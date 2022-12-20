Donovan Mitchell says ‘it was draining’ dealing with off-court racial issues in Utah

By Dec 20, 2022, 6:13 PM EST
Utah Jazz v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jason Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

NBA players will quietly say they hear offensive, racist comments from fans — on and off the court — in basically every city, but there are a few places where it is more common than others. Boston is one.

Utah is always near the top of that shameful list. Dwane Wade had issues there, Russell Westbrook has had run-ins with fans there, and more recently Ja Morant‘s family heard lewd and racist remarks from some fans there. It’s certainly not everyone, but players feel those moments are more common in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell said the racial issues in Salt Lake City and the state were draining for him. During a wide-ranging interview with Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape, Mitchell was honest about the situation and said repeated situations in Utah wore him down.

It’s no secret there’s a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I’m not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things. A [Utah] state senator [Stuart Adams] saying I need to get educated on my own Black history. Seeing Black kids getting bullied because of their skin color. Seeing a little girl [Isabella Tichenor] hang herself because she’s being bullied.

Man, it was just one thing after another. And I will say, it’s not the only place it happens. But for me, I’m continuing to be an advocate for [racial equality] and to receive the amount of pushback I got over the years, it was a lot.

Mitchell added this story to emphasize his point.

But as far as Utah, it became a lot to have to deal with on a nightly basis. I got pulled over once. I got an attitude from a cop until I gave him my ID. And that forever made me wonder what happens to the young Black kid in Utah that doesn’t have that power to just be like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that was one of the things for me that I took to heart.

Mitchell has spoken highly of individuals and experiences he had in Utah, but the sense that a lot of people didn’t understand what he was experiencing, that they didn’t relate (or wouldn’t) eventually became an issue. Mitchell said the experience in Cleveland — a much more racially diverse city — has been different.

Mitchell has been playing the best basketball of his career in Cleveland, including scoring 23 on Monday night to lead his current team to a comfortable win over his old one, 120-99. This season the Cavs have put Mitchell in a better situation for him on the court, and his scoring and shot creation have sparked the Cavaliers to a 21-11 start to the season. His feeling comfortable likely has something to do with his level of play as well.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to...
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Watch Kemba Walker put up 32 for Mavericks, who still fall to Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third

Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan

By Dec 20, 2022, 6:50 PM EST
0 Comments

When Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan share the court this season, the Bulls have a -3.6 net rating — that’s two points per 100 worse than the team average as a whole (stats via Cleaning the Glass). As a duo, they tend to play next to each other taking turns rather than with and off each other.

Chicago’s coaching staff and management recognize the problem, but meetings and conversations with the players — who get along well, this isn’t personal — aren’t working. Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry wrote about it at The Athletic.

The Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine, according to team and league sources who were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on team dynamics. DeRozan and LaVine have always had a strong mutual respect for each other… But their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record (11-18)…

Even more, multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer.

A few quick thoughts on this “news” (the chemistry issues aren’t a surprise to anyone who has watched a Bulls game — both guys want and need the ball in their hands):

• If one were cynical, one might say this feels a lot like a story generated by LaVine’s camp to advance his standing (he is represented by Klutch Sports).

• The report also discusses “skepticism within the locker room about the head coach” Billy Donovan. Complain all you want there, Donovan got a contract extension this past summer (one the Bulls kept quiet at the time, for whatever reason). Knowing how Bulls ownership works, they will not want to pay multiple coaches for multiple years, so Donvan isn’t going anywhere in the short term.

• Not having Lonzo Ball as a facilitator and floor general doesn’t help (he remains out indefinitely following a second knee surgery, and buzz is growing he may not play this season). It also doesn’t explain everything.

• There are a lot of teams watching the Bulls to see what they do at the trade deadline, if they decide to make changes to this struggling roster, and if so how deep the cuts will be. The sense around the league is that Nikola Vucevic will be available at the right price, but it’s unlikely DeRozan will be available and almost out of the question LaVine will be. Was this leak an attempt to start to change the thinking on DeRozan?

• The Bulls have lost four in a row and 7-of-9, and they now sit outside even the play-in as the 11th seed in the East.

Check out more on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves
Zach LaVine calls latest Bulls’ loss ’embarrassing’ (and...
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

Reports: Billionaire Mat Ishbia set to buy Suns for around $4 billion

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:40 PM EST
Photo via USA Today
0 Comments

Mat Ishbia already has a championship ring — an NCAA basketball title one he earned as a reserve guard for the Michigan State Spartans under Tom Izzo in 2000.

