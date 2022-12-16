Don’t expect Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade at deadline

By Dec 16, 2022, 9:28 AM EST
0 Comments

There are 47 million reasons why it was always unlikely the Lakers would trade Russell Westbrook at the NBA trade deadline in February.

However, after his recent solid play as the team’s sixth man, the Lakers aren’t really looking to trade Westbrook, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans, Westbrook’s play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline. Since becoming a sixth man on Oct. 28, the 34-year-old, who is in the final year of his (massive) contract, has averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 turnovers and 28.2 minutes.

Westbrook’s play off the bench is not a panacea for the Lakers — the Lakers still have a -3.4 net rating when Westbrook is on the floor as a sixth man, Amick notes — but it takes some of the urgency of trying to trade him away. The Lakers would still send Westbrook out in a heartbeat as part of the right trade (Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan from the Bulls, but even with a couple of first-round picks it’s hard to imagine why the Bulls make that deal). What’s changed is the pressure to find a trade is off.

The Lakers are more likely to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a protected first-round pick for a player — specifically a shooter — who can help their rotation right now. Ideally that would be the Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic, but that pick would have to be unprotected even to start the conversation with Detroit, who has multiple suitors and still may hold on to Bogdanovic anyway. Vucevic from Chicago, Eric Gordon from Houston, Josh Richardson and/or Doug McDermott from the Spurs, or Terry Rozier from the Hornets seem more realistic trade targets.

The Lakers are incredibly active as buyers at the trade deadline, expect them to make a move. Just expect it to be a shooter to help shore up the current rotation, not a blockbuster that moves the Lakers into the upper echelons of the West.

Check out more on the Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks
Report: Knicks one of most active teams on NBA trade market
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
PBT Podcast: New-look NBA awards, Warriors road woes and Purple Haze for...

Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn

By Dec 16, 2022, 1:41 PM EST
0 Comments

At the time, James Harden took a lot of heat for forcing his way off the Nets in the middle of last season. In retrospect, he comes off as the guy who saw the Brooklyn situation for what it truly was.

Harden opened up about that to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports.

“I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” he said….

“I just feel like,” Harden continued, “internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”

Last season with the Nets was a mess. Kyrie Irving was out of the lineup because he refused to get vaccinated, then he was in and out of the lineup as Nets changed their stance, then Irving was back before the playoffs when New York’s mandate was lifted. Joe Harris missed most of the season due to ankle surgery. Harden was traded for Ben Simmons, but Simmons never set foot on the court last season.

Kevin Durant and Harden clashed as well, Weitzman reports.

Also, Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season – Durant didn’t think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much; Harden, meanwhile, struggled to adjust to an ecosystem where everything was no longer catered to him. According to a friend, Harden also became frustrated with the Nets training staff and its focus on maintenance, rest and recovery; after all, in Houston he’d run stadium stairs and lift – even after games sometimes – and he never got hurt.

Most teams focus on rest and recovery around the league, considering the marathon 82-game schedule. However, what works for each player — post-game lifting is quite common around the league — varies from player to player. Harden’s routine was different — likely very different from the routine that worked for then-coach Steve Nash — and it led to a culture clash.

Harden is in Philadelphia now, a different player dealing with a different culture as he tries to adjust to playing next to Joel Embiid (and, hopefully soon, Tyrese Maxey again). Philly has won three straight and improved to 15-12 (fifth in the East), but there’s a lot of work to do and chemistry to build before they are the contender that some thought they could be — that Harden wants them to be.

Harden is honest in the interview about his legacy — he has had an unquestioned Hall of Fame career, but it lacks elite playoff success (he’s been to the NBA Finals once, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Durant/Russell Westbrook era). He understands the 76ers are his best chance to change that part of the narrative around him and he’s willing to do what it takes. And if that means leaving Brooklyn for a better situation, so be it.

There is nothing Harden can do about that part of his legacy in December, other than to build up chemistry (and rack up some wins) with the guys he will need when we get to the spring. That and staying healthy.

Check out more on the 76ers

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me’
Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
Watch Joel Embiid score 53, 76ers pick up win over Hornets

Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to hamstring tear

By Dec 16, 2022, 12:56 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
0 Comments

Maxi Kleber has grown into a solid part of the Mavericks rotation, their best defensive big man and a guy coach Jason Kidd could trust on both ends of the floor. Now Kidd will have to get by without him for the foreseeable future.

Kleber is out indefinitely due to a hamstring tear, the team announced.

There are not a lot of medical details in the team release, but Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes suggested the low end is more than a month and, depending on where the tear is and if he needs surgery, it could be a couple of months or longer.

This is not good news for the Mavericks’ defense (which is already 20th in the league). Kleber has averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds a game, shooting 36.9% from 3, while playing 25.6 minutes a night. This could mean more Christian Wood — who Kidd clearly does not trust defensively — and might mean JaVale McGee ends up back in the rotation.

The Mavericks are 14-14 and sit ninth in the West despite Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks
Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner
DENVER NUGGETS VS DALLAS MAVERICKS, NBA
Are struggling Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic?

Three things to know: Tyler Herro suddenly can’t miss, 19 3s over last two games

By Dec 16, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Tyler Herro suddenly can’t miss, 19 3s over last two games

For the past few weeks, much of the talk in Miami about how to spark the Heat has focused on moving Tyler Herro back to the bench. Sure, they gave him a starter’s contract over the summer, but he dominates the ball and that doesn’t always fit smoothly next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, plus the Miami bench that was a strength last season (when Herro was the Sixth Man of the Year) has become a weakness.

Tyler Herro heard that talk and made his statement.

He came out Wednesday night in Oklahoma City and knocked down nine 3-pointers, including the game-winner, to spark a Miami win (110-108).

Thursday night in Houston he topped that with 10 3-pointers and a career-high 41 points in another Miami victory.

It wasn’t just Herro, the Heat were knocking down everything as a team on the way to a franchise-record 24 3-pointers for the game.

So, about the move to the bench…

Miami has won three straight, all on the road, and now has moved to .500 as they head to Mexico City for an international game against the Spurs (a rivalry game… if this was 2014). The Heat aren’t looking like a threat to the Celtics and Bucks, or even looking as good as we expected this season, but this is a team better built for the grind of postseason basketball and if they can find an in-season rhythm they become a bigger threat in the East.

And Herro will be at the heart of that rhythm, one way or another.

2) Ja Morant‘s triple-double sparks Grizzlies’ rout of Bucks

This could be an NBA Finals preview — the Bucks are on the top tier in the East with the Celtics, and the Grizzlies are now the top seed in the West.

Ja Morant and Memphis made a statement they belong on that level Thursday night with a 142-101 rout of the Bucks. Morant had a triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Best number to tell you what happened in this game: The Grizzlies had 86 points in the paint, the Bucks 38.

Memphis led this by 50 in the fourth quarter, which had even die-hards switching over to Peacock to watch “A Friend of the Family.” Memphis scored 71 points in the first half against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

“They were just playing well. Knocking down shots,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told the Associated Press. “They were running. Their pace was really fast. They were just playing good basketball.”

This win moved the Grizzlies up to the top seed in the West because…

3) Jordan Clarkson puts up 39, sparks Jazz win over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz, looking to get back on track after cooling off from their hot start, may have done so by taking both halves of a two-game set from the (formerly) West-leading Pelicans.

Jordan Clarkson sparked the second win scoring 39 points, including the first couple of buckets in overtime when the Jazz pulled away.

Utah had a more balanced attack with Lauri Markkanen adding 31 points and Malik Beasley putting up 17.

The Pelicans looked like they might pull away for the win in the third, getting up by 10 at one point, but they couldn’t sustain the level of execution. Zion Williamson finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, while CJ McCollum added 28 points.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: The Warriors will be without Curry for weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night.

A shoulder subluxation is essentially a partial dislocation (in a subluxation the humerus slides partially out of the joint and then slides back into place, as opposed to coming all the way out in a dislocation). This usually also includes a labral tear to the cartilage that surrounds the shoulder joint. Recover usually takes around three weeks.

Here’s why Golden State fans should be worried: When Curry is off the court, the Warriors’ offensive rating drops to 103, more than five points per 100 possessions below the worst offense in the NBA for the season (Charlotte), and the Warriors have a net rating of -11.1.

Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Magic

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Officially, Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Friday’s Celtics game against the Magic.

In reality, Williams will make his season debut for Boston that night, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Celtics are also close to getting their other starting big man, Al Horford, back on the court. Boston has missed that duo.

Williams has been out with a knee issue that required multiple surgeries. He pushed to get back from the first surgery to be part of the Celtics’ run to the Finals last season, then had a second surgery during the offseason.

Williams is an elite defensive, rim-protecting big and his insertion into the starting lineup was a key part of what changed the Celtics’ trajectory last season. In the playoffs, Boston’s defense was 6.4 points per 100 possessions better when Williams was on the court — and that was with him playing through a sore knee. He can also finish at the rim and put a few points on the board, averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season.

Boston already has the best record in the NBA at 22-7, adding Williams is just going to make them better.

Check out more on the Celtics

Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to know: Why are the Warriors 2-12 on the road?