Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him

By Dec 13, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
Michael Jordan
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.

However, the new-look MVP trophy does not resemble its new namesake, Michael Jordan.

That was by design — Jordan didn’t want the award to resemble him.

Jordan worked with Mark Smith — former Jordan Brand designer and Nike executive — on the design and was clear the player should see himself in the award.

“As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award,” Smith said. “For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

That “not me” attitude may not be what we expected from the ultra-competitive Jordan, but it led to a better-looking trophy. The figure on the award is more generic — a player breaking out of the rock at his feet, the statue becomes more polished as it goes up and eventually there is a crystal basketball in the hand of the player at the top of a shot. That also was by design, the “raw to refined” look that the league says signifies “the MVP’s hard work and progression from entering the league to achieving the NBA’s greatest individual honor.”

Smith explained the process he went through with Jordan in an interview with Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

“This is straight out of his language, ‘The player should see themselves in this, not me,’” Smith said. “When he said ‘not me’ it clicked right away. I said, ‘OK, this is a universal theme. This isn’t a man in a uniform. This is a human form reaching for that.’ And the story of raw-to-refined really became how to bring all that together. That was a great challenge. It was a fabulous challenge.”

Of course, Jordan signed off on the new look before it was unveiled.

The real unveiling will come this spring when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hands the award off to the first winner of the new-look Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award.

Pistons reportedly open to trading Nerlens Noel; Mavericks, Kings among teams interested

By Dec 13, 2022, 1:57 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
With the worst record in the NBA and their best player — second-year point guard Cade Cunninghamout for the season after electing to have shin surgery, the direction of this Pistons’ season is clear.

Conventional wisdom suggests that would make the Pistons sellers at the trade deadline, but they are at least posturing they may not be as eager to sell as the rest of the league expects, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic.

One player they are open to moving: Nerlens Noel.

Both sides have agreed that a deal is best for both parties, and Detroit has already had talks with rival teams about Noel. Portland, Sacramento, Miami and Dallas have been the teams most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old.

The Pistons are wisely leaning into their young core of big men this season — Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley and impressive rookie Jalen Duren — and with that there is no role for Noel. He is making $9.2 million this season with a team option for $9.7 million next season (it’s doubtful any team picks that up, in which case Noel would be a free agent), a salary high enough that putting together a trade both sides like could present a challenge. The Mavericks could make it work with a trade sending JaVale McGee and Frank Ntilikina back, while Portland might have to send Nasir Little and Justise Winslow to the Motor City (and that likely would be too high a price).

The report also says that the Pistons are listening to offers for Sadiq Bey, although what teams would offer for the third-year forward is the big question.

There are two veterans that other teams may expect the Pistons to move — Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks — that the Pistons are not as eager to move on from, Edwards reports. The logic is that while Detroit may be tanking this season now, they had expected to compete for a play-in spot when the season started and they want to get back to that level or higher next season, and Bogdanovic and Burks help with that. Maybe. Or, perhaps this is posturing trying to drive up the price from the Lakers (an unprotected first-round pick) and other teams interested in the veterans. The interest in the veterans is not going away, the Pistons can at least try to create a bidding war and see what happens.

One way or another, expect the Pistons to be sellers at the deadline. Maybe just not as active of sellers as some expect.

NBA redesigns MVP trophy, names award after Michael Jordan

By Dec 13, 2022, 9:12 AM EST
Image courtesy NBA
Five times David Stern handed Michael Jordan the NBA MVP trophy.

Now, when Adam Silver and subsequent NBA Commissioners hand a player the MVP trophy, they will invoke Jordan’s name.

The NBA unveiled its redesigned MVP trophy Tuesday morning and said the award would be renamed after Jordan, the GOAT in the eyes of many. Jordan himself worked with Jordan brand and Nike designer Mark Smith on the new-look trophy.

The new NBA MVP trophy is loaded with subtle nods to Jordan and his career. For example, the Jordan trophy stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, referencing Jordan’s jersey number and his six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

 

While it was little discussed, the MVP Award already had been named after Maurice Podoloff, the league’s first commissioner. Speculation about the MVP name change had been flying around the league after The NBA announced recently that Podoloff’s name was going on a new award for the team with the best regular season record. It was clear change was coming.

The NBA redesigned and renamed many of its trophies after legends of the game — and even created a new award. Those new names are:

• Defensive Player of the Year: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
• Rookie of the Year: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
• Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
• Most Improved Player: George Mikan Trophy
• And the new Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy

All those re-designed awards do have the KIA logo on them at the bottom as a league sponsor.

As with other awards like MVP and ROY, a select panel of media members will vote on the Clutch Player award.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the league’s best defensive player each year,” Olajuwon said. “Great basketball teams are defined by their ability to defend, with every great team connected by an elite defensive anchor.”

“There are few greater thrills as a basketball player than coming through for your teammates and fans when they need it most,” said West, now a Special Advisor for the L.A. Clippers. “This new trophy will be awarded to the player who best delivers in those moments.”

