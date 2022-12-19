Watch Damian Lillard pass Drexler to become Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer

By Dec 19, 2022, 11:19 PM EST
Damian Lillard is the greatest Portland Trail Blazer. Ever.

If there were doubts about who wears the crown, with a couple of free throws on Monday night, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler to become the all-time leading scorer in Trail Blazer history.

It was a moment for Trail Blazers fans everywhere and the Lillard family to celebrate.

Lillard’s Hall of Fame resume over 11 seasons in Portland is legendary: Rookie of the Year (2013), six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, one of the 75 greatest players in the history of the game, and he has taken the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference finals. More than just on the court, Lillard has been active in the community with his charitable foundation and working with the Trail Blazers — he’s been committed to Portland as more than just a player.

Lillard finished with 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the win because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got space for a baseline buzzer-beating game-winner.

Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’

By Dec 19, 2022, 7:22 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Tonight, the Utah Jazz roll into Cleveland and, for the first time, Donovan Mitchell will face off against the club where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career. It’s not the big, emotional moments, those come later. Mitchell returns to Utah on Jan. 10, and he and the Cavaliers face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves four days later (the teams played earlier this season but Mitchell was sidelined). Tonight is the first step.

Looking back, Mitchell said he never had a poor personal relationship with Gobert and there are no hard feelings, something he discussed during a far-reaching interview with Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Honestly, basketball just didn’t work. We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him.

[When I see him], I’m going to give him a hug and be happy to see him. And I wish him the best. There’s no hatred. There’s no ill will towards any of that. Basketball just didn’t work out. It happens.

Mitchell also talked about the Jazz.

We did a lot of special things. We set records. Had the best record in the league. We did a lot of things. It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, we didn’t win, so we didn’t do anything.’ But we did a lot of special things. It taught me a lot of lessons that have honestly helped me get to where I’m at to this day. I met a lot of special people, special coaches, special players.

While there was undeniably tension between Mitchell and Gobert — especially surrounding COVID — he says it was never really a toxic situation. He sees it more as a business situation, the one he was in didn’t work out and he moved on to a new one.

Mitchell is thriving with the Cavaliers, averaging 29.6 points and 4.6 assists for the team a surprise third in the East. Mitchell has played at an All-Star, maybe All-NBA level — it’s the best basketball of his career and he has exceeded expectations as a shot creator and scorer for the Cavs. More importantly, he’s giving a level of effort on the defensive end rarely seen when he wore a Utah jersey.

Danny Ainge was aggressive in breaking up the Jazz but he was also right, the Gobert and Mitchell era had run its course. Mitchell has found his landing spot. Whether Gobert has found his, and whether the Jazz have found their path forward, remain to be seen. But that doesn’t mean there are hard feelings.

Zach LaVine calls latest Bulls’ loss ’embarrassing’ (and he’s gentler than DeRozan)

By Dec 19, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
After the Bulls’ third-straight loss, this one to the Knicks on Friday, DeMar DeRozan was blunt (via K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago).

“We played like s***,” he said.

If you think that blunt assessment woke the Bulls up, you didn’t watch them Sunday night when they gave up 150 points in a loss to a Timberwolves team without Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert — the Bulls have lost four straight, 7-of-9, and have fallen to 11th in the East (out of even the play-in). After this latest ugly loss, players and coaches took turns shredding their own team’s effort, starting with Zach LaVine calling it “embarrassing.”

“Guys in here are talking. We’re trying to be leaders in our own way, but we’ve got to find a way to get it done. I mean, shoot, it ain’t like we’re not trying. We’re going out here talking a lot. We’ve just got to stop talking and go out there and do it. We’ll do it inconsistently, or consistently for one or two plays, but then won’t do it again. So it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it. At the end of the day, you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and be real about it and figure out how to come back and fight back.”

DeMar DeRozan was more direct.

“We gotta have that competitive nature like we had in Milwaukee every night. Like I grew up playing in the park where you want to go home with your ball. You want to fight and make sure you play with your ball and take your ball home. We gotta have that kind of attitude. Until we buckle down and realize, like, we’re leaving this park with our ball regardless, we gonna keep getting the same results. I’m tired of going home without a ball.”

Coach Billy Donovan deserves some blame for this slide, but a coach can only do so much if the players won’t execute the game plan. Donovan essentially threw things back on the players.

“We need to compete a whole lot better on the defensive end of the floor. And that’s five guys being connected. I can switch to zone. I can switch to different pick-and-roll coverages. But if the compete level is not high enough collectively as a group there, it doesn’t make a difference… You gotta line up and physically put your nose, your body, your spirit and soul in front of people.”

This Bulls’ slide has other teams thinking Chicago could get a seller at the trade deadline in February. While teams are interested in Zach LaVine, it’s considered highly unlikely the Bulls move on from a player they just signed to a max extension. Center Nikola Vucevic is reportedly considered available, and while other teams hope the Bulls would move on from DeRozan Chicago’s management reportedly has not been willing to go there. Yet.

