Stephen Silas returns to bench for Rockets, talks about passing of his father Paul

Dec 14, 2022
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
There are moments much bigger than basketball.

Before the Suns took on the Rockets Tuesday, both Chris Paul and Bismack Biyombo came up, hugged Stephen Silas and shed a tear with the Rockets coach pregame. They shared memories and passed along their condolences and love to Silas, whose father Paul — a giant of the game — passed away over the weekend.

Tuesday night, Silas spoke publicly about his father’s passing for the first time.

A couple of highlights:

“I don’t know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach and he would tell me to coach. Get your butt out there and coach. So that’s what I did.”

“I’m very proud to be my dad’s son. I’m very proud that people see him in me. And I want that to continue. Whenever it is my time comes, I want people to say the same things that they said about him over the last couple of days about (me). And hopefully they’ll do that.”

The Rockets rewarded their coach with a 111-97 win over the slumping Suns.

Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me”

Dec 14, 2022
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever.

And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk….

[Fishcer]: You don’t believe that.

Embiid: “I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

Troll Embiid is back. We missed him.

No sane fan wants to trade Embiid, who has played at an All-NBA level this season (maybe MVP level if he plays enough games) averaging 33.3 points a game on 53.8% shooting with 9.7 rebounds a night. He is a force on both ends of the floor, the anchor of the 76ers and any title hopes they have.

Are there frustrated fans (or angry bettors) who lash out at him on social media when he has an off night? Of course. Welcome to the modern age. But 76ers fans love Embiid, even if they can sometimes come off as a bit fickle and hard to please.

Plus, Philly has won three in a row, and once they get Tyrese Maxey back they may be in a position to climb higher than their current fifth-in-the-East status (although the teams above them may not be easy to get past).

And, just because it needs to be clear, Embiid is not available via trade. Time to go back to obsessing over where Tupac is right now.

Three things to know: Why are the Warriors 2-12 on the road?

Dec 14, 2022
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Three Things is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Why are the Warriors 2-12 on the road?

Saturday night the Warriors reminded everyone they are the defending champions and comfortably handled the best team in the NBA this season, the Boston Celtics, behind 66 points combined from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Three nights later, the Milwaukee Bucks ran the Warriors out of the building, leading by 20 or more for much of the second half.

What changed? Sure, the Bucks are a better defensive team and they have the unstoppable force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 12 rebounds). But the biggest difference:

The Warriors were on the road.

Golden State is 12-2 at the Chase Center. However, Tuesday night in Milwaukee the Warriors fell to 2-12 away from the Bay Area (and the Warriors can’t blame all that on the refs).

That becomes an issue because Tuesday night was Game 1 of a six-game road trip for the Warriors, their longest of the season — they play five more games on the road over the next eight days. Next up for the Warriors are the Pacers, Sixers, Raptors, Knicks, and Nets — all teams from the East, and the Warriors have yet to beat an East team on the road.

Steve Kerr said pregame he thinks the road woes are a bit of a championship hangover. Maybe, but two key areas are hurting them in road games.

First is defense — the Warriors’ 120.8 defensive rating on the road is 29th in the league. They can’t get stops, and Tuesday night the Bucks had a 121.8 offensive rating. Warriors opponents average 123.1 points per game on them when Golden State is on the road, but get home and they only surrender 109.9 per game (13.2 PPG more).

The other is clutch play — the Warriors have left some winnable games on the table. There was the time they had a four-point lead inside of :10 seconds left and still found a way to lose to the Jazz. They led by four inside the final minute against struggling Charlotte and gave away the game. They fell in Orlando in a game where Klay Thompson got a clean look at a game-winner and missed. Miami came from behind by locking the Warriors’ offense down in the final five minutes, giving up just two points.

There have been plenty of road blowout losses as well — see the Bucks on Tuesday — but the Warriors have not risen to the moment.

We’ve been forgiving of the Warriors because of the championship hangover Kerr mentioned. That seems real, the Warriors seem disinterested in these November and December games. But if the Warriors don’t find a few road wins on this trip, they could head into Christmas Day outside the playoff (or even play-in) picture in the West — they currently sit 10th in the conference.

At that point, it’s time to worry a little.

2) Jayson Tatum, Boston’s offense finds its groove again Lakers

First things first: If you’ve been in the league for 20 seasons, how do you still have this in your legs?

Now on to our regularly-scheduled game:

From the opening tip, the Celtics looked like a team frustrated after two straight road losses and they started knocking down shots against the Lakers in the crypto.com arena they had missed just the night before against the Clippers.

The Celtics came out hot, took the lead and controlled the game through most of the first half and early second, stretching their lead up to 20 points early in the third. That’s when the Celtics’ legs started to look tired and the Lakers — whose offense can be fearsome in spurts (but they struggle to sustain it) — started making plays.

That’s when the Celtics do what contending teams do and found another gear for the final minutes. They gave themselves a chance and Jayson Tatum (44 points on the night) made the play to force overtime.

In overtime, the Celtics were in control and picked up the 122-118 win. Anthony Davis finished with 37 and LeBron James 33 for the Lakers.

It wasn’t the kind of offensive performance we have seen from the Celtics much of the season, but it was closer than we have seen the last two games. Boston is still figuring out how to play without Robert Williams and Al Horford against teams that are comfortable going smaller and switching everything defensively like the Clippers and Warriors (the two losses prior to Tuesday night). When asked about that after the Clippers game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shrugged off the concern saying they need to figure it out now, but that won’t be an issue once they get healthy.

Both Horford and Williams are close to a return to the court.

Watch Draymond Green get a fan ejected, says fan threatened his life

Dec 13, 2022
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
UPDATE: After the game, Draymond Green was asked about the incident and said that the fan said, “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Assuming that is true, Green had every right to have the fan ejected.

——————————————–

The quick-whistle officials were injecting themselves into the Warriors at Bucks game with seven technical fouls handed out, five of them to the Warriors. All that seemed to do was get the players on edge.

Including Draymond Green. Midway through the third quarter, Green engages with a Milwaukee fan behind the basket during a Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw.

A couple of minutes later, Green pulled aside crew chief James Capers and official Ray Acosta and pointed to a (we assume the same) fan, and arena security had that fan ejected.

We don’t know what was said. Green is an emotional player but also one who has been around the block a few times, not one prone to overreacting to fan comments. Multiple players have said that over the past couple of years — after fans returned to arenas following the pandemic — there has been more of a lack of decorum in some cases, with some fans more willing to cross the line with their words. That said, we don’t yet know what happened in this specific case.

The Bucks blew the doors off the Warriors in this game, winning 128-111 in a game where the entire fourth quarter was basically garbage time. Antetokounmpo had 30 and Bobby Portis poured in 25 off the bench for the Bucks, while the Warriors got 20 from Stephen Curry but shot 40% as a team for the night.

Carmelo Anthony on NBA return: ‘Whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be’

Dec 13, 2022
Christ The King v Sierra Canyon
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
On Tuesday night, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James were in a high school gym — along with ESPN cameras — to watch their sons face each other in a high school game.

However, a potential Anthony return to the NBA could not be ignored. When Anthony was interviewed on the network, Malika Andrews asked Anthony about a return and possibly playing in a 20th NBA season.

“I love the game. I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that… I get to watch my kids, get to watch my son play, train him, be around him, come to his games,” he said. “These are the things for a long time I didn’t have a chance to do, so now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.”

Spoken like a veteran, someone who already has a legacy and a Hall of Fame career. We do know the Knicks aren’t bringing him back. Anthony could still help a team in the right situation, he accepted a bench role with the Trail Blazers two seasons ago and averaged a solid 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers. He’s not a defender, he’s not going to have a playoff role, and teams may be looking for a younger player with more of a long-term upside. But they could do much worse for depth at the four than Anthony.

There’s a lot of season left, we’ll see if his phone rings.

