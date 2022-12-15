Report: Knicks one of most active teams on NBA trade market

By Dec 15, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
The Lakers have been the headliner when it comes to early NBA trade activity for obvious reasons: Their team is 11-16, far from the win-now model they should have with LeBron James turning 38 in a couple of weeks. They need to make a move.

Another team very active early? The New York Knicks, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

The Knicks, along with the Lakers and Rockets, have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations. New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said. The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles, sources said.

The names in question are not new, but the level of urgency and effort from the Knicks is interesting (the report said the Knicks wanted to get a deal done before Dec. 9, allowing them to combine the salary of any player coming in as part of a trade at the deadline, but no agreement was reached).

The Knicks reportedly have interest in Eric Gordon of the Rockets, but his asking price has long been a first-round pick, and the Knicks did not meet that demand. The Lakers’ interest in Reddish is known. How much interest the Lakers would have in Fournier — a player outside the Knicks’ rotation who is owed a fully-guaranteed $18.9 million next season (eating into the cap space the Lakers have protected so far) — is up for debate. To put it kindly.

NBA trade season officially got serious on Thursday, Dec. 15, when most of the players signed over the summer became eligible to be traded. That doesn’t mean expect a flurry of activity; it’s more likely it will be closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline when we see moves. But the run-up to that date is in full swing now, and the Knicks are one of the leaders of the pack.

Ten players most likely to be on the move as NBA trade season heats up

By Dec 15, 2022, 2:48 PM EST
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then…

Crickets.

It takes the pressure of a deadline to get NBA trades made, expect the fireworks closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. December deals are rare. What happened Thursday is that players such as Patty Mills, John Wall, Collin Sexton, Donte DiVincenzo, and pretty much every Lakers role player became eligible to be included in a trade. It opens up the market to new possibilities.

What players are most likely to get traded? Here are 10 names to watch.

1) Eric Gordon

If it feels like Gordon has been available for a trade since the Obama administration, that’s about right. The Rockets have been open to moving him for a while and the price right now is a first-round pick plus players making enough to match his $19.6 million salary — and don’t expect Houston to come off that number, if they were going to Gordon would have been traded already. With Gordon’s $20.9 million for next season non-guaranteed, this is essentially an expiring contract now and some team will jump. Gordon is a veteran wing averaging 12.1 points a game and shooting 34.7% from 3 — he could step into a contender’s rotation and provide stability.

2) John Collins

Another player who has been available for a trade for a while — more than a year — but with his role in Atlanta shrinking due to the backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, this feels like the time. Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract (there are two fully guaranteed seasons after this one, followed by a player option), a fair price for his services considering the rising cap. Last season, the athletic forward averaged 16.2 points on 52.6% shooting and grabbed 7.8 rebounds a night. He has been linked to Utah, Indiana, Dallas and Phoenix, but more teams are likely to get in the mix.

3) Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is having a breakout season in Washington at just the right time — he’s averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, he can shoot the 3 (34.9% this season) and is a solid defender.

Kuzma has a player option for next season for $13 million that he will unquestionably opt out of, making him a free agent seeking a contract in the Jalen Brunson range (four years, $110 million). Are the Wizards willing to pay the market rate to keep him next to Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis? Even if Ted Leonsis is willing to open up his wallet, does Kuzma want to stay? If the Wizards don’t think they can re-sign him, they have to trade him and get something back in return. Of course, there have been rumors of a reunion with LeBron James and the Lakers, but the Suns, Hawks, and Kings have all expressed interest as well and may be able to assemble offers that Washington likes better. Whoever trades for Kuzma has to be willing and able to re-sign him this summer.

4) Jae Crowder

The most discussed player on the trade market, everyone thought Crowder would be traded by now. Crowder couldn’t get a contract extension with the Suns this summer — in fact, the Suns were giving his starting spot to Cameron Johnson — so he didn’t show up to training camp as both sides looked for a deal. Nothing. A three-team trade that had Crowder on the Bucks was discussed, and while that version of the deal fell through the Bucks are still interested. There have been Miami Heat rumors (they can’t really match salaries until Jan. 15 when Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade eligible). Crowder steps in as an undersized two-way four who can hit the three and defend — P.J Tucker lite — which has interested the Lakers as well. If I were to bet on one guy being traded, it would be Crowder.

