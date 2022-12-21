Travis Schlenk steps down as head of Hawks basketball operations, Landry Fields steps in

By Dec 21, 2022, 10:59 AM EST
Atlanta Hawks Introduce Draft Picks - Press Conference
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
In a surprise move, Travis Schlenk, the head of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks, has stepped down.

The man who traded Trae Young for Luka Doncic on draft night and then built a roster around Young — with John Collins, Deandre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others — that made the Eastern Conference Finals will stay on as a consultant to principal owner Tony Ressler, the team announced. Current general manager Landry Fields will step up to run the team’s day-to-day operations.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager. As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family,” Schlenk said.

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

The front office shakeup comes amidst a worse-than-expected start to the season in Atlanta.

The Hawks made a bold move last summer to trade for Dejounte Murray as a backcourt mate for Young, but that pair has not meshed as hoped. In addition, there has been tension between Young and coach Nate McMillan, with rumblings about frustration with Young’s style of play. While plenty of experts questioned the fit of Young and Murray, the internal expectation in Atlanta was they would be a team near the top of the East and become a threat to the Celtics and Bucks. Instead, the 16-15 Hawks sit as a play-in team in the East, with a negative net rating and a below-average offense and defense.

Fields will now take over as the Hawks shop Collins at the trade deadline and look for a way to shake up this roster and find more wins.

Red hot Orlando Magic could be sellers at the trade deadline

By Dec 21, 2022, 12:52 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
Before stumbling against the Hawks Monday, the Orlando Magic had been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, having won six in a row including wins over the Celtics and Clippers. It’s a hot streak based around the play of young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

But the Magic also have a lot of veterans on the roster — Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton — and that could see the Magic as sellers at the trade deadline, something Jake Fisher talked about at Yahoo Sports.

Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said. New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services. The same goes for Gary Harris, although both wing players carry no guaranteed salary beyond this 2022-23 campaign.

R.J. Hampton is another strong Orlando trade candidate after the Magic didn’t pick up his fourth-year option for next season…

Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Magic’s greatest trade chip… League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as Toronto, Sacramento and Brooklyn, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and may be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba.

Right now, early in the trade season, teams are asking full retail for players — hence the Magic wanting a first-round pick for Bamba. Prices will get more realistic the closer we move to the Feb. 9 trading deadline.

Orlando should be stockpiling picks, even if it is second-rounders — the Lakers have the Bulls’ second-rounder this year, which suddenly looks a lot more promising. Bamba and Ross should bring back something of value (there’s not a lot of Hampton love around the league, and he will be an inexpensive free agent this offseason anyway if a team wants to roll the dice). Roll the dice on some second-rounders who could become solid rotation players (in 2021 Herbert Jones and Ayo Dosunmu were drafted in the 30s, in 2020 it was Xavier Tillman, in 2019 it was Nic Claxton and Cody Martin).

Keep an eye on the Magic on the trade market heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline — and on the court, where they have become dangerous.

Bulls play down reports of frustration, locker room dust up as normal

By Dec 21, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
There is frustration with Bulls management concerning the on-court chemistry of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. That blew up in the locker room at halftime of the Bulls’ recent ugly loss to the Timberwolves.

The Bulls’ reaction to all this dirty laundry going public? To shrug it off.

Here’s what the Bulls said postgame after picking up a win against the shorthanded Heat on Tuesday, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“It’d be a problem if we didn’t have any type of aggressive confrontation,” DeRozan said. “It ain’t like nobody threw blows or chairs or anything like that. To have any type of confrontation is just a true sign of a competitor. When you want to win and things aren’t going right, a sense of frustration kicks in. You’re around aggressive nature all day. It gotta come out one way or another, especially when you’re struggling. That’s all that was.”

Added LaVine: “Something that happens all the time in our locker room. It happens. Multiple guys talking, multiple guys frustrated. That’s what’s supposed to happen, it’s a basketball team. Not the first time, not the last time. It’s just you (reporters) hear it. It’s nothing new to us.’’

And Nikola Vučević: “Nothing that happened was a big deal. I mean, if you’re in professional sports, you’re going to have arguments with your teammates. That’s part of it.”

Nothing to see here, move along…

Except for the 12-18 record that has Chicago outside even the play-in now, a record in part due to a bottom-10 offense despite the massive amount of firepower on the roster. The early season struggles have other teams calling and watching, waiting to see if Chicago decides to make major changes and start trading away key players — Vucevic, Alex Caruso, maybe even DeRozan — coveted around the league.

It is natural for struggling teams to have internal tension, and no doubt if the Bulls could string together a few wins it would calm the waters. But a handful of wins would not fix the underlying problem of the roster construction in Chicago — a problem exacerbated by the continued absence of Lonzo Ball due to a knee injury — and eventually the franchise has some hard decisions to make. Whether the Bulls get to those questions at the trade deadline is something else entirely.

Until then, the Bulls players will keep having to answer team chemistry questions.

Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss

By Dec 21, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly Suns loss

The Suns looked like they had found their footing again, having won three straight after a five-game losing streak, and now the Wizards rolled into town on their own 10-game losing streak and playing some ugly basketball.

The Suns seemed in control midway through the fourth quarter up 10, and then fell asleep and watched a 15-0 Wizards run change the game.

In the midst of that, center Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams — two men with a rocky history together that includes Ayton sitting a lot of the Suns’ Game 7 loss to the Mavericks last season — could be seen arguing on the bench.

Moments before, Ayton apparently missed setting a screen for Mikal Bridges, and during a Deni Avdija free throw Bridges let him know about it. The best is the reaction of Bradley Beal, who sees the other team melting down and starts applauding.

After the game, Williams tried to play the incident down as did Ayton. Here are their quotes, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“It was the whole team in those moments,” Williams said after the game. “It wasn’t just Deandre, it was the whole group out there not executing properly. It was a bit of frustration, but that happens. That was not an isolated one person or one player thing.”

“We weren’t really exchanging words,” Ayton said. “We’re a family. He know how to talk to his boys and his boys know how to just communicate. Obviously, the whole world see it, but it’s really all love and just getting us back to regroup and just take out the confusion.”

The Wizards will take whatever gift the Suns want to give them. Beal scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Wizards showed a little fight in snapping their 10-game losing streak, 113-110. Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and, with Kristaps Porzingis out sick (non-COVID), Daniel Gafford stepped up with a big game on both ends, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

2) Sarver on his way out, billionaire Mat Ishbia set to buy Suns for $4 billion

Ayton and Williams’ relationship isn’t Robert Sarver’s concern anymore — the suspended owner has found a buyer for the Suns. And at a record price.

Mat Ishbia has agreed to purchase the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for a reported $4 billion. Ishbia, a walk-on reserve guard for the Michigan State Spartans under Tom Izzo that won the NCAA title in 2000, has since turned his father’s mortgage company into the largest in the nation and made himself a billionaire in the process.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Ishbia said in a statement. “Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months.

“Basketball is at the core of my life, from my high school days as a player to the honor of playing for Coach Izzo and winning a national title at Michigan State University. I’ve spent the last two decades building my mortgage business, United Wholesale Mortgage, into the number one mortgage lender in America and I’m confident that we can bring that same level of success to these great organizations on and off the floor.”

That sale price blows away the former record paid for an NBA team of $3.3 billion (Joe Tsai paid that for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center where they play). Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million.

“Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era,” Sarver said in a statement. “As a former collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment and resources to pursue championships. Equally important, though, is his philanthropic outlook and commitment to using sports as a way to elevate and connect people. I know he shares my unwavering support for women’s basketball and I look forward to watching him become a unifying force across the Valley of the Sun.”

Mat is bringing in his brother Justin — also a billionaire and part-owner of UWM — as a co-owner and alternate governor for the team.

Sarver agreed to sell the team after an NBA-sponsored investigation into his running of the Suns’ franchise showed he had led a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment claims. NBA commissioner Adam Silver fined Sarver $10 million (the max he could do) and suspended Sarver for a yearwhich was a slap on the wrist — but as pressure from sponsors and other NBA owners mounted, Sarver chose to step away.

3) Bulls respond to reports of infighting with win over shorthanded Heat

The Chicago Bulls showed a little fight — and not with each other this time.

The Miami Heat again showed their lack of depth. Three starters —Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin — were out and the Heat stumbled in the second half because of it.

Chicago will take it.

On a day where the Bulls’ dirty laundry — and frustrations with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan — were aired publicly, they bounced back with a big night 29-point night from Nikola Vucevic and got a 113-103 win over the Heat.

More important than the offense, the Bulls were engaged defensively and their rotations were sharp much of the night — including LaVine’s. He has not been an engaged defender much of the season, and none of the Bulls were during an ugly loss to the Timberwolves recently where Minnesota shot nearly 66% on the night on its way to 150 points.

DeRozan finished with 24, LaVine 21, and after the game everyone with the Bulls played down the reports of internal tensions. Wins help calm those waters.

Miami got 27 points and 12 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, who continues to play well. However, last season the Heat saw players like Max Strus step up (he was 1-of-9 shooting), or Gabe Vincent (out injured) and this season their bench is not the same. Victor Oladipo shot 4-of-13, and Duncan Robinson was 4-of-12.

Knicks rout shorthanded Warriors, extend win streak to 8 games

Dec 20, 2022, 11:28 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
NEW YORK — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State Warriors 132-94 on Tuesday night.

Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA.

“No one has talked about the streak at all,” Brunson said. “Obviously, we tell each other to keep it rolling. But, we’re just trying to be the best team we can be and just focus on one day at a time.”

Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds and Miles McBride added 10 points.

“We have a lot of players on this team who are capable of having monster games,” Brunson said. “It’s not surprising when someone like `Quick’ plays that way or `Q’ having that type of game or even Deuce (McBride) getting double figures. When they do it, it’s definitely a plus.”

Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players. Jonathan Kuminga had 13, while Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Ty Jerome each had 11.

The Knicks scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. They led 33-25 at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors pulled within 35-33, but a 3-pointer by Grimes with 4:17 left in the second quarter gave the Knicks a 60-45 lead. New York led 69-56 at halftime.

“Winning naturally gains confidence,” Randle said. “But, I’m not going to put much into a winning streak or whatever. It’s still December.”

Robinson’s free throws put the Knicks up 88-67 with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter. They again went up by 21 on Quickley’s free throws with five seconds left in the quarter.

Quickley shot 6 for 10 after going 3 for 20 in the previous two games.

The Knicks led 100-81 heading into the fourth, and the Warriors never got any closer.

Svi Mykailiuk’s free throws with 58 seconds remaining gave New York its biggest lead of the night and were the final points of the contest.

“The Knicks are in a good groove right now. They totally outplayed us,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “We sank tonight. We’re trying to hang in there and we will. Another game tomorrow.”

