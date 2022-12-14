LaMelo Ball could make return to Hornets Wednesday vs. Pistons

By Dec 14, 2022, 12:52 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets
Eakin Howard/Getty Images
A Grade 2 left ankle sprain kept LaMelo Ball out of most of the preseason and then the Hornets’ first 13 games of the regular season. He finally got healthy, then in his third game back he was chasing a loose ball going out of bounds, stepped on a fan’s foot, and re-sprained the same ankle. He has missed another 11 games.

Wednesday night, Ball could make his return to the Hornets lineup, according to multiple reports.

Officially, the Hornets have upgraded Ball from “out” to “questionable” and he is going to test the ankle in a warmup pregame, then make his decision. However, in the modern NBA “questionable” often feels like the new “probable” for players pushing to return from injury.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds a game while shooting 38.9% from 3 last season on his way to his first All-Star appearance. He picked up this season averaging 19.3 points and 7 assists a game, but that is in just three games and limited minutes.

Charlotte, 7-20, sits well out of the playoff picture in the East and has the 30th-ranked offense in the NBA. While Ball will help with that, how far he can bring this roster back — and how hard the Hornets want to push up the standings heading into a deep and very talented draft — remains to be seen.

USA to play all its World Cup games in Manila next summer

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 3:36 PM EST
Manila Skyline as Philippines Key Rate to Rise to 4% This Quarter
Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t need to travel during the tournament, assuming the American men qualify for the event.

FIBA, the sport’s governing body, made the announcement Monday. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that it wanted to have for the group stages.

The Philippines chose the United States — not a surprise given the NBA’s enormous popularity there. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic. And Indonesia selected Canada, coached by Toronto’s Nick Nurse and should feature a slew of top NBA players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

“I’d like to think it works to our advantage,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director. “I think we have to be mindful and respectful that these players are on airplanes all throughout the regular season and kind of move from city to city, bed to bed, hotel to hotel. It’s a grind. … I think once we get there, and we get settled, we can kind of plant some roots for a couple of weeks. I think it is something that can work to our advantage.”

Slovenia will play group-stage games in Okinawa, and Canada will play its opening games in Jakarta. Okinawa is about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from Manila, while Jakarta is roughly 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) away.

The Okinawa and Jakarta groups will each send two teams to Manila for the final phase of the tournament. The other four nations that qualify for the final phase already will have been there; the U.S., the Philippines and 14 other nations in the 32-team field will be in Manila for the group stage.

At the most recent men’s World Cup at China in 2019, some teams said travel between multiple cities was draining. The setup for next year, FIBA said, addresses those concerns.

“We will have a reduction in the transfers,” FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said Monday. “You’ll remember that teams changed (locations) two or three times in China. There will be one transfer and this is only for those who will be playing in Japan or Indonesia … and after the transfer we’ll also have an extra rest day before the final phase starts.”

Slovenia and Canada are among 17 teams that already have qualified for the tournament. The rest of the field will be decided in February, and the U.S. is on the brink of earning a spot — but hasn’t gotten it done yet.

The Americans are 8-2 in their 12-game slate of qualifying games, in which they are using players from G League and international clubs. The World Cup roster will have NBA players.

A win at Uruguay on Feb. 23 or at Brazil on Feb. 26 would be enough to clinch a berth for the U.S. The only way the Americans wouldn’t qualify for the World Cup — the primary way teams will earn a spot into the 2024 Paris Olympics — is by losing both games in February, have at least four outcomes of other games not go their way and then lose a series of tiebreakers.

The World Cup draw is April 29 in Manila. The tournament starts Aug. 25.

Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me’

By Dec 14, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever.

And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk….

[Fishcer]: You don’t believe that.

Embiid: “I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

Troll Embiid is back. We missed him.

No sane fan wants to trade Embiid, who has played at an All-NBA level this season (maybe MVP level if he plays enough games) averaging 33.3 points a game on 53.8% shooting with 9.7 rebounds a night. He is a force on both ends of the floor, the anchor of the 76ers and any title hopes they have.

Are there frustrated fans (or angry bettors) who lash out at him on social media when he has an off night? Of course. Welcome to the modern age. But 76ers fans love Embiid, even if they can sometimes come off as a bit fickle and hard to please.

Plus, Philly has won three in a row, and once they get Tyrese Maxey back they may be in a position to climb higher than their current fifth-in-the-East status (although the teams above them may not be easy to get past).

And, just because it needs to be clear, Embiid is not available via trade. Time to go back to obsessing over where Tupac is right now.

Stephen Silas returns to bench for Rockets, talks about passing of his father Paul

By Dec 14, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
There are moments much bigger than basketball.

Before the Suns took on the Rockets Tuesday, both Chris Paul and Bismack Biyombo came up, hugged Stephen Silas and shed a tear with the Rockets coach pregame. They shared memories and passed along their condolences and love to Silas, whose father Paul — a giant of the game — passed away over the weekend.

Tuesday night, Silas spoke publicly about his father’s passing for the first time.

A couple of highlights:

“I don’t know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach and he would tell me to coach. Get your butt out there and coach. So that’s what I did.”

“I’m very proud to be my dad’s son. I’m very proud that people see him in me. And I want that to continue. Whenever it is my time comes, I want people to say the same things that they said about him over the last couple of days about (me). And hopefully they’ll do that.”

The Rockets rewarded their coach with a 111-97 win over the slumping Suns.

Three things to know: Why are the Warriors 2-12 on the road?

By Dec 14, 2022, 8:13 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Why are the Warriors 2-12 on the road?

Saturday night the Warriors reminded everyone they are the defending champions and comfortably handled the best team in the NBA this season, the Boston Celtics, behind 66 points combined from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Three nights later, the Milwaukee Bucks ran the Warriors out of the building, leading by 20 or more for much of the second half.

What changed? Sure, the Bucks are a better defensive team and they have the unstoppable force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 12 rebounds). But the biggest difference:

The Warriors were on the road.

Golden State is 12-2 at the Chase Center. However, Tuesday night in Milwaukee the Warriors fell to 2-12 away from the Bay Area (and the Warriors can’t blame all that on the refs).

That becomes an issue because Tuesday night was Game 1 of a six-game road trip for the Warriors, their longest of the season — they play five more games on the road over the next eight days. Next up for the Warriors are the Pacers, Sixers, Raptors, Knicks, and Nets — all teams from the East, and the Warriors have yet to beat an East team on the road.

Steve Kerr said pregame he thinks the road woes are a bit of a championship hangover. Maybe, but two key areas are hurting them in road games.

First is defense — the Warriors’ 120.8 defensive rating on the road is 29th in the league. They can’t get stops, and Tuesday night the Bucks had a 121.8 offensive rating. Warriors opponents average 123.1 points per game on them when Golden State is on the road, but get home and they only surrender 109.9 per game (13.2 PPG more).

The other is clutch play — the Warriors have left some winnable games on the table. There was the time they had a four-point lead inside of :10 seconds left and still found a way to lose to the Jazz. They led by four inside the final minute against struggling Charlotte and gave away the game. They fell in Orlando in a game where Klay Thompson got a clean look at a game-winner and missed. Miami came from behind by locking the Warriors’ offense down in the final five minutes, giving up just two points.

There have been plenty of road blowout losses as well — see the Bucks on Tuesday — but the Warriors have not risen to the moment.

We’ve been forgiving of the Warriors because of the championship hangover Kerr mentioned. That seems real, the Warriors seem disinterested in these November and December games. But if the Warriors don’t find a few road wins on this trip, they could head into Christmas Day outside the playoff (or even play-in) picture in the West — they currently sit 10th in the conference.

At that point, it’s time to worry a little.

2) Jayson Tatum, Boston’s offense finds its groove again Lakers

First things first: If you’ve been in the league for 20 seasons, how do you still have this in your legs?

Now on to our regularly-scheduled game:

From the opening tip, the Celtics looked like a team frustrated after two straight road losses and they started knocking down shots against the Lakers in the crypto.com arena they had missed just the night before against the Clippers.

The Celtics came out hot, took the lead and controlled the game through most of the first half and early second, stretching their lead up to 20 points early in the third. That’s when the Celtics’ legs started to look tired and the Lakers — whose offense can be fearsome in spurts (but they struggle to sustain it) — started making plays.

That’s when the Celtics do what contending teams do and found another gear for the final minutes. They gave themselves a chance and Jayson Tatum (44 points on the night) made the play to force overtime.

In overtime, the Celtics were in control and picked up the 122-118 win. Anthony Davis finished with 37 and LeBron James 33 for the Lakers.

It wasn’t the kind of offensive performance we have seen from the Celtics much of the season, but it was closer than we have seen the last two games. Boston is still figuring out how to play without Robert Williams and Al Horford against teams that are comfortable going smaller and switching everything defensively like the Clippers and Warriors (the two losses prior to Tuesday night). When asked about that after the Clippers game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shrugged off the concern saying they need to figure it out now, but that won’t be an issue once they get healthy.

Both Horford and Williams are close to a return to the court.

