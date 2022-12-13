Watch Draymond Green get a fan ejected from game vs. Bucks

By Dec 13, 2022, 10:11 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
UPDATE: After the game, Draymond Green was asked about the incident and said that the fan said, “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Assuming that is true, Green had every right to have the fan ejected.

The quick-whistle officials were injecting themselves into the Warriors at Bucks game with seven technical fouls handed out, five of them to the Warriors. All that seemed to do was get the players on edge.

Including Draymond Green. Midway through the third quarter, Green engages with a Milwaukee fan behind the basket during a Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw.

A couple of minutes later, Green pulled aside crew chief James Capers and official Ray Acosta and pointed to a (we assume the same) fan, and arena security had that fan ejected.

We don’t know what was said. Green is an emotional player but also one who has been around the block a few times, not one prone to overreacting to fan comments. Multiple players have said that over the past couple of years — after fans returned to arenas following the pandemic — there has been more of a lack of decorum in some cases, with some fans more willing to cross the line with their words. That said, we don’t yet know what happened in this specific case.

The Bucks blew the doors off the Warriors in this game, winning 128-111 in a game where the entire fourth quarter was basically garbage time. Antetokounmpo had 30 and Bobby Portis poured in 25 off the bench for the Bucks, while the Warriors got 20 from Stephen Curry but shot 40% as a team for the night.

Carmelo Anthony on NBA return: ‘whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be’

By Dec 13, 2022, 6:36 PM EST
Christ The King v Sierra Canyon
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
On Tuesday night, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James were in a high school gym — along with ESPN cameras — to watch their sons face each other in a high school game.

However, a potential Anthony return to the NBA could not be ignored. When Anthony was interviewed on the network, Malika Andrews asked Anthony about a return and possibly playing in a 20th NBA season.

“I love the game. I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that… I get to watch my kids, get to watch my son play, train him, be around him, come to his games,” he said. “These are the things for a long time I didn’t have a chance to do, so now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.”

Spoken like a veteran, someone who already has a legacy and a Hall of Fame career. We do know the Knicks aren’t bringing him back. Anthony could still help a team in the right situation, he accepted a bench role with the Trail Blazers two seasons ago and averaged a solid 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers. He’s not a defender, he’s not going to have a playoff role, and teams may be looking for a younger player with more of a long-term upside. But they could do much worse for depth at the four than Anthony.

There’s a lot of season left, we’ll see if his phone rings.

Pistons reportedly open to trading Nerlens Noel; Mavericks, Kings among teams interested

By Dec 13, 2022, 1:57 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
With the worst record in the NBA and their best player — second-year point guard Cade Cunninghamout for the season after electing to have shin surgery, the direction of this Pistons’ season is clear.

Conventional wisdom suggests that would make the Pistons sellers at the trade deadline, but they are at least posturing they may not be as eager to sell as the rest of the league expects, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic.

One player they are open to moving: Nerlens Noel.

Both sides have agreed that a deal is best for both parties, and Detroit has already had talks with rival teams about Noel. Portland, Sacramento, Miami and Dallas have been the teams most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old.

The Pistons are wisely leaning into their young core of big men this season — Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley and impressive rookie Jalen Duren — and with that there is no role for Noel. He is making $9.2 million this season with a team option for $9.7 million next season (it’s doubtful any team picks that up, in which case Noel would be a free agent), a salary high enough that putting together a trade both sides like could present a challenge. The Mavericks could make it work with a trade sending JaVale McGee and Frank Ntilikina back, while Portland might have to send Nasir Little and Justise Winslow to the Motor City (and that likely would be too high a price).

The report also says that the Pistons are listening to offers for Sadiq Bey, although what teams would offer for the third-year forward is the big question.