If Chicago doesn’t snap this slide and turn things around, there needs to be some soul-searching and hard decisions made in the Bulls’ front office.

Anthony Davis’ injury leaves Lakers at a crossroads

By Dec 19, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Inside the Lakers’ locker room Sunday night, the team’s message to Anthony Davis in the wake of his latest injury was clear: Tune out the noise and focus on getting healthy.

“The first priority is to take care of yourself — the hell with what people have to say. You just block out that noise,” coach Darvin Ham said.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through [another injury], especially in the work that he’s put into it,” LeBron James said after the Lakers beat the Wizards. “He doesn’t cheat the game, shows up, prepares himself, goes out and obviously he’s been dominant this year and to have him to have this setback right now, I know it can be tough on him, for sure.”

However, for the Lakers’ front office, being without Davis for a month — or more — puts them at a crossroads.

The Lakers have not officially described Davis’ injury or given a timeline for his return — Ham said to expect that Monday — but Sunday night they did say other doctors (specialists) had come to look at Davis’ foot injury. History suggests when specialists are brought in it’s not a good sign, and sources hinted to NBC Sports a month may be the shorter end of the recovery window.

With Davis playing at an All-NBA level this season, the Lakers are still just 13-16 and sit 12th in the West. If the playoffs started today, the Lakers would be fishing in Cabo. They wouldn’t even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers are not a team with much margin for error. When everything is clicking, when everyone is healthy, they give off serious “I don’t want to see them in the first round” vibes. But if just one thing is off, let alone a couple of things, suddenly they are a team that can have some ugly losses.

Now things will be off for a month or more, which brings us to the crossroads for GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office: What do they do at the trade deadline?

The dream had been to find an available star where the Lakers could take a big swing that would land them back in contention (Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, maybe DeMar DeRozan). But with that looking like a long shot — no such stars appear available via trade, at least as of now — the Lakers focus shifted to a smaller move using the salaries of Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley to bring in shooting on the wing and some extra playmaking to round out this roster and get the team solidly into the postseason (ideally Bojan Bogdanovic or a Kyle Kuzma reunion, but both of those may be longshots as well).

Now without Davis for an extended period, can the Lakers even make the playoffs? Should they spend future draft capital — specifically first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 — to bring in short-term help for a season that could be lost?

Does Davis’ injury change the Lakers’ plans at the Feb. 9 trade deadline?

“I don’t think so,” Ham said when asked about it. “I think with or without AD, you’re constantly looking… to see different ways they can improve their team, improve the roster. It’s a business of professional sports.”

“Not a question for me,” LeBron said, wanting no part of the same topic. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see.”

The eventual answer may depend on what happens to the Lakers over the next month in the run-up to the deadline. Do they climb into the mix where management can see a path to the playoffs with a smaller move or two? Or do they fall off and out of the playoff picture? If Los Angeles loses ground without Davis — who has been their best player this season — the front office may choose to keep its powder dry and make bold moves next offseason. That option may be painful in the short term (and could frustrate and anger LeBron, who signed an extension with the understanding the Lakers would upgrade the roster).

The Lakers picked up a win without Davis Sunday night, but it took a fluky play in the final seconds to beat a Wizards team that had lost nine in a row coming in.

Ham talked about the coming weeks being a mix-and-match situation as he looked for lineups that would work. His closing lineup against the Wizards — LeBron, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and rookie Max Christie — had played two minutes together all season before that stretch. LeBron called it a “learn on the fly” situation for the Lakers.

“Our rookie [Christie] is a huge factor in what I’m about to say, it’s like next man up,” Ham said. “It’s a cliche but we throw Max out there and he plays how he plays and he’s had some big minutes for us and made some big threes… At the end of the day we still have LeBron and Russ [Westbrook], two guys that are going to command even more attention now with Anthony not being out there.”

The next month until late January will be telling for the Lakers. The best teams keep winning despite key players being out (the Bucks were without Khris Middleton, the Grizzlies still don’t have Desmond Bane back, yet both keep winning). Can the Lakers be that kind of team? Can they at least keep their heads above water? What kind of load will the absence of Davis put on LeBron James, who is in impeccable condition but turns 38 before the end of the month?

The answers to those questions may make the Lakers’ path forward clearer. For now, they are at a crossroads in their season.

LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final

By Dec 19, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Richard Sellers/Getty Images
There may never have been a better soccer (or futbol, if you prefer) match ever played. Considering the moment, the stakes, the stars involved, Argentina’s Word Cup Final win over France on penalty kicks might have to go down as the greatest match ever.

Like billions around the globe, NBA players such as LeBron James and Trae Young were caught up in the World Cup excitement and they took to Twitter to express it — and there is a lot of Lionel Messi love. As there should be.