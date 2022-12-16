Robert Williams gets standing ovation on debut for Celtics, then shows why they missed him

By Dec 16, 2022, 9:05 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Robert Williams is back with the Celtics.

After missing the first 29 games of the season following a second knee surgery, Williams made his season debut for Boston Friday night against Orlando. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd.

Then Williams made a few plays that reminded you how much they missed him.

Despite Williams’ return, the Celtics were down 10 to the Magic at the break after the home team played a sloppy first half.

By Dec 17, 2022, 1:55 AM EST
Jacque Vaughn wanted to draw up a game-winning shot for Kevin Durant, but KD wanted to get the ball in the hot hands of Kyrie Irving.

Durant chose wisely. Irving capped off his 32-point night with a game-winner step-back-3 over Fred VanVleet.

“Honestly, I was thinking basket,” Irving said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I saw Juancho (Hernangomez) come over a little bit earlier so I decided to pull it back and took my time, got my balance underneath me.”

Irving finished with 32, while Fred VanVleet finished with 39 for Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma confirms he plans to opt-out, become free agent next summer

By Dec 16, 2022, 5:33 PM EST
Whatever he said publicly, there was never any doubt Kyle Kuzma would opt out and become a free agent next summer. It’s the smart business move. He’s grown into a high-quality player at one of the most sought-after positions in the NBA — a two-way wing —averaging 20.6 points per game this season.

Kuzma confirmed his free agency plans to Ava Wallace at the Washington Post.

In an interview this week, following statements he made in The Athletic, Kuzma said he does not expect to sign an extension with the Wizards and plans to decline his player option for the 2023-24 season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Those are just business decisions,” Kuzma said.

The math is pretty simple. Kuzma has a player option for $13 million next season, the Wizards can offer him an extension off that starting at around $15.6 million a season for four years, or about $70 million total. However, on the open market he will make well above $20 million a season (a Jalen Brunson-level four-year, $104 million seems like the ballpark).

Even if he wants to stay a Wizard, Kuzma should be a free agent and grab the bag.

It puts the Wizards and GM Tommy Sheppard in a tough spot. Sheppard has said he views Kuzma as part of their core moving forward, but he and ownership need to decide first if they want to pay Kuzma the market rate. Even if they do, will Kuzma sign and return to the Wizards, or does he want to move on from the nation’s capital? League sources told NBC Sports Kuzma appears to be leaning towards a fresh start with a contender or in a bigger market (maybe Washington could overpay to keep him, but do they want to?). 

This is why Kuzma’s name comes up in trade talk — the Wizards must explore it. The Lakers, Hawks and Suns are reportedly interested, which is likely the tip of the iceberg considering the value of two-way wings around the league. Kuzma has some leverage in the trade market, if his representatives let a team know he will not re-sign with them this summer, teams aren’t going to give up as much in a trade just to rent him.

Whatever happens with Kuzma over the next seven months, he’s about to get paid.

Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn

By Dec 16, 2022, 1:41 PM EST
At the time, James Harden took a lot of heat for forcing his way off the Nets in the middle of last season. In retrospect, he comes off as the guy who saw the Brooklyn situation for what it truly was.

Harden opened up about that to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports.

“I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” he said….

“I just feel like,” Harden continued, “internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”

Last season with the Nets was a mess. Kyrie Irving was out of the lineup because he refused to get vaccinated, then he was in and out of the lineup as Nets changed their stance, then Irving was back before the playoffs when New York’s mandate was lifted. Joe Harris missed most of the season due to ankle surgery. Harden was traded for Ben Simmons, but Simmons never set foot on the court last season.

Kevin Durant and Harden clashed as well, Weitzman reports.

Also, Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season – Durant didn’t think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much; Harden, meanwhile, struggled to adjust to an ecosystem where everything was no longer catered to him. According to a friend, Harden also became frustrated with the Nets training staff and its focus on maintenance, rest and recovery; after all, in Houston he’d run stadium stairs and lift – even after games sometimes – and he never got hurt.

Most teams focus on rest and recovery around the league, considering the marathon 82-game schedule. However, what works for each player — post-game lifting is quite common around the league — varies from player to player. Harden’s routine was different — likely very different from the routine that worked for then-coach Steve Nash — and it led to a culture clash.

Harden is in Philadelphia now, a different player dealing with a different culture as he tries to adjust to playing next to Joel Embiid (and, hopefully soon, Tyrese Maxey again). Philly has won three straight and improved to 15-12 (fifth in the East), but there’s a lot of work to do and chemistry to build before they are the contender that some thought they could be — that Harden wants them to be.

Harden is honest in the interview about his legacy — he has had an unquestioned Hall of Fame career, but it lacks elite playoff success (he’s been to the NBA Finals once, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Durant/Russell Westbrook era). He understands the 76ers are his best chance to change that part of the narrative around him and he’s willing to do what it takes. And if that means leaving Brooklyn for a better situation, so be it.

There is nothing Harden can do about that part of his legacy in December, other than to build up chemistry (and rack up some wins) with the guys he will need when we get to the spring. That and staying healthy.

Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear

By Dec 16, 2022, 12:56 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
Maxi Kleber has grown into a solid part of the Mavericks rotation, their best defensive big man and a guy coach Jason Kidd could trust on both ends of the floor. Now Kidd will have to get by without him for the foreseeable future.

Kleber is out indefinitely due to a hamstring tear, the team announced.

There are not a lot of medical details in the team release, but Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes suggested the low end is more than a month and, depending on where the tear is and if he needs surgery, it could be a couple of months or longer.

This is not good news for the Mavericks’ defense (which is already 20th in the league). Kleber has averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds a game, shooting 36.9% from 3, while playing 25.6 minutes a night. This could mean more Christian Wood — who Kidd clearly does not trust defensively — and might mean JaVale McGee ends up back in the rotation.

The Mavericks are 14-14 and sit ninth in the West despite Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level.