There are two veterans that other teams may expect the Pistons to move — Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks — that the Pistons are not as eager to move on from, Edwards reports. The logic is that while Detroit may be tanking this season now, they had expected to compete for a play-in spot when the season started and they want to get back to that level or higher next season, and Bogdanovic and Burks help with that. Maybe. Or, perhaps this is posturing trying to drive up the price from the Lakers (an unprotected first-round pick) and other teams interested in the veterans. The interest in the veterans is not going away, the Pistons can at least try to create a bidding war and see what happens.

One way or another, expect the Pistons to be sellers at the deadline. Maybe just not as active of sellers as some expect.

Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him

By Dec 13, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
Michael Jordan
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.

However, the new-look MVP trophy does not resemble its new namesake, Michael Jordan.

That was by design — Jordan didn’t want the award to resemble him.

Jordan worked with Mark Smith — former Jordan Brand designer and Nike executive — on the design and was clear the player should see himself in the award.

“As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award,” Smith said. “For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

That “not me” attitude may not be what we expected from the ultra-competitive Jordan, but it led to a better-looking trophy. The figure on the award is more generic — a player breaking out of the rock at his feet, the statue becomes more polished as it goes up and eventually there is a crystal basketball in the hand of the player at the top of a shot. That also was by design, the “raw to refined” look that the league says signifies “the MVP’s hard work and progression from entering the league to achieving the NBA’s greatest individual honor.”

Smith explained the process he went through with Jordan in an interview with Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

“This is straight out of his language, ‘The player should see themselves in this, not me,’” Smith said. “When he said ‘not me’ it clicked right away. I said, ‘OK, this is a universal theme. This isn’t a man in a uniform. This is a human form reaching for that.’ And the story of raw-to-refined really became how to bring all that together. That was a great challenge. It was a fabulous challenge.”

Of course, Jordan signed off on the new look before it was unveiled.

The real unveiling will come this spring when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hands the award off to the first winner of the new-look Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award.

NBA redesigns MVP trophy, names award after Michael Jordan

By Dec 13, 2022, 9:12 AM EST
Image courtesy NBA
Five times David Stern handed Michael Jordan the NBA MVP trophy.

Now, when Adam Silver and subsequent NBA Commissioners hand a player the MVP trophy, they will invoke Jordan’s name.

The NBA unveiled its redesigned MVP trophy Tuesday morning and said the award would be renamed after Jordan, the GOAT in the eyes of many. Jordan himself worked with Jordan brand and Nike designer Mark Smith on the new-look trophy.

The new NBA MVP trophy is loaded with subtle nods to Jordan and his career. For example, the Jordan trophy stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, referencing Jordan’s jersey number and his six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

 

While it was little discussed, the MVP Award already had been named after Maurice Podoloff, the league’s first commissioner. Speculation about the MVP name change had been flying around the league after The NBA announced recently that Podoloff’s name was going on a new award for the team with the best regular season record. It was clear change was coming.

The NBA redesigned and renamed many of its trophies after legends of the game — and even created a new award. Those new names are:

• Defensive Player of the Year: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
• Rookie of the Year: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
• Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
• Most Improved Player: George Mikan Trophy
• And the new Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy

All those re-designed awards do have the KIA logo on them at the bottom as a league sponsor.

As with other awards like MVP and ROY, a select panel of media members will vote on the Clutch Player award.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the league’s best defensive player each year,” Olajuwon said. “Great basketball teams are defined by their ability to defend, with every great team connected by an elite defensive anchor.”

“There are few greater thrills as a basketball player than coming through for your teammates and fans when they need it most,” said West, now a Special Advisor for the L.A. Clippers. “This new trophy will be awarded to the player who best delivers in those moments.”

This follows a pattern for the league, which had already named many of its trophies after star players:

• Finals MVP: Bill Russell Trophy
• All-Star MVP: Kobe Bryant Trophy
• Eastern Conference Finals MVP: Larry Bird Trophy
• Western Conference Finals MVP: Magic Johnson Trophy
• Social Justice Award: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy

