn it around, and the path from there to the Finals is much more difficult. Nobody is counting the Warriors out, but they and their fans have to know their path to repeating gets tougher and tougher with every ugly loss.

2) Cavaliers take a step forward with win over Bucks

Like the Warriors mentioned above, when it gets to the playoffs we’re going to trust the Milwaukee Bucks. They have done it before and have a ring. They have Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have experience and are not using their top gears in December (but they may shift up one for Boston on Christmas Day).

The Cavaliers are good and young but have not yet earned that level of trust.

However, Cleveland took care of business against Milwaukee on Wednesday night and showed some maturity, looking like a team taking a step forward toward being a real postseason threat to the top two teams in the East. The Cavs built an early lead and then held off the Bucks’ second-half runs to pick up the 114-106 win behind 36 from Donovan Mitchell.

There are no statement games in December and this win will be forgotten if the Bucks and Cavaliers meet in the playoffs, but this was a confidence-boosting win for a Cleveland team that looks more and more dangerous with each step forward. It’s a good sign.

That said, Antetokounmpo was the best player in this game and would be a serious problem in a playoff series.

3) NBA shows it does not care about tampering

This year there were 38 new contracts agreed to and seven contract extensions signed on the first day of NBA free agency — nearly half of them the first 90 minutes after the free agent window opened. That is a lot of tampering, using the NBA’s by-the-book definition.

Teams shrug. That’s how the game is played. Every GM in this league would give up a future second-round pick to land an All-Star level player.

That’s the price the NBA set when it slapped the Knicks on the wrist for tampering. The NBA’s nearly five-month investigation into the Knicks’ recruitment of Jalen Brunson concluded that New York “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions.” Meaning the Knicks tampered with Brunson.

The price: The Knicks lose their 2025 second-round pick.

The Knicks will gladly pay it. Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists a game, has been the steady floor general the Knicks need and has played like an All-Star.

Rarely will there be cases with such blatant evidence of tampering — there were multiple reports the sides had agreed to terms before free agency officially opened. Also, the Knicks hired Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach (although he has been on Tom Thibodeau’s staff before). Then there was Knicks executives William “World Wide Wes” Wesley and Allan Houston, as well as forward Julius Randle, sitting courtside for a Mavericks-Jazz playoff game in Dallas (to be seen by Brunson). And the list goes on and on.

The recruitment worked and Brunson agreed to sign with the New York Knicks for four years, $104 million early in free agency.

There is an easy fix here: Allow free agents to be to talk to teams once their season ends. To use Brunson as an example, why shouldn’t the Knicks or other teams have been able to contact him once the Mavericks’ season ended? We all get why the NBA wants to stop teams from tampering with players still under contract — reaching out to Kevin Durant or Luka Doncic, for example — but for a free agent to be in the lame duck last month of their deal? Who cares.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu with the putback game-winner

The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball and got it to DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.

Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:22 AM EST
0 Comments

For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out.

The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.

The only Hawk who boxed out his man was John Collins, but he didn’t grab the rebound and ended up on the bottom of the Bulls’ celebration.

DeRozan finished with 28, Zach LaVine had 22 and Nikola Vucevic 20 as Chicago picked up its second straight win on the road after dropping 7-of-9 overall. Trae Young led the Hawks with 34.

