LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final

By Dec 19, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Richard Sellers/Getty Images
There may never have been a better soccer (or futbol, if you prefer) match ever played. Considering the moment, the stakes, the stars involved, Argentina’s Word Cup Final win over France on penalty kicks might have to go down as the greatest match ever.

Like billions around the globe, NBA players such as LeBron James and Trae Young were caught up in the World Cup excitement and they took to Twitter to express it — and there is a lot of Lionel Messi love. As there should be.

Zach LaVine calls latest Bulls’ loss ’embarrassing’ (and he’s gentler than DeRozan)

By Dec 19, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
After the Bulls’ third-straight loss, this one to the Knicks on Friday, DeMar DeRozan was blunt (via K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago).

“We played like s***,” he said.

If you think that blunt assessment woke the Bulls up, you didn’t watch them Sunday night when they gave up 150 points in a loss to a Timberwolves team without Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert — the Bulls have lost four straight, 7-of-9, and have fallen to 11th in the East (out of even the play-in). After this latest ugly loss, players and coaches took turns shredding their own team’s effort, starting with Zach LaVine calling it “embarrassing.”

“Guys in here are talking. We’re trying to be leaders in our own way, but we’ve got to find a way to get it done. I mean, shoot, it ain’t like we’re not trying. We’re going out here talking a lot. We’ve just got to stop talking and go out there and do it. We’ll do it inconsistently, or consistently for one or two plays, but then won’t do it again. So it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it. At the end of the day, you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and be real about it and figure out how to come back and fight back.”

DeMar DeRozan was more direct.

“We gotta have that competitive nature like we had in Milwaukee every night. Like I grew up playing in the park where you want to go home with your ball. You want to fight and make sure you play with your ball and take your ball home. We gotta have that kind of attitude. Until we buckle down and realize, like, we’re leaving this park with our ball regardless, we gonna keep getting the same results. I’m tired of going home without a ball.”

Coach Billy Donovan deserves some blame for this slide, but a coach can only do so much if the players won’t execute the game plan. Donovan essentially threw things back on the players.

“We need to compete a whole lot better on the defensive end of the floor. And that’s five guys being connected. I can switch to zone. I can switch to different pick-and-roll coverages. But if the compete level is not high enough collectively as a group there, it doesn’t make a difference… You gotta line up and physically put your nose, your body, your spirit and soul in front of people.”

This Bulls’ slide has other teams thinking Chicago could get a seller at the trade deadline in February. While teams are interested in Zach LaVine, it’s considered highly unlikely the Bulls move on from a player they just signed to a max extension. Center Nikola Vucevic is reportedly considered available, and while other teams hope the Bulls would move on from DeRozan Chicago’s management reportedly has not been willing to go there. Yet.

If Chicago doesn’t snap this slide and turn things around, there needs to be some soul-searching and hard decisions made in the Bulls’ front office.

Anthony Davis’ injury leaves Lakers at a crossroads

By Dec 19, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Inside the Lakers’ locker room Sunday night, the team’s message to Anthony Davis in the wake of his latest injury was clear: Tune out the noise and focus on getting healthy.

“The first priority is to take care of yourself — the hell with what people have to say. You just block out that noise,” coach Darvin Ham said.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through [another injury], especially in the work that he’s put into it,” LeBron James said after the Lakers beat the Wizards. “He doesn’t cheat the game, shows up, prepares himself, goes out and obviously he’s been dominant this year and to have him to have this setback right now, I know it can be tough on him, for sure.”

However, for the Lakers’ front office, being without Davis for a month — or more — puts them at a crossroads.

The Lakers have not officially described Davis’ injury or given a timeline for his return — Ham said to expect that Monday — but Sunday night they did say other doctors (specialists) had come to look at Davis’ foot injury. History suggests when specialists are brought in it’s not a good sign, and sources hinted to NBC Sports a month may be the shorter end of the recovery window.

With Davis playing at an All-NBA level this season, the Lakers are still just 13-16 and sit 12th in the West. If the playoffs started today, the Lakers would be fishing in Cabo. They wouldn’t even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers are not a team with much margin for error. When everything is clicking, when everyone is healthy, they give off serious “I don’t want to see them in the first round” vibes. But if just one thing is off, let alone a couple of things, suddenly they are a team that can have some ugly losses.

Now things will be off for a month or more, which brings us to the crossroads for GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office: What do they do at the trade deadline?

The dream had been to find an available star where the Lakers could take a big swing that would land them back in contention (Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, maybe DeMar DeRozan). But with that looking like a long shot — no such stars appear available via trade, at least as of now — the Lakers focus shifted to a smaller move using the salaries of Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley to bring in shooting on the wing and some extra playmaking to round out this roster and get the team solidly into the postseason (ideally Bojan Bogdanovic or a Kyle Kuzma reunion, but both of those may be longshots as well).

Now without Davis for an extended period, can the Lakers even make the playoffs? Should they spend future draft capital — specifically first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 — to bring in short-term help for a season that could be lost?

Does Davis’ injury change the Lakers’ plans at the Feb. 9 trade deadline?

“I don’t think so,” Ham said when asked about it. “I think with or without AD, you’re constantly looking… to see different ways they can improve their team, improve the roster. It’s a business of professional sports.”

“Not a question for me,” LeBron said, wanting no part of the same topic. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see.”

The eventual answer may depend on what happens to the Lakers over the next month in the run-up to the deadline. Do they climb into the mix where management can see a path to the playoffs with a smaller move or two? Or do they fall off and out of the playoff picture? If Los Angeles loses ground without Davis — who has been their best player this season — the front office may choose to keep its powder dry and make bold moves next offseason. That option may be painful in the short term (and could frustrate and anger LeBron, who signed an extension with the understanding the Lakers would upgrade the roster).

The Lakers picked up a win without Davis Sunday night, but it took a fluky play in the final seconds to beat a Wizards team that had lost nine in a row coming in.

Ham talked about the coming weeks being a mix-and-match situation as he looked for lineups that would work. His closing lineup against the Wizards — LeBron, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and rookie Max Christie — had played two minutes together all season before that stretch. LeBron called it a “learn on the fly” situation for the Lakers.

“Our rookie [Christie] is a huge factor in what I’m about to say, it’s like next man up,” Ham said. “It’s a cliche but we throw Max out there and he plays how he plays and he’s had some big minutes for us and made some big threes… At the end of the day we still have LeBron and Russ [Westbrook], two guys that are going to command even more attention now with Anthony not being out there.”

The next month until late January will be telling for the Lakers. The best teams keep winning despite key players being out (the Bucks were without Khris Middleton, the Grizzlies still don’t have Desmond Bane back, yet both keep winning). Can the Lakers be that kind of team? Can they at least keep their heads above water? What kind of load will the absence of Davis put on LeBron James, who is in impeccable condition but turns 38 before the end of the month?

The answers to those questions may make the Lakers’ path forward clearer. For now, they are at a crossroads in their season.

Three things to know: The Nets have won six straight but how good are they?

By Dec 19, 2022, 7:59 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The Nets have won six straight but how good are they?

It’s time to take the Nets seriously… but how seriously?

Give Brooklyn its due, the team has won six in a row and is 12-3 since Kyrie Irving returned from his eight-game suspension. It has a top-10 offense and defense during that 15-game stretch. At the heart of what’s gone right, Brooklyn has gotten healthy, which means more minutes and contributions from Joe Harris, Markieff Morris, T.J. Warren, the impressive Yuta Watanabe and others (it also means fewer minutes for the inconsistent and inexperienced youth on the roster).

As the wins have piled up, the Nets have climbed to the No. 4 seed in the East and look like a solid playoff-bound team — and nobody wants to face Kevin Durant in the playoffs.

Yet skepticism abounds that the Nets are anything more than that — is this team really a contender?

Doubts linger about the Nets for two reasons. First, this run came against a soft part of the schedule. Case in point, they came back Sunday to beat the shorthanded Detroit Pistons 124-121. Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 81.

Again, give the Nets credit, they have beaten the teams in front of them, they have taken care of their business. They also haven’t had any signature wins in this stretch, and they are considered undersized on defense, which would get them into trouble in a playoff series against Philly, Boston or Milwaukee. Better tests for the Nets are coming up Friday and Monday against the Bucks and Cavaliers.

The second reason for skepticism: How long can Jacque Vaughn’s team remain drama free and focused? For the past few weeks the Nets have just played basketball and stayed distraction-free and out of the headlines. Does anyone want to bet that will continue? We could add “they need to stay healthy,” but that is true of every team. What is different with the Nets is the level of drama they can generate and the distraction that becomes. Everything is magnified and it always feels like the other shoe is going to drop with them.

Let’s be fair, under Jacque Vaughn, things have been steadier. So far. This team is good, but we’re not sold on them being more than a playoff team. Yet.

2) Jordan Poole steps up with Curry out, drops career-high 43

When their star player goes out for an extended period with an injury, most teams have to retool the offense and play differently to make up for the missing shooting and shot creation said star provides.

Not the Warriors. They can plug-and-play Jordan Poole in for the injured Stephen Curry. Not that Poole is Curry-lite, but he’s a similar style of player in critical ways, so the Warriors aren’t overhauling anything.

And Poole can have some Curry-like nights, as he did Sunday dropping a career-high 43 on the Raptors in Toronto.

“Everybody needs to step up when one of our leaders goes down,” Poole said, via the Associated Press. “We did that tonight from the top to the bottom of the roster.”

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each added 17, and Green also gave us one of the great bloopers of the season. To be fair, Nick Nurse was open.

Toronto is a team reaching a crossroads. It continues to stumble through the season being inconsistent, there’s talent on the roster but it’s not winning, and even healthy there is no clear path to contention. Is it time to become sellers at the deadline? Other teams are watching.

Sunday night, the Raptors got 27 from Pascal Siakam and 22 from Fred VanVleet but couldn’t get enough stops to make that meaningful.

3) Anthony Davis is going to be out indefinitely, can the Lakers survive it?

The Lakers are 1-0 without Anthony Davis in this stretch — but it took a fluky play in the final seconds of the game to beat a Wizards team that had lost nine in a row.

LeBron said they knew the Wizards would double him on the ball (they had done so for several minutes before this play), but when he lost the ball, “I had to get it back,” feeling he had to make up for his mistake. He did and Thomas Bryant was all alone near the basket as the Wizards raced back upcourt.

That’s one win, but the Lakers will need a lot more without Davis. The Lakers are expected to make a formal statement on Davis’ foot injury Monday coach Darvin Ham said, but added that more doctors — specialists — were looking at him Sunday and the situation was still being evaluated. As a rule of thumb, when the specialists are brought in it’s not a good sign.

There are reports Davis could miss a month, but some sources hinted to NBC Sports it could be longer. The Lakers had a -4.6 net rating when Davis is off the court and now they will have to go without the guy LeBron called their “number one player” for an extended period. Davis had been playing at an All-NBA level averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds a game.

Sunday’s win moved the Lakers to 13-16 on the season, they still sit outside even the play-in in the West. While the Lakers have been actively looking for a trade that can improve their team, does not having Davis — and potentially falling out of the playoff picture — change the team’s calculus with trades?

“I don’t think so,” Ham said when asked that question. “I think with or without AD you’re constantly looking… to see different ways they can improve their team improve the roster. It’s a business of professional sports.”

Despite what Ham says, this injury might slow the Lakers’ roll with trades. GM Rob Pelinka and the front office may want to see where this team is at the end of January before making a move, especially in terms of throwing in a first-round pick. Do the Lakers want to spend a first-round pick to get a player that helps make the rotation better and deeper but doesn’t make them a contender? Or is it better to wait until the offseason and go for some bold moves?

It’s going to be an interesting next month in Los Angeles without Davis.

Watch Nikola Jokic puts up historic 40 point, 27 rebound triple-double

By Dec 18, 2022, 11:05 PM EST
The last NBA player with this kind of stat line? Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, when Planet of the Apes was a new movie just hitting theaters.

Nikola Jokic scored 40 points with 27 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals Sunday night in a triple-double against the Hornets.

Jokic got to that triple-double partly because coach Michael Malone had to lean on him in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets bench struggled to hold on to a lead. Jokic scored 13 points in the third by hitting a couple of 3-pointers and getting to the line six times.

Denver hung on for the 119-115 win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 for the Nuggets, while LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 31.

Jokic, the reigning back-to-back MVP, is again putting up numbers that inject him into that conversation: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and nine assists a game. A three-peat may be a tough sell with some voters — especially in a season with a deep list of players having strong campaigns, such as Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo — but Jokic has to be in the conversation.

And a historic 40-point triple-double is the kind of performance that sticks in voters’ minds.

