As potential buyers line up, Sarver seeks to sell Suns to someone who keeps franchise in Phoenix

By Dec 12, 2022, 9:33 AM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
There’s never been any speculation that the Suns were in danger of moving out of Phoenix — they have a well-established fan base in the 11th-largest media market in the nation.

But when billionaires get involved, they tend not to think the rules of logic apply to them — the NBA has already seen a franchise get moved from the 12th largest market to the 44th (we’re looking at you, Thunder). Robert Sarver — the owner of the Suns forced to sell his team, but the man with sole control over the process — wants to make sure the new owners have no plans to move the team out of Phoenix. That is according to Sam Garvin, the minority owner of the team who stepped into the chairman’s chair with Sarver suspended, speaking to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (the story is behind a paywall).

“I know there was a lot of interest because before that was made public, a bunch of groups reached out and just said, ‘Hey, we’re interested,’ and I said, ‘Well, you’ve got to talk to Robert Sarver. He has everything to do with the sale and nothing to do with running or managing the Suns. He’s in charge of it and I think he’ll do a good job. I think he really wants to find someone who loves Arizona, wants to keep (the Suns) in Arizona and is committed to the fans and is committed to the community. So I think he’ll do a good job on the sale.”

One of those offers is a $3 billion bid from two tech venture capitalists, including financing from Peter Thiel, the tech investment mogul, reports the Wall Street Journal. There are other bids and the speculation around the sale is that the price could go higher and closer to $4 billion (the current record amount paid for an NBA franchise is $2.35 billion for the Brooklyn Nets, paid for by Joe Tsai. The sale will include the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Garvin is not in on a bid for the team (at this time) and said he does not wish to have a larger role or be the full-time chairman.

Whoever takes over the team don’t expect the franchise to be on the move. After the backlash of the Seattle sale (done on David Stern’s watch), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has looked for franchise stability. The league found local owners in much smaller markets such as Sacramento and New Orleans, there is no chance the sale and move of a team out of Phoenix will gain momentum.

There is no timeline for the sale.

Lakers reportedly among several teams interested in Cam Reddish trade

By Dec 12, 2022, 1:28 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Cam Reddish has been out of the Knicks rotation for the last four games as Tom Thibodeau (finally) has leaned into more minutes for Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. The Knicks are 4-0 in that stretch, and while the rotation shift is not the only reason for this run it is part of it, and there’s no chance Thibodeau is switching it up now.

All of which makes it more likely the Knicks will trade Reddish before the Feb. 9 deadline.

A report over the weekend said Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks to find a trade, something Reddish denied to Ian Begley of SNY.TV — but Begley confirms that teams are checking in with the Knicks on Reddish.

Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.

It’s worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.

Shams Charania of The Athletic also said the Lakers are interested in Reddish.

Begley talking about a deal involving a third team implies the Lakers were talking a bigger deal than a simple Reddish for Kendrick Nunn swap with a second-round pick going to NYC (possibly including players such as Evan Fournier, Patrick Beverley, and maybe Russell Westbrook, although sources have told NBC Sports not to expect a Westbrook trade because of his $47.1 million contract and the sweeteners involved to move him).

The Lakers are looking to make a deal — or maybe deals — to bolster the roster around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic appears to be Los Angeles’ primary target, but Reddish has long been someone Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office found interesting. That said, for a win-now team how much does L.A. want to bet on Reddish?

The Heat also need depth and could have interest in Reddish, but the caveat of how much he could help applies there as well.

One way or another, put Reddish high on the list of players likely in a new uniform before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

Reports link Lakers to pursuit of Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

By Dec 12, 2022, 12:43 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
The Lakers’ recent 9-5 run of play — led by an MVP-level stretch from Anthony Davis — has shown the potential Darvin Ham saw in this team, with a top-10 offense and a solid defense leading the way over those 14 games. The Lakers have looked like a quality playoff team of late.

The run has also shown the Lakers’ limitations. The biggest of those issues remains shooting — the Lakers have shot better over the last 14 games, hitting 34.2% on 3-pointers, but that is still 20th in the league (and the Lakers don’t take a lot of 3s, 29th in the league in attempts over that stretch). The Lakers need shooting and they need wing depth.

Enter Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Lakers pursued him over the summer and are still in talks with Detroit about him, according to multiple reports Monday. First, from Marc Stein’s latest newsletter.

Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanović centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached.

The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanović swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanović, who is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 50.8% from the field (43.7% on 3-pointers) as a Piston.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had these details:

The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said…

While Bogdanovic is a target for the Lakers — they are among roughly a dozen teams to inquire about him, offering first- or second-rounders — Detroit is showing no urgency about moving him. In fact, the Pistons have expressed to rival teams a significant reluctance about moving Bogdanovic, sources said.