Now he’s going to chase an NBA ring as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Ishbia is in final negotiations to buy the team from Robert Sarver for around $4 billion, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (and since confirmed by other reports).

That sale price would blow away the old record paid for an NBA team of $2.35 billion (what Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets).

After being a walk-on at Michigan State, Ishbia made billions as the chairman and CEO of the nation’s largest mortgage lender, United Wholesale Mortgage, formally called UWM Holdings. Mat’s father Jeff founded the business in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, worth a reported $7 billion. Ishbia is worth a reported $5.1 billion.

Mat is bringing in his brother Justin — also a billionaire and part-owner of UWM — as a co-owner and alternate governor for the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sarver agreed to sell the team after an investigation into his running of the Suns’ franchise had led to a hostile work environment and sexual harassment claims. NBA commissioner Adam Silver fined Sarver $10 million (the max he could do) and suspended Sarver for a yearwhich was a slap on the wrist — but as pressure from sponsors and other NBA owners mounted, Sarver chose to step away.

And take the cash — Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million. Sarver had other investors in the team, but under the contract, he had sole control over the team’s sale (and the other owners had to abide by his decision).

There is no timeline for the sale and it has to be approved by the other owners, but this likely will move quickly. Ishbia has been one of the people in line looking at NBA franchises when they went up for sale (the same is true of the NFL).

One side note here (as Bill Simmons mentioned on Twitter): This sale now sets the price for potential expansion teams later this decade (likely in Seattle and Las Vegas). Silver and others with the league have said expansion is not formally on the table right now, but the expectation is that once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and a new national television/streaming deal are locked down, the league will turn to expansion. That price just got a lot more expensive.

Here's more on the Suns

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Bucks show Pelicans what a contender looks like
Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

Magic’s Chuma Okeke out at least a month after having knee scoped

By Dec 20, 2022, 12:34 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
0 Comments

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke injured his knee about a month ago and has missed the last 14 games going with rest and treatment as his options.

It wasn’t enough, so he has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his knee, the Magic announced. He has undergone chondroplasty — where the damaged part of the cartilage is trimmed off and the rest is reshaped. Okeke will be re-evaluated in a month.

Okeke has battled left knee issues going back to when he tore his ACL at Auburn. The Magic took him at No. 16 in the 2019 draft but he spent his first professional season in the G-League working to recover before coming to the NBA the past three seasons.

Okeke is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, but the potential 3&D wing is shooting 30% from beyond the arc this season and 36.8% overall (in the 18 games before his injury). He was fighting for minutes in a crowded Orlando frontcourt where Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner start as the forwards, then they can bring in Wendell Carter Jr. (when healthy, he is out right now), Admiral Schofield and Mo Bamba (more of a five) off the bench, plus Bol Bol gets some run.

Okeke has one season remaining on his rookie contract after this one and is extension-eligible after this season.

Check out more on the Magic

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics
Robert Williams gets standing ovation during debut for Celtics, then shows...
Celtics Media Day
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Magic
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

Watch Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd get ejected for arguing call

By Dec 20, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

NBA referees have been needlessly quick with some ejections this season, but when you have the reputation and history of complaining that Luka Doncic does, the officials aren’t cutting you any slack.

In the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota, Doncic thought he drew a foul on Jaden McDaniels — years ago, Doncic would have gotten that whistle, McDaniels had slid back in front of Doncic and was still moving, but this was the right call as Doncic initiated the contact and went to the ground to sell it, the officials correctly went with a no-call — and said something magical to Rodney Mott, and that got Doncic ejected. Then Jason Kidd had to defend his star player and he was ejected as well.

We don’t know what Doncic said here, but as noted above he is one of the leading complainers in the league (he and Draymond Green fight for that trophy every year) and the referees are not giving him a break.

There is validity in the argument that fans don’t pay exorbitant NBA ticket prices to see Mott, they pay to see Doncic, and with that the league needs fewer ejections. However, the league needs to find a way to reduce the level of complaining to officials (which also undermines the integrity of the game), and a few ejections can go a long way down that road.

Still, the NBA has to find a way to get its stars on the court — in a rest and recovery league, every night big stars are in street clothes and it hurts the product — and throwing out the ones that do play doesn’t help. The league, players and officials need to find a balance. Right now, everybody looks bad.

Minnesota went on to beat Dallas 116-106.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Watch Kemba Walker put up 32 for Mavericks, who still fall to Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear