Watch Kemba Walker put up 32 for Mavericks, who still fall to Cavaliers

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen‘s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season.

Allen outjumped two defenders to grab a lob from Darius Garland, then slammed home the ball over Christian Wood for the final points in the five-minute session. Kemba Walker had opened OT with a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 99-96 lead.

“It was a character win because we just didn’t have it tonight,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But that wasn’t an excuse for the guys. They went out and picked it up defensively, which you’ve got to do when your shots aren’t falling.”

The Mavericks had three opportunities to take the lead in the last minute, including Wood’s 30-footer as time expired. Frank Ntilikina was stripped by Donovan Mitchell and Walker’s jumper landed between the backboard and the rim on the other two.

Mitchell scored 25 points and Darius Garland had 18 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for Cleveland, which has the best home record in the NBA at 14-2. Allen added eight points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley had 17 points and eight rebounds.

“Nights like this, it’s all mental, so you’ve got to fight real deep and find that energy,” said Mobley, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. “But we got the stops we needed at the end.”

Four-time All-Star guard Walker, who signed with Dallas on Nov. 29, had 32 points and seven assists over 42 minutes in his third game. Wood had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Hardaway scored 13 points.

Dallas forced OT on Walker’s driving layup with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth, tying the score at 96-all. After Mitchell was called for an offensive foul with 0.7 ticks left, Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Dallas was without its starting backcourt of Luka Doncic (right quadriceps strain) and Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee maintenance), and center Dwight Powell (left thigh bruise). Doncic is the second-leading scorer in the NBA at 33.0 points per game.

“You have to have a next-man up mentality — and we had a lot of next men up tonight,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “This is the hardest part of our schedule, but we’re professionals and we’re here.”

The Cavaliers are 2-0 on their longest homestand of the season, a six-gamer that runs through Dec. 26. Cleveland is allowing a league-low 104.8 points per game.

Both teams were on the second half of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers beat Indiana 118-112 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, while the Mavericks did not check into their downtown Cleveland hotel until 3:37 a.m.

Here's more on the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks
Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner

Watch Devin Booker drop 58, spark Suns comeback win against Pelicans

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 7:58 AM EST
0 Comments

PHOENIX — Devin Booker dribbled toward the left corner 3-point line with two Pelicans in hot pursuit before rising up for an off-balance jumper. Coach Monty Williams wasn’t sure that was a great idea.

“I couldn’t make that shot,” Williams said grinning.

But Booker can. And he did.

The three-time All-Star put on a show with one of the best scoring games of his career, pouring in 58 points to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past New Orleans 118-114 on Saturday night.

The Suns earned the comeback win barely one week after losing to the Pelicans twice in New Orleans. Booker prides himself as a team player and a willing passer, but on Saturday night, he realized he had the hot hand.

“Once I get it going a little bit, shooting over a hand is the right play,” Booker said.

It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points – he scored 51 against Chicago at home Nov. 30 in just three quarters. He had a career-high 70 points at Boston in March 2017 and had 59 at Utah in March 2019.

This effort brought the Suns back from a 24-point deficit. The three-time All-Star made 21 of 35 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers. He added five rebounds, five assists and played the entire second half.

The Phoenix bench and fans loved every minute of it. New Orleans? Not so much.

“I don’t enjoy watching somebody score 58 points on us,” Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum said. “It is not enjoyable.”

The Pelicans led 83-59 midway through the third quarter, but the Suns used a 25-6 run to cut that advantage to 89-84 going into the fourth. Booker scored 20 points in the third, willing his team back into contention.

“It’s unreal,” Paul said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of greats – Blake Griffin, James Harden and now Book. Sheesh, you just try not to get caught watching.”

Phoenix tied it at 99 with 7:04 left on Josh Okogie‘s free throw. Booker scored a stunning 25 points in a row for the Suns before Okogie’s two free throws, making just about everything he tossed toward the rim as the home crowd roared.

The Suns were clinging to a 111-109 lead when Paul made a crucial 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining. Paul finished with 18 points and eight assists.

The Suns won their second straight game while the Pelicans have dropped three in a row.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points and McCollum added 27. Williamson had a solid game, shooting 12 of 15 from the field, but it was completely overshadowed by Booker’s performance.

“You got to give respect when it is due,” Williamson said. “He put on a clinic.”

The Pelicans pushed to a 34-27 lead after one quarter while shooting 67% from the field. McCollum had 15 points, making 6 of 7 shots, including three 3-pointers.

New Orleans stretched its lead to 63-46 by halftime. Booker scored 22 points before the break on 8-of-13 shooting, but the rest of the Suns shot just 8 of 31 from the field.

“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean if we had been on a boat,” Williams said.

Booker broke the arena record, topping a 54-point game by Gilbert Arenas in 2006 for Washington.

Check out more on the Suns

Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart...

Watch Ja Morant get ejected for… talking to a courtside fan?

By Dec 18, 2022, 2:50 AM EST
0 Comments

There have been a few of these this NBA season, but if you’re looking for the new top of the list of “official needlessly ejects player” moments, look no further.

Late in the second quarter of the Thunder’s win over the Grizzlies, Ja Morant picked up his first technical for allegedly using profanity toward referee Ray Acosta after fouling Isaiah Joe.

Then 12 seconds later, Morant was having some friendly banter with a Thunder fan and Acosta ejected him. Morant and every other Grizzlies player tried to point this out — as did the fan, who was shocked.

Morant even had his father, Tee, bring over his phone on a Facetime call to tell the fan it wasn’t on them and that he had their back.

After the game, of course referee crew chief John Goble had Acosta’s back. This is from the official pool report:

GOBLE: Morant was assessed his second technical foul for making a comment questioning the integrity of the officials.

QUESTION: It appears Morant was speaking to a fan when he was assessed the second technical foul. Was the technical foul assessed as a result of conversation or actions toward the crowd?

GOBLE: No.

The video evidence says yes. Morant went with the cap meme — suggesting the official is lying — in response to the pool report.

This feels like a situation where the referee misunderstood something and made a mistake but then felt they could not back down from their position. We all understand that being an NBA referee is a difficult job; maybe the worst part is getting yelled at by players, coaches and fans. It can lead to a sense of being disrespected — sometimes even when they aren’t.

But if you’re going to eject a player — changing the course of that game and, in this case, removing from the court a player a lot of people paid to see — it has to be for solid and legitimate reasons. This was not that.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Three things to know: Tyler Herro suddenly can’t miss, 19 3s over last...
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Why couldn’t the Pelicans or Grizzlies win the West?

NBA All-Star fan voting opens on Tuesday — but not on Twitter this year

By Dec 17, 2022, 4:20 PM EST
NBA
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
0 Comments

Last year, K-pop star Bam Bam Tweeted out his support for Andrew Wiggins to be an NBA All-Star Game starter, and that led to a flood of re-Tweet votes for the Warriors’ wing and he finished third in NBA frontcourt fan votes. That, plus a few media and player nods, got Wiggins the All-Star start over Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Draymond Green.

NBA All-Star fan voting opens again on Tuesday, and while fans can still vote for any player they wish this time around those fans will need to do it by going to NBA.com or using the league’s app, and people can only vote once per day. Fans cannot vote on social media anymore.

From the official press release:

Fans voting on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program, and voters in the United States and Canada will be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023… Throughout the four-week voting period, fans with NBA ID may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

No official reason was given for the NBA’s change and shift away from social media. The league office rightfully can argue that they want to drive traffic to their website and app, and the reliability of Twitter after the Elon Musk takeover is a concern. Still, one wonders how much last year’s Wiggins scenario plays a role.

As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Jan. 1, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.

The All-Star Game will take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Check out more on the Jazz

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Three things to know: Tyler Herro suddenly can’t miss, 19 3s over last...
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third

NBA returns to Mexico City for first time since before pandemic with Heat, Spurs

By Dec 17, 2022, 1:10 PM EST
NBA Mexico Games 2022 - All Access
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

An NBA game in Mexico City was an annual ritual and part of the NBA schedule for more than a decade — since 1992 the league has been coming to the largest city in North America to showcase the game and make inroads in a massive market.

Then the pandemic hit.

Saturday, for the first time since 2019, the NBA is back in Mexico City with the Spurs taking on the Heat. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV.

The NBA’s greatest growth over the next decade will be international and the NBA is again reaching out to those markets. Mexico City is one of the world’s great cities for food, history, architecture and more, a vibrant big city that unfortunately often gets an unfair rap in American media. However, the NBA has recognized the market’s potential — basketball is the second most played sport in the country according to a recent survey — and set up a dedicated regional office based in Mexico City. There’s also an NBA Store in a trendy shopping district (Mexico is the fourth largest market outside the United States for NBA.com sales).

The Spurs, in particular, have reached out into that market to try and expand their base. To help with that, the NBA also hosted a youth basketball experience and a coach’s clinic in the city.

However, the NBA has potential bigger ideas as Mexico City continues to come up as a secondary option if (when?) the NBA decides to expand in a few years. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said this week that Mexico City “has to be in consideration” for potential expansion (Seattle and Las Vegas remain the clear frontrunners to land teams).

As a trial run, the NBA now has a G-League there, the Mexico City Capitanes. After COVID forced them to play last season in the United States, they are playing their home games in Mexico City now and teams from the states (and Canada) are traveling to play them. It lets the NBA gauge the experience for teams, players and fans.

For now, the fans in Mexico City will get treated to a rivalry from the last decade, when the Spurs and Heat were atop the NBA.

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Three things to know: Tyler Herro suddenly can’t miss, 19 3s over last...
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third