This follows a pattern for the league, which had already named many of its trophies after star players:

• Finals MVP: Bill Russell Trophy
• All-Star MVP: Kobe Bryant Trophy
• Eastern Conference Finals MVP: Larry Bird Trophy
• Western Conference Finals MVP: Magic Johnson Trophy
• Social Justice Award: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy

Three things to know: Celtics’ second straight loss highlights absence of Williams, Horford

By Dec 13, 2022, 8:29 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Celtic’s second straight loss highlights absence of Williams, Horford

For the second-straight game, the Boston Celtics faced an opponent comfortable defending when they go smaller and more switchable. The Clippers are physical, their rotations tight, and they are maybe the only team in the league who can match the wing duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen BrownPaul George and Kawhi Leonard.

For the second straight game, the Celtics’ historically-great offense to start the season stumbled. The Clippers became the first team to hold the Celtics under 100 points for the game, and the first to keep Boston from scoring more than a point per possession (97.8 net rating).

“We made a conscious effort to make sure Tatum and Brown played in a crowd all night,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla saw something different.

“When we’re healthy, when we’re fully healthy, I don’t think we have that problem,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla is right, and it’s what was most evident in the Clippers’ 113-93 win over the Celtics Monday night in Los Angeles. Blake Griffin is giving his best effort at center in the wake of Robert Williams (knee surgery) and Al Horford (personal reasons) being out, but it’s not near the same.

On defense, Griffin can’t play at the level of the ball anymore and the Clippers repeatedly torched his drop coverage and got to the rim. It was part of what got Leonard going on his best game of the season — 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists. Leonard looked like a player getting his legs back under him after missing all of last season and a chunk of this one with knee issues.

“Only my ninth game, you can’t rush it,” Leonard said. “Yeah, just got to keep moving.”

“Kawhi Leonard came out really aggressive, I think that’s the best he’s looked all season,” Brown said. “They did their job, give credit to the Clippers.”

George added 26 for Los Angeles.

On offense, Griffin is not the athletic roll threat that Williams is, and he’s not the floor-spacing shooter Horford is. Both the Warriors and Clippers were able to take advantage of that and be aggressive defensively without paying the price.

Boston also just missed shots they usually make. The Celtics finished the game 9-of-39 from 3 (23.1%) and those misses were the other obvious turning point.

For the Celtics, it’s a reminder that as great as they have looked to start the season — they are still 21-7 and with the best record in the league — there is work to do. Part of that is getting healthy, and Williams could return as early as Tuesday night against Anthony Davis and the Lakers in the same building (he is questionable). The fact the Celtics have a high-profile back-to-back (it’s a TNT game) made it surprising Mazzulla left his starters in until the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter in a game his team trailed by more than 20 with six minutes to go. (Mazzulla said he thought his team was starting to find a better rhythm late and he wanted them to get that feeling back.)

There are games like this with the Clippers where you see the outline of the contender some predicted before the season. It’s games like this that make you think “maybe.” The Clippers are deep, athletic, and are now 6-2 when both George and Leonard play. There’s a lot of season left for the Clippers to stay healthy and build chemistry, but games like this show the blueprint of what they might be.

2) Damian Lillard ties Blazers record with 11 3-pointers

There may be nothing more entertaining in the NBA than a red-hot Damian Lillard.

He was that Monday night as Lillard tied the Trail Blazers franchise record knocking down 11 3-pointers.

Lillard came out of the game with :34 seconds left in the third quarter and, because Portland was up around 20 the rest of the way on the Timberwolves, he never re-entered. That despite some calls to put him back in to get the record.

Jerami Grant pitched in 24 for the Blazers, who cruised to the 133-112 win.

3) Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery

If they weren’t all-in on the “brick for Vic” Wembanyama sweepstakes before, the Pistons are now.

Detroit’s star young point guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, which was expected but made essentially official by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cunningham is rumored to have been dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, he tried resting it for the last 17 games, but that was not enough. This is a long recovery, as noted earlier by Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes noted, but Cunningham should be back next season.

The No.1 overall pick in 2021, Cunningham has an impressive rookie season and started this season hot — 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists a game – until the shin pain forced him to the sidelines.

The Pistons already had the worst record in the NBA before this news, so focusing on playing their young guys — and accepting the losses that come with that — is the natural next step. That also makes it more likely the Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanovic and other veterans at the deadline, with the Lakers and other teams already interested.

Watch Damian Lillard tie Blazers’ record with 11 3-pointers to power win over Timberwolves

By Dec 13, 2022, 2:28 AM EST
It was Dame Time from the opening tip Monday. He dropped 38 points on the Timberwolves in 29 minutes — and that wasn’t even the best part of his night.

Lillard tied the Trail Blazers franchise record by knocking down 11 3-pointers (on 17 attempts). He hit eight 3s before halftime.

Lillard came out of the game with :34 seconds left in the third quarter and with his team up around 20 never re-entered, despite some calls to put him back in to get the record. Lillard wanted no part of that.

Jerami Grant pitched in 24 for the Blazers, who cruised to the 133-112 win. D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

