Reports: Billionaire Mat Ishbia set to buy Suns for near $4 billion

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:40 PM EST
Photo via USA Today
0 Comments

Mat Ishbia already has a championship ring — an NCAA basketball title one he earned as a reserve guard for the Michigan State Spartans under Tom Izzo in 2000.

Now he’s going to chase an NBA ring as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Ishbia is in final negotiations to buy the team from Robert Sarver for around $4 billion, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (and since confirmed by other reports).

That sale price would blow away the old record paid for an NBA team of $2.35 billion (what Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets).

After being a walk-on at Michigan State, Ishbia made billions as the chairman and CEO of the nation’s largest mortgage lender, United Wholesale Mortgage, formally called UWM Holdings. Mat’s father Jeff founded the business in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, worth a reported $7 billion. Ishbia is worth a reported $5.1 billion.

Mat is bringing in his brother Justin — also a billionaire and part-owner of UWM — as a co-owner and alternate governor for the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sarver agreed to sell the team after an investigation into his running of the Suns’ franchise had led to a hostile work environment and sexual harassment claims. NBA commissioner Adam Silver fined Sarver $10 million (the max he could do) and suspended Sarver for a yearwhich was a slap on the wrist — but as pressure from sponsors and other NBA owners mounted, Sarver chose to step away.

And take the cash — Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million. Sarver had other investors in the team, but under the contract, he had sole control over the team’s sale (and the other owners had to abide by his decision).

There is no timeline for the sale and it has to be approved by the other owners, but this likely will move quickly. Ishbia has been one of the people in line looking at NBA franchises when they went up for sale (the same is true of the NFL).

One side note here (as Bill Simmons mentioned on Twitter): This sale now sets the price for potential expansion teams later this decade (likely in Seattle and Las Vegas). Silver and others with the league have said expansion is not formally on the table right now, but the expectation is that once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and a new national television/streaming deal are locked down, the league will turn to expansion. That price just got a lot more expensive.

Here's more on the Suns

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Bucks show Pelicans what a contender looks like
Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

Magic’s Chuma Okeke out at least a month after having knee scoped

By Dec 20, 2022, 12:34 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
0 Comments

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke injured his knee about a month ago and has missed the last 14 games going with rest and treatment as his options.

It wasn’t enough, so he has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his knee, the Magic announced. He has undergone chondroplasty — where the damaged part of the cartilage is trimmed off and the rest is reshaped. Okeke will be re-evaluated in a month.

Okeke has battled left knee issues going back to when he tore his ACL at Auburn. The Magic took him at No. 16 in the 2019 draft but he spent his first professional season in the G-League working to recover before coming to the NBA the past three seasons.

Okeke is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, but the potential 3&D wing is shooting 30% from beyond the arc this season and 36.8% overall (in the 18 games before his injury). He was fighting for minutes in a crowded Orlando frontcourt where Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner start as the forwards, then they can bring in Wendell Carter Jr. (when healthy, he is out right now), Admiral Schofield and Mo Bamba (more of a five) off the bench, plus Bol Bol gets some run.

Okeke has one season remaining on his rookie contract after this one and is extension-eligible after this season.

Check out more on the Magic

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics
Robert Williams gets standing ovation during debut for Celtics, then shows...
Celtics Media Day
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Magic
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

Watch Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd get ejected for arguing call

By Dec 20, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

NBA referees have been needlessly quick with some ejections this season, but when you have the reputation and history of complaining that Luka Doncic does, the officials aren’t cutting you any slack.

In the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota, Doncic thought he drew a foul on Jaden McDaniels — years ago, Doncic would have gotten that whistle, McDaniels had slid back in front of Doncic and was still moving, but this was the right call as Doncic initiated the contact and went to the ground to sell it, the officials correctly went with a no-call — and said something magical to Rodney Mott, and that got Doncic ejected. Then Jason Kidd had to defend his star player and he was ejected as well.

We don’t know what Doncic said here, but as noted above he is one of the leading complainers in the league (he and Draymond Green fight for that trophy every year) and the referees are not giving him a break.

There is validity in the argument that fans don’t pay exorbitant NBA ticket prices to see Mott, they pay to see Doncic, and with that the league needs fewer ejections. However, the league needs to find a way to reduce the level of complaining to officials (which also undermines the integrity of the game), and a few ejections can go a long way down that road.

Still, the NBA has to find a way to get its stars on the court — in a rest and recovery league, every night big stars are in street clothes and it hurts the product — and throwing out the ones that do play doesn’t help. The league, players and officials need to find a balance. Right now, everybody looks bad.

Minnesota went on to beat Dallas 116-106.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Watch Kemba Walker put up 32 for Mavericks, who still fall to Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear

Three things to know: Bucks show Pelicans what a contender looks like

By Dec 20, 2022, 8:53 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Bucks come to town, show Pelicans what a contender looks like

New Orleans has been turning heads all season — they’re surprisingly impressive on defense (sixth in the league) and have a +4.8 net rating that is fourth in the league. They must be mentioned among potential contenders to come out of the West.

But if they wanted to see up close what the next step looks like, what the level of play is for a contender — even in December — the Bucks showed them Monday night.

The Pelicans had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 42 points on 12-of-17 shooting with 10 boards and looked every bit one of the MVP frontrunners.

Brook Lopez added 30 points and seven rebounds, but his biggest impact was as a help defender shutting off the driving lanes for Zion Williamson and everyone else. The Bucks have the second-best defense in the league and showed it — late in the game Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews could switch the Zion Williamson/CJ McCollum pick-and-roll and put up enough of a contest that it slowed the driver, giving time for Lopez to slide over and help. All game long the versatility of the Bucks’ defenders proved a challenge for the Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 37 points and 18 rebounds, and McCollum added 31, but the Bucks were just too efficient and got to the line more, handling the game. That’s four straight losses for the Pelicans, who have slid to the No.4 seed in the West.

The Pelicans are good, but they are young and growing. That’s shown in recent losses to the Suns and now the Bucks — it’s a process to learn to win at the highest levels in the NBA, but that road is not smooth (and not linear). There are bumps along the way.

Maybe the best news for the Bucks on the night, Joe Ingles made his debut for the team, 10 months after his ACL surgery. He looked rusty and a step slow in his 15 minutes, as to be expected in a first game back, but once he gets his legs under him again he gives Mike Budenholzer another shooter and willing passer he can turn to, just more versatility on an already deep team.

2) Lillard becomes all-time leading scorer in Trail Blazers’ history

As if there were any doubts, Damian Lillard cemented his spot as the greatest Trail Blazer ever on Monday night when he passed Clyde Drexler to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. It came on a free throw.

Lillard’s on-court resume as the greatest Trail Blazer ever is unimpeachable: Rookie of the Year (2013), six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, one of the 75 greatest players ever in the sport, and he has lifted the Trail Blazers up to the Western Conference finals. However, what really separates Lillard as the greatest Blazer everts his work off the court, Lillard has been active in the community with his charitable foundation and working through the Trail Blazers since he came to town. He is committed to Portland and has not left.

Lillard finished Monday night’s game against the Thunder with 28 points, but he and the Blazers could not pull away and left room and time for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to drain a buzzer-beating game-winner.

3) Really? Patrick Beverley hits Chris Paul with “too small” after bucket down 26

The too-small gesture has become the Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas” of the NBA — it’s everywhere and you can’t escape it. Every game, players bully their way to a bucket (often against a switch) and use the gesture. It’s ubiquitous.

Chris Paul and the Suns were blowing out the Lakers’ JV team Monday night — no Anthony Davis, no LeBron James, no Russell Westbrook, no Austin Reaves — and up 26 in the third when the Lakers’ Patrick Beverley got the bucket on his rival CP3 and pulled out the too small celebration.

Come on Beverley, pick your spots.

Paul finished the night with 28 points, eight assists and his team got the easy win (without Devin Booker, who had the night off due to groin soreness). CP3 reacted to Beverley’s taunt as a Hall of Famer should, he just brushed it aside (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“You can’t pay attention to that stuff,” Paul said after the game when asked about Beverley trying to show him up. “That ain’t new. He ain’t come up with it. But just play basketball, man.”

It’s just Beverley being Beverley, but when your team’s getting their doors blown off, maybe that’s not the time to pull out the celebration.

The Suns won the game by 26 and it didn’t feel that close.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: Talen Horton-Tucker almost breaks his own ankles, but still gets the bucket.

Watch Damian Lillard pass Drexler to become Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer

By Dec 19, 2022, 11:19 PM EST
0 Comments

Damian Lillard is the greatest Portland Trail Blazer. Ever.

If there were doubts about who wears the crown, with a couple of free throws on Monday night, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler to become the all-time leading scorer in Trail Blazer history.

It was a moment for Trail Blazers fans everywhere and the Lillard family to celebrate.

Lillard’s Hall of Fame resume over 11 seasons in Portland is legendary: Rookie of the Year (2013), six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, one of the 75 greatest players in the history of the game, and he has taken the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference finals. More than just on the court, Lillard has been active in the community with his charitable foundation and working with the Trail Blazers — he’s been committed to Portland as more than just a player.

Lillard finished with 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the win because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got space for a baseline buzzer-beating game-winner.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Bucks show Pelicans what a contender looks like
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
PBT Podcast: New-look NBA awards, Warriors road woes and Purple Haze for...
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third

 