Stephen Curry leaves game with shoulder injury, MRI Thursday

By Dec 14, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers
This was an especially painful road loss for the Warriors.

Late in the third quarter, Stephen Curry reached in to try to strip the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith on a drive and instantly grabbed his shoulder in pain.

Curry instantly left the game and went back to the locker room, there he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Steve Kerry provided few details postgame, saying they were waiting on an MRI to make any prognosis.

Curry had 38 points in 30 minutes played Wednesday, fitting with the MVP level he has played at all season long. Curry is averaging 29.6 points per game, shooting 43.2% from 3, plus adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds a game — he has been the one steady force on an up-and-down Warriors team this season.

Wednesday was mostly down as the Warriors trailed from the start of the second quarter on and fell to the Pacers 125-119, dropping them to 2-13 on the road this season. In addition to Curry having to leave the game due to injury, Draymond Green got ejected for arguing calls.

The Warriors are now below .500 on the season at 14-15.

By Dec 14, 2022, 7:57 PM EST
The Celtics and Bucks are the two best teams in basketball and remain on top of our weekly NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings, but the Pelicans are now up to third. Spots 6-12 in this ranking feel like they could go in any order with those teams, they are all uneven and capable of impressive highs and depressing lows.

 
Celtics small icon 1. Celtics (22-7, Last week No.1). Boston’s two losses this week spoke to how much they missed having Robert Williams and Al Horford on the floor — and both could be back this weekend. Blake Griffin gave a valiant effort, but he cannot come out and defend at the level of the ball and the Warriors shot over the top of the Boston defense. Against the Clippers, he couldn’t stop Kawhi Leonard and others from getting into the paint and kicking out (plus the Celtics just missed shots). The Clippers and Warriors are comfortable going small and switching, but when asked if that might be an issue for his team, Joe Mazzulla said no, not when they are healthy. And the Celtics are about to be healthy.

 
Bucks small icon 2. Bucks (20-7, LW 2). Milwaukee’s blowout win over the Warriors is a reminder of what a force this team can be when healthy — and they may be about to get even healthier and deeper with Joe Ingles close to a return (he has been working out with the Bucks’ G-League team). At this point in his career Ingles isn’t a game-changer, but if he can knock down shots the Bucks can find a role for him. Brook Lopez is not just an elite defender, he knocked down the game-winner against the Mavericks last weekend.

 
Pelicans small icon 3. Pelicans (18-9, LW 4). Pelicans coach Willie Green said Sunday that he’s hopeful Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) will return at some point during the team’s upcoming road trip. He had the same hope for Brandon Ingram (left big toe sprain), but a setback in his recovery will have him out for at least another week. Not that missing starters (CJ McCollum missed time here as well) has slowed the Pelicans, who are 7-1 in their last eight and have the second-best net rating in the league. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are for real.

 
Grizzlies small icon 4. Grizzlies (18-9, LW 5). Jaren Jackson Jr. returned to the Grizzlies 13 games ago (he’s missed a couple more in that mix) and since he returned Memphis has the third-best defense in the league (better than even the Bucks) — he means that much to this team. The Grizzlies keep on winning despite Desmond Bane still being out a few more weeks, plus Ja Morant (thigh) and Steven Adams (ankle) have missed a little time. The Grizzlies and their defense will be tested starting this Thursday when they face the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by 5-of-6 on the road.

 
Cavaliers small icon 5. Cavaliers (17-11, LW 6). One concern for Cleveland is their -5.5 net rating in the clutch this season (that said, they are 9-8 in games within five points in the final five minutes). It’s more concerning when you look at the Cavs in the final three minutes of a game within three points — they have the worst net rating in the league. The Cavs have survived it so far (and played well in the fourth quarter of games), but looking ahead to the playoffs the Cavaliers need to find a way to get buckets and stops in tight games (they have struggled on both ends of the court. After Friday, the Cavaliers are home for six in a row, through Christmas.

 
Nuggets small icon 6. Nuggets (16-10, LW 10). Michael Porter Jr. has missed the last nine games and his timeframe for a return from a heel injury is unclear. On the bright side about players coming back from injuries, Jamal Murray has seen his minutes climb in recent weeks and he was the reason they beat the Trail Blazers last Thursday (and besting Damian Lillard in the clutch). The Nuggets are largely home between now and their Christmas Day game against the Suns, except for one trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Friday. It’s a chance for the Nuggets to string some wins together.

 
Suns small icon 7. Suns (16-12, LW 3). Phoenix has dropped five straight games and has the worst defense in the NBA over that stretch, and that might not even be their biggest problem at this point. Chris Paul has not been himself this season, he’s shooting 36.6%, his usage rate is down but his turnover percentage is up, and he’s not helping the team generate easy buckets like he did in the past. Also, he’s not been the same player in the clutch — the Suns are 4-7 in clutch games this year (within three points in the final three minutes in this case). CP3 hasn’t played poorly, but he’s not the All-Star he once was, and the Suns were counting on more of that Chris Paul.

 
Nets small icon 8. Nets (17-12, LW 12). Do we trust the Nets now? Brooklyn got back in the second-tier mix in the East with a 6-1 homestand, then they picked up a road win in Indiana where they rested pretty much every rotation player you can name. They haven’t always looked dominant, but the Nets have won 8-of-9 and have a top-10 offense and defense in that run, as well as a +6 net rating (fourth in the league for that stretch). The Nets have won a couple in a row on the road, which is where they will be tested with 8-of-11 coming up away from the Barclays Center.

 
Sixers small icon 9. 76ers (15-12, LW 13). Joel Embiid has been playing like an MVP the past couple of weeks, scoring 31+ with 9.8 rebounds a night in the team’s last five games. In the 76ers’ Tuesday night win over the Kings Embiid was hot early, but when he went to the bench it was James Harden taking over for a stretch and keeping the offense clicking (Philly put 80 points in the first half on the Kings). All this without Tyrese Maxey back. The 76ers have their next four at home but it’s a rough stretch with the Warriors, Raptors and Clippers in that mix, all before their Christmas Day game against the Knicks.

 
Warriors small icon 10. Warriors (14-14, LW 7). After getting their doors blown off by the Bucks, the Warriors are now 12-2 at home and 2-12 on the road — that’s an issue as they start a five-game road trip. There are two key issues, the first is they lose defensive focus on the road (they have the second-worst defense in the league away from home). The other is some poor clutch play away from home, like blowing a four-point lead in the final 10 seconds in Utah, or scoring just 2 points in the final five minutes in Miami. Are those just focus issues or symptoms of something larger?

 
Mavericks small icon 11. Mavericks (14-13, LW 8). Over their last 10 games, the Mavericks have averaged 44.6 3-point attempts per game, second most in the league in that stretch. Is it working for them? They have a couple of impressive wins over the. Suns and Nuggets in that stretch, but Dallas is also 5-5 in those games. In case you forgot, Luka Doncic can throw down a huge dunk, just ask the posterized Jrue Holiday.

 
Kings small icon 12. Kings (14-12, LW 9). Closing out a come-from-behind win against the Cavaliers with a 19-0 run last Friday was a reminder how this team does not give up when it gets behind (which is a lot, they get outscored by an average of 2.6 points per 100 possessions in the first quarter. This is a surprisingly good clutch team with an 8-5 record in games within three points in the final three minutes, and a +15.1 net rating in those minutes. The Kings have dropped 3-4 on this road trip (the one win was the comeback against the Cavs), with two more games before a six-game homestand where their rabid fans lift them up and maybe help them pick up a few wins o right the ship.

 
Clippers small icon13. Clippers (16-13, LW 15). The Clippers are 6-2 in games Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both play, including beating the Celtics on Monday night in what was Leonard’s best game of the season (25 points on 10-12 shooting). There are nights like the Celtics’ game where you can see the outline of a contender in the Clippers. The obvious issue is the duo have both been on the court for just eight games out of 29, but it’s those moments why nobody is writing this team off. That said, we need to see a lot more of them healthy before we believe.

 
Blazers small icon 14. Trail Blazers (15-12, LW 17). Portland starts a 6-game road trip Wednesday night in San Antonio, and somewhere during this trip Damian Lillard will become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. It’s not just a testament to the immense skill of Lillard but also his loyalty to the franchise — he has been recruited by other players, he has had options, but he has never left the Pacific Northwest. That kind of loyalty is good for the league.

 
Jazz small icon 15. Jazz (16-14, LW 11). The NBA can be all about opportunity, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is taking advantage of his. He had 19 points in a big win for the Jazz Tuesday over the Pelicans and, since Collin Sexton went out (hamstring) and Alexander-Walker’s minutes went up, he’s been averaging 17 points a night and shooting better than 60%. It’s been needed with Lauri Markkanen missing time, but he was back Tuesday and scored 19. Starting Saturday in Milwaukee the Jazz have 6-of-7 on the road.

 
Raptors small icon 16. Raptors (13-14, LW 16). Scottie Barnes has stalled out this season, not taking a step forward off his Rookie of the Year campaign. Defensively he has struggled as an on-ball defender despite his tools, and on offense is settling for more isolation and is averaging 13.9 points per game (down from 15.3 a season ago) and his true shooting percentage has fallen to 51, well below the league average. Toronto was expecting a step forward from Barnes, but instead he has been another challenge for coach Nick Nurse.

 
Knicks small icon 17. Knicks (14-13, LW 22). The Knicks have won four in a row and done it the old-school Tom Thibodeau way — with defense. New York has given up less than a point per possession over this streak, and now sit sixth (and out of the play-in) in a crowded East. Julius Randle has also stepped up to help lead the offense (his 30 and 15 game against the Hawks was a reminder of what he can do). New York has two games this week against stumbling Chicago, followed by a trip to Indiana. If the Knicks want to stay at No.6 and avoid the play-in those are the kinds of games they win most of.

 
Hawks small icon 18. Hawks (14-14, LW 14). He probably won’t win the new Jerry West Clutch Player award, but A.J. Griffin is becoming the go-to guy for game-winners on this team, on Sunday night it was the Bulls who paid the price. If Griffin isn’t getting the Hawks late buckets the team is struggling, having dropped 7-of-10 and falling into play-in (not playoff) positioning in the East.

Lakers small icon 19. Lakers 11-16, LW 18). The Lakers went 3-3 and made some steps forward on their road trip — they showed that the hot streak that started against a weak part of the schedule was not a mirage, and they showed that with a focused Anthony Davis they are a threat against anyone (they almost beat the Celtics back at home). No team has been mentioned as a trade deadline buyer more than the Lakers, who are looking to make LeBron James and Anthony Davis happy by adding depth. But the players they can land for one pick and a couple of role players may not move the needle much.

 
Heat small icon 20. Heat (13-15, LW 20). 2-1

 
Pacers small icon 21. Pacers (14-14, LW 19). Indiana has dropped 6-of-8 to fall back to .500 and the offense has been the primary issue, they are ranked 27th in the league over those eight games. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with the Warriors, Cavaliers, Celtics, Heat and Pelicans coming up. The Pacers have three impressive young guards in Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard and if the team continues to slide as the trade deadline approaches, the Pacers ownership and front office need to make a decision about the long-term direction of the franchise.

 
22. Timberwolves (13-14, LW 24). Minnesota has gone 3-3 with Karl-Anthony Towns out with a right calf strain, with a -2.1 net rating and the offense outperforming the defense. D'Angelo Russell is carrying that offense (not Anthony Edwards), with the point guard averaging 26.4 points on 57.6% shooting over his last five games (both up 10 points over his season averages). The Timberwolves have started 1-2 on their five-game road trip with an improving Clippers next up.

 
Bulls small icon 23. Bulls (11-15, LW 25). The Chicago Bulls have more clutch losses (games within three points in the final three minutes) than any team in the league at 2-9 (that’s a little unlucky as they have a 0.2 net rating in those minutes, they should be closer to .500, but nothing has gone the way Chicago hoped this season). If the Bulls are going to turn this ship around and not be sellers at the trade deadline they need to make a push between now and Christmas, when they have three of six games against the surging Knicks, plus the Timberwolves and Heat. If they don’t get some clutch wins (or just wins) in that stretch it’s time to become sellers at the trade deadline.

 
Wizards small icon 24. Wizards (11-17, LW 21). Bradley Beal remains out with a hamstring issue, and he missed the last four games of the team’s current seven-game losing streak. The Wizards need him back. The losses piling up have sparked a lot of Kyle Kuzma trade talk around the league — Kuzma is going to opt out of the $13 million he is owed next season and if the Wizards don’t think they can re-sign him then they have to trade him at the deadline to get something back. The Wizards start a six-game road trip through the West Wednesday, and Beal is expected to return at some point on the trip.

 
Thunder small icon 25. Thunder (11-16, LW 23). How good has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander been? He has 17 30+ point games already this season. Insane. He’s on his way to his first All-Star game, and an All-NBA nod is not out of the question down the line. The Thunder are only 2.5 games back of the play-in and they now have 9-of-10 at home after a heavy road stretch, if SGA can rack up some more big nights the Thunder making the postseason — an idea that would have seemed insane before the season — doesn’t seem so crazy.

 
Rockets small icon 26. Rockets (9-18, LW 26). Break up the Rockets!! Houston has won 3-of-4 (and 6-of-10), but what’s impressive is who they beat: The 76ers, Bucks and Suns. While Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. put up the big numbers, second-year center Alperen Sengun has played well of late, averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds a night over his last 10 games. The Rockets are home for their next five.

 
Magic small icon 27. Magic 8-20, LW 29). Orlando has won three straight and Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.1 points a game over his last 15 games, and has now scored 20 points more than 15 times already this season. The only other players to score 20+ 15 times in their first 20 NBA games are Zion Williamson and Michael Jordan. That’s some good company. The Magic’s next four games are all against the Hawks or Celtics.

 
Spurs small icon 28. Spurs (9-18, LW 30). San Antonio has won three in a row and the last of those was the most dramatic, holding off a comeback from Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. Mitchell had a break to win the game but Keldon Johnson was there with the block to save the victory. Not sure you can win the new Jerry West Best Clutch Player trophy with just defense, but a block like this can boost your case.

 
Hornets small icon 29. Hornets (7-20, LW 27). LaMelo Ball returns to action Wednesday night after missing the last 11 games with a sprained left ankle. That’s the same ankle he sprained that forced him to miss much of training camp plus the first 13 games of the season. LaMelo averaged 19.3 points and seven assists a game in the three games he played this season, but how far can he lift a team that has stumbled this much out of the gate (and in a year with a deep draft, how much do the Hornets want him to lift them up at this point?).

Pistons small icon 30. Pistons (7-22, LW 28). Cade Cunningham made the expected official and will have shin surgery that will end his season. That’s going to mean more learning on the job for Jaden Ivey, something that could help next season when Cunningham returns. The question around the league now is will the Pistons be sellers at the trade deadline — specifically, while they move Bojan Bogdanovic? Reports from those close to the team hint they are leaning toward keeping him, but that’s exactly what you’d say to get teams to increase their offers. Expect a lot of Bogdanovic rumors between now and Feb. 9.

USA to play all its World Cup games in Manila next summer

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 3:36 PM EST
Manila Skyline as Philippines Key Rate to Rise to 4% This Quarter
USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t need to travel during the tournament, assuming the American men qualify for the event.

FIBA, the sport’s governing body, made the announcement Monday. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that it wanted to have for the group stages.

The Philippines chose the United States — not a surprise given the NBA’s enormous popularity there. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic. And Indonesia selected Canada, coached by Toronto’s Nick Nurse and should feature a slew of top NBA players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

“I’d like to think it works to our advantage,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director. “I think we have to be mindful and respectful that these players are on airplanes all throughout the regular season and kind of move from city to city, bed to bed, hotel to hotel. It’s a grind. … I think once we get there, and we get settled, we can kind of plant some roots for a couple of weeks. I think it is something that can work to our advantage.”

Slovenia will play group-stage games in Okinawa, and Canada will play its opening games in Jakarta. Okinawa is about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from Manila, while Jakarta is roughly 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) away.

The Okinawa and Jakarta groups will each send two teams to Manila for the final phase of the tournament. The other four nations that qualify for the final phase already will have been there; the U.S., the Philippines and 14 other nations in the 32-team field will be in Manila for the group stage.

At the most recent men’s World Cup at China in 2019, some teams said travel between multiple cities was draining. The setup for next year, FIBA said, addresses those concerns.

“We will have a reduction in the transfers,” FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said Monday. “You’ll remember that teams changed (locations) two or three times in China. There will be one transfer and this is only for those who will be playing in Japan or Indonesia … and after the transfer we’ll also have an extra rest day before the final phase starts.”

Slovenia and Canada are among 17 teams that already have qualified for the tournament. The rest of the field will be decided in February, and the U.S. is on the brink of earning a spot — but hasn’t gotten it done yet.

The Americans are 8-2 in their 12-game slate of qualifying games, in which they are using players from G League and international clubs. The World Cup roster will have NBA players.

A win at Uruguay on Feb. 23 or at Brazil on Feb. 26 would be enough to clinch a berth for the U.S. The only way the Americans wouldn’t qualify for the World Cup — the primary way teams will earn a spot into the 2024 Paris Olympics — is by losing both games in February, have at least four outcomes of other games not go their way and then lose a series of tiebreakers.

The World Cup draw is April 29 in Manila. The tournament starts Aug. 25.

LaMelo Ball could make return to Hornets Wednesday vs. Pistons

By Dec 14, 2022, 12:52 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets
A Grade 2 left ankle sprain kept LaMelo Ball out of most of the preseason and then the Hornets’ first 13 games of the regular season. He finally got healthy, then in his third game back he was chasing a loose ball going out of bounds, stepped on a fan’s foot, and re-sprained the same ankle. He has missed another 11 games.

Wednesday night, Ball could make his return to the Hornets lineup, according to multiple reports.

Officially, the Hornets have upgraded Ball from “out” to “questionable” and he is going to test the ankle in a warmup pregame, then make his decision. However, in the modern NBA “questionable” often feels like the new “probable” for players pushing to return from injury.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds a game while shooting 38.9% from 3 last season on his way to his first All-Star appearance. He picked up this season averaging 19.3 points and 7 assists a game, but that is in just three games and limited minutes.

Charlotte, 7-20, sits well out of the playoff picture in the East and has the 30th-ranked offense in the NBA. While Ball will help with that, how far he can bring this roster back — and how hard the Hornets want to push up the standings heading into a deep and very talented draft — remains to be seen.

Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me’

By Dec 14, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever.

And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk….

[Fishcer]: You don’t believe that.

Embiid: “I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

Troll Embiid is back. We missed him.

No sane fan wants to trade Embiid, who has played at an All-NBA level this season (maybe MVP level if he plays enough games) averaging 33.3 points a game on 53.8% shooting with 9.7 rebounds a night. He is a force on both ends of the floor, the anchor of the 76ers and any title hopes they have.

Are there frustrated fans (or angry bettors) who lash out at him on social media when he has an off night? Of course. Welcome to the modern age. But 76ers fans love Embiid, even if they can sometimes come off as a bit fickle and hard to please.

Plus, Philly has won three in a row, and once they get Tyrese Maxey back they may be in a position to climb higher than their current fifth-in-the-East status (although the teams above them may not be easy to get past).

And, just because it needs to be clear, Embiid is not available via trade. Time to go back to obsessing over where Tupac is right now.

