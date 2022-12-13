Watch Damian Lillard tie Blazers’ record with 11 3-pointers to power win over Timberwolves

By Dec 13, 2022, 2:28 AM EST
It was Dame Time from the opening tip Monday. He dropped 38 points on the Timberwolves in 29 minutes — and that wasn’t even the best part of his night.

Lillard tied the Trail Blazers franchise record by knocking down 11 3-pointers (on 17 attempts). He hit eight 3s before halftime.

Lillard came out of the game with :34 seconds left in the third quarter and with his team up around 20 never re-entered, despite some calls to put him back in to get the record. Lillard wanted no part of that.

Jerami Grant pitched in 24 for the Blazers, who cruised to the 133-112 win. D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

Pistons’ Cunningham reportedly to have season-ending shin surgery

By Dec 12, 2022, 8:16 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Sacramento Kings
This news is not surprising — Cade Cunningham has missed the Pistons’ last 17 games and reports of him considering surgery were already circulating — but it is a little depressing.

Cunningham will have season-ending surgery on his left shin, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cunningham, who has been sidelined since Nov. 9, consulted with multiple doctors in recent weeks and ultimately decided with the Pistons and his representatives at Excel Sports to undergo a procedure that’s expected to have him fully recovered ahead of training camp for the 2023-24 season, sources said.

Cunningham reportedly had a stress fracture in his shin that rest did not heal, but surgery ends his season, as Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes noted earlier.

The No.1 overall pick in 2021, Cunningham has an impressive rookie season and started this season hot — 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists a game – until the shin pain forced him to the sidelines.

This could make the Pistons more likely to trade Bojan Bogdanovic and other veterans as they focus on putting themselves in a strong position for a stacked draft next June with Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, Amen Thompson and more.

Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart (for now)

By Dec 12, 2022, 5:20 PM EST
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Remember a few weeks ago when reports popped up saying Jae Crowder was on the verge of being traded, and then… crickets?

What happened? Shams Charania of The Athletic had the details.

Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix. The hold up in the potential three-teamer was that the Rockets are coveting one first-round pick for Gordon, and for Martin a very good first-rounder, not a batch of second-rounders, according to sources. The Rockets have had interest in Gordon from several contending teams, sources said, but appear less willing to entertain the topic of Martin.

This is not uncommon, the leg work on a potential trade gets worked out by members of the front office, but when it comes time to run the deal past the team president or owner for final approval, suddenly the demands change. Whether this is Houston using the stall (and leak) as a negotiating tactic or if there was a genuine change is up for debate, but this version of the deal never went through.

The Bucks, at 19-7, may want Crowder but are not going to feel pressure to make a deal right now. The Suns know there is still interest from the Hawks and Heat (although it’s tough to construct any reasonable trade for Miami until after Jan. 15, when some of their summer signings become available). There is no pressure to get the deal done.

Yet. That’s what the trade deadline is for, to ramp up that pressure. It may not be until Feb. 9, but that pressure will start to build on Dec. 15 when many of the players signed this summer become available to trade (others have to wait another month, depending on the kind of deal they signed). For now, we wait.

Lakers reportedly among several teams interested in Cam Reddish trade

By Dec 12, 2022, 1:28 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Cam Reddish has been out of the Knicks rotation for the last four games as Tom Thibodeau (finally) has leaned into more minutes for Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. The Knicks are 4-0 in that stretch, and while the rotation shift is not the only reason for this run it is part of it, and there’s no chance Thibodeau is switching it up now.

All of which makes it more likely the Knicks will trade Reddish before the Feb. 9 deadline.

A report over the weekend said Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks to find a trade, something Reddish denied to Ian Begley of SNY.TV — but Begley confirms that teams are checking in with the Knicks on Reddish.

Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.

It’s worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.

Shams Charania of The Athletic also said the Lakers are interested in Reddish.

Begley talking about a deal involving a third team implies the Lakers were talking a bigger deal than a simple Reddish for Kendrick Nunn swap with a second-round pick going to NYC (possibly including players such as Evan Fournier, Patrick Beverley, and maybe Russell Westbrook, although sources have told NBC Sports not to expect a Westbrook trade because of his $47.1 million contract and the sweeteners involved to move him).

The Lakers are looking to make a deal — or maybe deals — to bolster the roster around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic appears to be Los Angeles’ primary target, but Reddish has long been someone Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office found interesting. That said, for a win-now team how much does L.A. want to bet on Reddish?

The Heat also need depth and could have interest in Reddish, but the caveat of how much he could help applies there as well.

One way or another, put Reddish high on the list of players likely in a new uniform before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

Reports link Lakers to pursuit of Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

By Dec 12, 2022, 12:43 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
The Lakers’ recent 9-5 run of play — led by an MVP-level stretch from Anthony Davis — has shown the potential Darvin Ham saw in this team, with a top-10 offense and a solid defense leading the way over those 14 games. The Lakers have looked like a quality playoff team of late.

The run has also shown the Lakers’ limitations. The biggest of those issues remains shooting — the Lakers have shot better over the last 14 games, hitting 34.2% on 3-pointers, but that is still 20th in the league (and the Lakers don’t take a lot of 3s, 29th in the league in attempts over that stretch). The Lakers need shooting and they need wing depth.

Enter Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Lakers pursued him over the summer and are still in talks with Detroit about him, according to multiple reports Monday. First, from Marc Stein’s latest newsletter.

Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanović centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached.

The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanović swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanović, who is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 50.8% from the field (43.7% on 3-pointers) as a Piston.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had these details:

The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said…

While Bogdanovic is a target for the Lakers — they are among roughly a dozen teams to inquire about him, offering first- or second-rounders — Detroit is showing no urgency about moving him. In fact, the Pistons have expressed to rival teams a significant reluctance about moving Bogdanovic, sources said.

The Pistons were projected to contend for a play-in spot this season, but with Cade Cunningham for an extended period — possibly for the season if he undergoes shin surgery — and the team already having the worst record in the NBA, a pivot toward the lottery in a deep draft season makes sense. As does moving on from Bogdanovic, who has been the kind of veteran locker-room leader the Pistons need around their young stars, but he may be too valuable as a trade chip.

The Lakers can get the trade done by sending Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn to Detroit, but the Pistons are wisely demanding an unprotected first-round pick as part of that package. The Pistons have the leverage: Detroit can happily hold on to Bogdanovic into the summer or next season, he’s averaging 21 points a game and shooting 43.7% from 3-point range, and the Lakers need to win now around Davis and LeBron James, who turns 38 in a few weeks.

Detroit also has multiple suitors for Bogdanovic, there is no reason for them to rush to make a trade, let the market shake out, hope for a bidding war, and see what happens.

The Lakers continue to explore trades that could send out Russell Westbrook, but league sources told NBC Sports it’s unlikely Los Angeles finds a trade that works for them — the sweeteners needed to move his $47.1 million contract, even with him playing solidly off the bench, make the price too high for the Lakers’ taste.

The Lakers have other targets for smaller deals as well, with Cam Reddish of the Knicks being high on the list, and they also need depth and length along the front line to back up Davis. Still, Bogdanovic is the best fit. This will likely play out for a while, until much closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but the Lakers are in on Bogdanovic.