5) Bojan Bogdanovic

Do the Pistons want to trade Bojan Bogdanovic? Reports out of Detroit have the Pistons saying, “no, we just extended him because we want to keep him.” That also sounds a lot like a negotiation tactic. With Cade Cunningham out for the season the Pistons are already looking to trade Nerlens Noel and are listening to Saddiq Bey offers, Bogdanovic would fit into that. Bogdanovic is averaging 21.1 points per game, shooting 43.2% on 3-pointers, and is a solid defender. The Lakers have targeted him, but offered a “heavily protected” 2027 first-round pick and the Pistons told them it needs to be unprotected. Bogdanovic could help any contender and the Pistons know suitors will come knocking, they can keep their price high. If nobody meets it, they keep him.

6) Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls are 11-16, sitting outside even the play-in in the East with an Island of Misfit Toys roster that lacks the glue of Lonzo Ball as he recovers from another knee surgery. Other front offices expect the Bulls to be sellers at the trade deadline — even if the Bulls themselves aren’t there yet — and hope that Zach LaVine becomes available, although league sources told NBC Sports it’s doubtful he gets traded. The Lakers have interest in DeMar DeRozan but the asking price for the 33-year-old guard will be high. The most likely Bull to be traded is Vucevic, the veteran, offensive-minded center averaging 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds a game who can space the floor from 3 (36.1%). The Lakers have tried to talk Russell Westbrook plus a pick for DeRozan and Vucevic, but so far that has gotten nowhere. Teams from New York to Dallas have been rumored to have interest in Vucevic, expect those rumors to ramp up as we get closer to the deadline.

7) Myles Turner

When the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis last deadline, the league expected Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to follow him out the door over the summer as Indiana focused on a rebuild. However, ownership there has never been into the teardown idea and Turner is not only still in Indy but having a breakout season — 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, shooting 43.2% from 3 while blocking 2.3 shots a game. He is a fantastic fit as a five in the modern game.

Turner is a free agent this offseason and the Pacers need to answer some questions: Do they want to retain him and keep him with their promising young backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin (Turner is just 26)? Are the Pacers good with paying the market rate for his services? Will Turner stay in Indiana or does he want out? Turner just switched agents to CAA and the buzz is he’s open to staying in Indy if they are willing to pay up. If Indy doesn’t think they can keep him for whatever reason, they need to trade him. The Warriors and Lakers are among the teams with rumored interest.

8) Patrick Beverley/Kendrick Nunn

The Lakers are the most likely team to make a trade at the deadline, trying to upgrade a roster that is supposed to be win-now around LeBron James and Anthony Davis but is instead 11-16. Russell Westbrook trades draw the attention, but his $47.1 million contract — and the fact he’s playing solidly as the sixth man in Los Angeles — make that unlikely. The more probable trade is some combination (or all) of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a first-round pick. That combination would match the salaries of players the Lakers covet such as Bojan Bogdanovic or Kyle Kuzma. Beverley is averaging 4.6 points a game from 3 and shooting 30.3% overall, not numbers the Lakers expected, which is why they are willing to move on (but also why they have to attach a pick to find a trade partner). It would be a shock if both of these players were Lakers after the trade deadline.

9) Jakob Poeltl

Quietly, Jakob Poeltl has grown into a quality NBA center, one coveted by other teams around the NBA. Poeltl is averaging 12.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a game in San Antonio, and while he doesn’t space the floor he is solid in the paint and a good defender. Poeltl is making $9.4 million this season in the final year of his contract — trade for him and a team will have to re-sign him (and his price is going up). The Raptors, Warriors and Celtics have all come up in trade rumors, but they will have to send picks back to the rebuilding Spurs to get a deal done. The most likely outcome may be no trade and Poeltl re-signs with the Spurs next summer.

10) Mo Bamba

Any potential trade list must, by law, include the Magic’s Terrence Ross, who is the grandfather of the “he’s being shopped” list. And it’s possible the rebuilding Magic will move on from the veteran wing this time around, or potentially trade Gary Harris. But the name piquing interest is Mo Bamba, who got a chance this season and broke out as a solid big averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

Bamba is making $10.3 million this season with a non-guaranteed $10.3 million on the books for next season. The Raptors, Clippers, Lakers and Kings have all been mentioned as having interesting Bamba, but whether a team is really willing to match that salary and send a second-round to the Magic to facilitate the deal remains to be seen. That said, expect the Magic to make some moves around the deadline as they focus on their future around Paolo Banchero.

Watch Nikola Jokic score season-high 43 as Nuggets down Wizards

Associated PressDec 15, 2022, 9:52 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128 on Wednesday night.

Jokic shot 17 of 20 from the field, missing just one attempt from inside the 3-point line in a fast-paced game devoid of much defense.

“I was rolling,” Jokic said. “Guys were finding me.”

Bones Hyland scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon added 22. Denver shot 65% from the field and had a whopping 98 points in the paint in its third straight win.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was “shocked” at all the points inside. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. was disgusted.

“They were just playing with a level of ease,” he said.

Barton matched a season best with 22 points and Morris added a season-high 20 in Washington’s eighth straight loss. Kyle Kuzma scored 24.

The Wizards were without their top two scorers in the opener of a six-game trip. Bradley Beal (hamstring) missed his fifth straight game and Kristaps Porzingas (back) was out after exiting early Monday against Brooklyn. Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) also remained sidelined.

Barton and Morris stepped up in the first matchup since the offseason trade that sent the pair to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Barton spent eight seasons in Denver and is the franchise leader in 3-pointers. Morris started 74 games last season while filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray.

They combined for seven 3s in a first half that left Washington trailing 72-67. But without Porzingis, the Wizards had nobody to contain Jokic.

Taj Gibson started on him and got into foul trouble. Daniel Gafford then took a shot and provided little resistance. A small lineup didn’t work, either.

The two-time reigning MVP scored on a post move, went coast-to-coast for a layup, then grabbed a rebound and threaded a long bounce pass to Caldwell-Pope for a bucket during a 6-0 run early in the third quarter.

Jokic later scored with his left hand in the lane, had a three-point play and converted in the post. He ended up with 15 points in the third as Denver took the lead for good.

After Washington got within five early in the fourth, Jokic returned and hit two free throws before feeding Jeff Green for a dunk as the Nuggets pulled away.

“We were hitting him, meeting him early. He just found his spots,” Gibson said. “He’s 7-foot. He’s talented.”

 

PBT Podcast: New-look NBA awards, Warriors road woes and Purple Haze for AD

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:39 AM EST
Cade Cunningham is out for the season following shin surgery, setting back the rebuilding process in Detroit a little. But as they focus on the lottery should they trade Bojan Bogdanovic? Or is having a veteran in the locker room who shows the young players how to be professional worth $20 million a season?

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports debate that, then talk about the new-look NBA awards — the new designs are nice, but did they choose the best players to represent those awards as the NBA tries to teach its history?

In Corey’s Jukebox, it’s tango music for the Trail Blazers and a Purple Haze for Anthony Davis. Then the duo discusses the Warriors’ road woes (before the Stephen Curry shoulder injury and loss to the Pacers) and why the Warriors aren’t focused on the road. Finally, Corey and Kurt discuss the favorite hole-in-the-wall places they would take each other for dinner if they got together around the holidays.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Stephen Curry leaves game with shoulder injury, MRI Thursday

By Dec 14, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
This was an especially painful road loss for the Warriors.

Late in the third quarter, Stephen Curry reached in to try to strip the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith on a drive and instantly grabbed his shoulder in pain.

Curry instantly left the game and went back to the locker room, there he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Steve Kerry provided few details postgame, saying they were waiting on an MRI to make any prognosis.

Curry had 38 points in 30 minutes played Wednesday, fitting with the MVP level he has played at all season long. Curry is averaging 29.6 points per game, shooting 43.2% from 3, plus adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds a game — he has been the one steady force on an up-and-down Warriors team this season.

Wednesday was mostly down as the Warriors trailed from the start of the second quarter on and fell to the Pacers 125-119, dropping them to 2-13 on the road this season. In addition to Curry having to leave the game due to injury, Draymond Green got ejected for arguing calls.

The Warriors are now below .500 on the season at 14-15.

