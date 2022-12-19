Three things to know: The Nets have won six straight but how good are they?

By Dec 19, 2022, 7:59 AM EST
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The Nets have won six straight but how good are they?

It’s time to take the Nets seriously… but how seriously?

Give Brooklyn its due, the team has won six in a row and is 12-3 since Kyrie Irving returned from his eight-game suspension. It has a top-10 offense and defense during that 15-game stretch. At the heart of what’s gone right, Brooklyn has gotten healthy, which means more minutes and contributions from Joe Harris, Markieff Morris, T.J. Warren, the impressive Yuta Watanabe and others (it also means fewer minutes for the inconsistent and inexperienced youth on the roster).

As the wins have piled up, the Nets have climbed to the No. 4 seed in the East and look like a solid playoff-bound team — and nobody wants to face Kevin Durant in the playoffs.

Yet skepticism abounds that the Nets are anything more than that — is this team really a contender?

Doubts linger about the Nets for two reasons. First, this run came against a soft part of the schedule. Case in point, they came back Sunday to beat the shorthanded Detroit Pistons 124-121. Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 81.

Again, give the Nets credit, they have beaten the teams in front of them, they have taken care of their business. They also haven’t had any signature wins in this stretch, and they are considered undersized on defense, which would get them into trouble in a playoff series against Philly, Boston or Milwaukee. Better tests for the Nets are coming up Friday and Monday against the Bucks and Cavaliers.

The second reason for skepticism: How long can Jacque Vaughn’s team remain drama free and focused? For the past few weeks the Nets have just played basketball and stayed distraction-free and out of the headlines. Does anyone want to bet that will continue? We could add “they need to stay healthy,” but that is true of every team. What is different with the Nets is the level of drama they can generate and the distraction that becomes. Everything is magnified and it always feels like the other shoe is going to drop with them.

Let’s be fair, under Jacque Vaughn, things have been steadier. So far. This team is good, but we’re not sold on them being more than a playoff team. Yet.

2) Jordan Poole steps up with Curry out, drops career-high 43

When their star player goes out for an extended period with an injury, most teams have to retool the offense and play differently to make up for the missing shooting and shot creation said star provides.

Not the Warriors. They can plug-and-play Jordan Poole in for the injured Stephen Curry. Not that Poole is Curry-lite, but he’s a similar style of player in critical ways, so the Warriors aren’t overhauling anything.

And Poole can have some Curry-like nights, as he did Sunday dropping a career-high 43 on the Raptors in Toronto.

“Everybody needs to step up when one of our leaders goes down,” Poole said, via the Associated Press. “We did that tonight from the top to the bottom of the roster.”

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each added 17, and Green also gave us one of the great bloopers of the season. To be fair, Nick Nurse was open.

Toronto is a team reaching a crossroads. It continues to stumble through the season being inconsistent, there’s talent on the roster but it’s not winning, and even healthy there is no clear path to contention. Is it time to become sellers at the deadline? Other teams are watching.

Sunday night, the Raptors got 27 from Pascal Siakam and 22 from Fred VanVleet but couldn’t get enough stops to make that meaningful.

3) Anthony Davis is going to be out indefinitely, can the Lakers survive it?

The Lakers are 1-0 without Anthony Davis in this stretch — but it took a fluky play in the final seconds of the game to beat a Wizards team that had lost nine in a row.

LeBron said they knew the Wizards would double him on the ball (they had done so for several minutes before this play), but when he lost the ball, “I had to get it back,” feeling he had to make up for his mistake. He did and Thomas Bryant was all alone near the basket as the Wizards raced back upcourt.

That’s one win, but the Lakers will need a lot more without Davis. The Lakers are expected to make a formal statement on Davis’ foot injury Monday coach Darvin Ham said, but added that more doctors — specialists — were looking at him Sunday and the situation was still being evaluated. As a rule of thumb, when the specialists are brought in it’s not a good sign.

There are reports Davis could miss a month, but some sources hinted to NBC Sports it could be longer. The Lakers had a -4.6 net rating when Davis is off the court and now they will have to go without the guy LeBron called their “number one player” for an extended period. Davis had been playing at an All-NBA level averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds a game.

Sunday’s win moved the Lakers to 13-16 on the season, they still sit outside even the play-in in the West. While the Lakers have been actively looking for a trade that can improve their team, does not having Davis — and potentially falling out of the playoff picture — change the team’s calculus with trades?

“I don’t think so,” Ham said when asked that question. “I think with or without AD you’re constantly looking… to see different ways they can improve their team improve the roster. It’s a business of professional sports.”

Despite what Ham says, this injury might slow the Lakers’ roll with trades. GM Rob Pelinka and the front office may want to see where this team is at the end of January before making a move, especially in terms of throwing in a first-round pick. Do the Lakers want to spend a first-round pick to get a player that helps make the rotation better and deeper but doesn’t make them a contender? Or is it better to wait until the offseason and go for some bold moves?

It’s going to be an interesting next month in Los Angeles without Davis.

Check out more on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
Watch Kyrie Irving top off 32 point night with game-winner vs. Raptors
Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third

Watch Nikola Jokic puts up historic 40 point, 27 rebound triple-double

By Dec 18, 2022, 11:05 PM EST
0 Comments

The last NBA player with this kind of stat line? Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, when Planet of the Apes was a new movie just hitting theaters.

Nikola Jokic scored 40 points with 27 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals Sunday night in a triple-double against the Hornets.

Jokic got to that triple-double partly because coach Michael Malone had to lean on him in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets bench struggled to hold on to a lead. Jokic scored 13 points in the third by hitting a couple of 3-pointers and getting to the line six times.

Denver hung on for the 119-115 win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 for the Nuggets, while LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 31.

Jokic, the reigning back-to-back MVP, is again putting up numbers that inject him into that conversation: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and nine assists a game. A three-peat may be a tough sell with some voters — especially in a season with a deep list of players having strong campaigns, such as Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo — but Jokic has to be in the conversation.

And a historic 40-point triple-double is the kind of performance that sticks in voters’ minds.

Check out more on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers’ Anthony Davis misses second half due to foot injury, MRI Saturday
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
Watch Nikola Jokic score season-high 43 as Nuggets down Wizards
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third

Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 6:33 PM EST
Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI (AP) — Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. The newspaper says he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn’t specify which one he allegedly struck.

According to the paper, the 6-foot-10 (2.1 meters), 255-pound (115 kilogram) Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. When she denied it, he told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report says.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to home and picked up the two girls, their two brothers and then contacted police.

The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent.

No attorney for Stoudemire is listed in court records. His Instagram page shows he had received his master’s degree earlier Saturday from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award after the 2002-03 season after being drafted by the Suns. After eight seasons with Phoenix, he was traded to New York, where he played five years. He finished his NBA career with one season each with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, before playing in Israel. He retired in 2017.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Check out more on the Suns

Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart...

Lakers’ Anthony Davis reportedly out indefinitely with foot injury

By Dec 18, 2022, 3:10 PM EST
Celtics Defeat Lakers 122-118 in OT
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
0 Comments

When Anthony Davis is on the court this season, the Lakers outscore their opponents by 2 points per 100 possessions. When he sits, they get outscored by 5.2 per 100.

Which is about to be a serious issue as Davis is out indefinitely — some reports say at least a month — with a foot injury. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the news.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN added these details.

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s victory over the Denver Nuggets and was still undergoing more evaluation Sunday with a specialist, sources said.

This is still vague about the injury meaning we don’t know how long Davis will be out. However, it’s not good news in Los Angeles.

Davis appeared to injure his foot in the first quarter against Denver, when he drove to the rim on Nikola Jokic.

Davis has been one of the most snakebit players with injuries in recent years, missing more than half the Lakers games over the past two seasons.

When healthy he has been a force this season, averaging 24.7 points on 59.3% shooting plus 12.1 rebounds a night. He has embraced playing center again and thrived in the role. He has played at an All-NBA level and shown up on some extended MVP lists.

Davis’ injury leaves the 12-16 Lakers with questions heading into the trade deadline. Should Los Angeles be aggressive in getting another center, maybe the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic or the Pacers’ Myles Turner? Vucevic would require at least Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a first-round pick to get a deal done. Or, is that the kind of half-measure the Lakers should avoid and instead wait until next offseason to make a much more bold move? (In an ideal world for Los Angeles, the Bulls would make DeMar DeRozan available in a big trade that would send Russell Westbrook and picks to Chicago, but the Bulls do not appear to be thinking of breaking up their core like that right now.)

The Lakers face the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, without Davis. The first in a string of games without him.

Here's more on the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
Three things to know: The Nets have won six straight but how good are they?
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers’ Anthony Davis misses second half due to foot injury, MRI Saturday
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Don’t expect Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade at deadline

Watch Kemba Walker put up 32 for Mavericks, who still fall to Cavaliers

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen‘s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season.

Allen outjumped two defenders to grab a lob from Darius Garland, then slammed home the ball over Christian Wood for the final points in the five-minute session. Kemba Walker had opened OT with a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 99-96 lead.

“It was a character win because we just didn’t have it tonight,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But that wasn’t an excuse for the guys. They went out and picked it up defensively, which you’ve got to do when your shots aren’t falling.”

The Mavericks had three opportunities to take the lead in the last minute, including Wood’s 30-footer as time expired. Frank Ntilikina was stripped by Donovan Mitchell and Walker’s jumper landed between the backboard and the rim on the other two.

Mitchell scored 25 points and Darius Garland had 18 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for Cleveland, which has the best home record in the NBA at 14-2. Allen added eight points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley had 17 points and eight rebounds.

“Nights like this, it’s all mental, so you’ve got to fight real deep and find that energy,” said Mobley, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. “But we got the stops we needed at the end.”

Four-time All-Star guard Walker, who signed with Dallas on Nov. 29, had 32 points and seven assists over 42 minutes in his third game. Wood had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Hardaway scored 13 points.

Dallas forced OT on Walker’s driving layup with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth, tying the score at 96-all. After Mitchell was called for an offensive foul with 0.7 ticks left, Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Dallas was without its starting backcourt of Luka Doncic (right quadriceps strain) and Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee maintenance), and center Dwight Powell (left thigh bruise). Doncic is the second-leading scorer in the NBA at 33.0 points per game.

“You have to have a next-man up mentality — and we had a lot of next men up tonight,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “This is the hardest part of our schedule, but we’re professionals and we’re here.”

The Cavaliers are 2-0 on their longest homestand of the season, a six-gamer that runs through Dec. 26. Cleveland is allowing a league-low 104.8 points per game.

Both teams were on the second half of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers beat Indiana 118-112 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, while the Mavericks did not check into their downtown Cleveland hotel until 3:37 a.m.

Here's more on the Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third