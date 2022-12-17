NBA All-Star fan voting opens on Tuesday — but not on Twitter this year

Last year, K-pop star Bam Bam Tweeted out his support for Andrew Wiggins to be an NBA All-Star Game starter, and that led to a flood of re-Tweet votes for the Warriors’ wing and he finished third in NBA frontcourt fan votes. That, plus a few media and player nods, got Wiggins the All-Star start over Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Draymond Green.
NBA All-Star fan voting opens again on Tuesday, and while fans can still vote for any player they wish this time around those fans will need to do it by going to NBA.com or using the league’s app, and people can only vote once per day. Fans cannot vote on social media anymore.
From the official press release:
Fans voting on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program, and voters in the United States and Canada will be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023… Throughout the four-week voting period, fans with NBA ID may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.
No official reason was given for the NBA’s change and shift away from social media. The league office rightfully can argue that they want to drive traffic to their website and app, and the reliability of Twitter after the Elon Musk takeover is a concern. Still, one wonders how much last year’s Wiggins scenario plays a role.
As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Jan. 1, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.
The All-Star Game will take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19.
An NBA game in Mexico City was an annual ritual and part of the NBA schedule for more than a decade — since 1992 the league has been coming to the largest city in North America to showcase the game and make inroads in a massive market.
Then the pandemic hit.
Saturday, for the first time since 2019, the NBA is back in Mexico City with the Spurs taking on the Heat. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV.
The NBA’s greatest growth over the next decade will be international and the NBA is again reaching out to those markets. Mexico City is one of the world’s great cities for food, history, architecture and more, a vibrant big city that unfortunately often gets an unfair rap in American media. However, the NBA has recognized the market’s potential — basketball is the second most played sport in the country according to a recent survey — and set up a dedicated regional office based in Mexico City. There’s also an NBA Store in a trendy shopping district (Mexico is the fourth largest market outside the United States for NBA.com sales).
The Spurs, in particular, have reached out into that market to try and expand their base. To help with that, the NBA also hosted a youth basketball experience and a coach’s clinic in the city.
However, the NBA has potential bigger ideas as Mexico City continues to come up as a secondary option if (when?) the NBA decides to expand in a few years. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said this week that Mexico City “has to be in consideration” for potential expansion (Seattle and Las Vegas remain the clear frontrunners to land teams).
As a trial run, the NBA now has a G-League there, the Mexico City Capitanes. After COVID forced them to play last season in the United States, they are playing their home games in Mexico City now and teams from the states (and Canada) are traveling to play them. It lets the NBA gauge the experience for teams, players and fans.
For now, the fans in Mexico City will get treated to a rivalry from the last decade, when the Spurs and Heat were atop the NBA.
Adam Silver thinks it’s time.
Multiple NBA teams have interviewed women to be their head coach, but as of yet no woman has been given the job and become the first female head coach of a major men’s American sports franchise. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said recently on the NCAA’s official podcast it’s time, and he hopes it will come in the next five years (hat tip Real GM).
“I would be hugely disappointed if, certainly, in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA…
“I’ve said this before, as much as professional sports has led, and the WNBA and NBA have led in certain areas, we’re a bit behind in this area,” Silver said. “We should have more women head coaches. We should have a female head coach right now. We should have more women referees. It’s something we’re working very hard on right now.”
There are currently five female assistant coaches in the NBA: Teresa Weatherspoon (Pelicans), Kristi Toliver (Mavericks), Jenny Boucek (Pacers), Lindsey Harding (Kings) and Sonia Raman (Grizzlies).
The name most associated with getting an NBA head coaching job first — and the woman most interviewed for those jobs — is long-time Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. Some around the league were unsure if she was the right fit as a head coach, but she returned to her roots in the WNBA this season and led the Las Vegas Aces to the title.
However, the name that has popped up most in conversations with league sources over the years is Dawn Staley, coach of the current defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks as well as head coach of USA Basketball’s gold medal winning women’s team (plus she won three golds as a player). Some executives believe she has not only the basketball acumen to do the job, but also the presence and personality to command an NBA locker room. Whether she would leave to take the job is another question.
Silver doesn’t say things by mistake, he threw this out in the universe as a heads-up to team officials. Silver wants to see this barrier broken. Whether a team will make that move in the next five years remains to be seen.
It was maybe the best game the Lakers have played all season. There was ball movement, balanced scoring with seven players in double figures, LeBron James put up 30 and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, plus this time the Lakers held onto their lead in a win over Denver.
However, the focus is on Anthony Davis, who sat out the second half with a foot injury.
There are few details on the injury — the X-rays were clean — but Davis will undergo an MRI Saturday to determine what he is dealing with. There is hope that this is just some “discomfort” and not something more severe, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Still, Davis has missed more than half the Lakers games the previous two seasons due to an assortment of injuries, so any time he comes up hobbling it’s a cause for concern.
The injury occurred in the first quarter. Davis was bothered by it but stayed on the court for a while. He came back in the second quarter but was not the same player, going 0-of-1 shooting and looking slowed.
Davis’ injury was a cloud over an otherwise impressive Lakers win. LeBron was at his best, both hitting tough shots in the clutch and stepping up and playing some center in the second half, guarding Nikola Jokic (who still finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists). It was LeBron who refused to let the Lakers give up their lead and who keeps making plays a 37-almost-38-year-old should not.
It was the kind of win the 12-16 Lakers need to build on (they host their old friend Kyle Kuzma and the struggling Wizards on Sunday). However, the Lakers will need Davis — their best player this season, averaging 27.4 points a game on 59.3% shooting, plus 12.1 rebounds a night — to use this game as a springboard.
Jacque Vaughn wanted to draw up a game-winning shot for Kevin Durant, but KD wanted to get the ball in the hot hands of Kyrie Irving.
Durant chose wisely. Irving capped off his 32-point night with a game-winner step-back-3 over Fred VanVleet.
“Honestly, I was thinking basket,” Irving said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I saw Juancho (Hernangomez) come over a little bit earlier so I decided to pull it back and took my time, got my balance underneath me.”
Irving finished with 32, while Fred VanVleet finished with 39 for Toronto.