The Pistons were projected to contend for a play-in spot this season, but with Cade Cunningham for an extended period — possibly for the season if he undergoes shin surgery — and the team already having the worst record in the NBA, a pivot toward the lottery in a deep draft season makes sense. As does moving on from Bogdanovic, who has been the kind of veteran locker-room leader the Pistons need around their young stars, but he may be too valuable as a trade chip.

The Lakers can get the trade done by sending Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn to Detroit, but the Pistons are wisely demanding an unprotected first-round pick as part of that package. The Pistons have the leverage: Detroit can happily hold on to Bogdanovic into the summer or next season, he’s averaging 21 points a game and shooting 43.7% from 3-point range, and the Lakers need to win now around Davis and LeBron James, who turns 38 in a few weeks.

Detroit also has multiple suitors for Bogdanovic, there is no reason for them to rush to make a trade, let the market shake out, hope for a bidding war, and see what happens.

The Lakers continue to explore trades that could send out Russell Westbrook, but league sources told NBC Sports it’s unlikely Los Angeles finds a trade that works for them — the sweeteners needed to move his $47.1 million contract, even with him playing solidly off the bench, make the price too high for the Lakers’ taste.

The Lakers have other targets for smaller deals as well, with Cam Reddish of the Knicks being high on the list, and they also need depth and length along the front line to back up Davis. Still, Bogdanovic is the best fit. This will likely play out for a while, until much closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but the Lakers are in on Bogdanovic.

Three things to know: Why couldn’t the Pelicans or Grizzlies win the West?

By Dec 12, 2022, 8:28 AM EST
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Why couldn’t the Pelicans or Grizzlies win the West?

If forced to predict today who will come out of the West and make the NBA Finals, I would lean Golden State Warriors. While they are barely above .500 (14-13) and have been inconsistent all season — because of middle-of-the-pack defense and up-and-down play from their bench — they have Stephen Curry playing like an MVP, have started to figure things out, and show in flashes they can get back to playing at a championship level (see Saturday’s the win over the Celtics as example 1A). The Warriors have coasted much of this season, looking like a bored championship team waiting for the games to matter again.

But if something shifts and it’s not the Warriors, why can’t it be the Pelicans? Or the Grizzlies?

In a West where no team has run away and looked like a contender, the teams we thought were maybe a season or two away could be threats right now. They are the top two teams in the West standings.

The Pelicans beat the Suns twice over the weekend, including on Sunday 129-124 in overtime (granted, no Devin Booker for Phoenix in that one).

New Orleans has all the traditional marks of a contender: 18-8 record with a +6.9 net rating that is second best in the NBA, with a top-five offense and defense. In Zion Williamson they have a playoff matchup nightmare, and when paired with Brandon Ingram (currently out with a left big toe sprain but expected back in the next week) and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans have guys who can create their own shot late in the clock or against elite defenses.

New Orleans’ impressive defense — led by on-ball hawk Herbert Jones, but with other solid defenders such as Jose Alvarado and Jonas Vaanciunas — has been the biggest surprise with this team. It’s also the thing there are questions about once it gets tested under serious playoff pressure. But if the Pelicans can continue to defend, they will be a matchup nightmare for everyone.

The same is true of the Grizzlies. Ask the Warriors about their title run last season and they will say Memphis was a more challenging matchup for them than even the Celtics — the Grizzlies are just far more athletic than the Warriors.

Count me in the group that thought Memphis would plateau this season — no sneaking up on teams, and they lost quality role players in De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. I didn’t expect a step forward. Yet even with their second-best player, Desmond Bane, having missed the last 13 games with a sprained toe, the Grizzlies have top-10 offense and defense with a +2.9 net rating (seventh best in the league). Ja Morant is playing at an All-NBA level, giving them the shot-creating superstar they need, and there is plenty of depth around him.

We’re still more than four months from the start of the playoffs and a lot can shift — the West could look very different come mid-April. Trades will happen, injuries will happen, teams will climb up and fall off. But right now, approaching the one-third mark of the season, the Pelicans and the Grizzlies sit first and second in the West. It’s time we started including them in the list of potential contenders in the West.

2) A.J. Griffin is the Hawks’ go-to guy for game-winner. Again.

That’s two for A.J. Griffin. The rookie had a dramatic game-winner last month and did it again for the Hawks on Sunday in the wildest ending to a game we have seen all season.

The game was tied 119-119 after Coby White drained a 3-pointer with 22.8 seconds left, and the Hawks wisely held the ball and looked for what they thought would be the last shot of the night. After getting doubled on every pick-and-roll in the OT, Trae Young waived off the pick, attacked in isolation, and knocked down a pull-up midranger with :01 left to put Atlanta up by two.

Chicago had one last chance and everyone knew the Bulls’ preference was to get the rock to DeMar DeRozan. They did, he missed but Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled him on the 3-point attempt. DeRozan sank all three and the Bulls had a 122-121 lead with just :0.5 left.

The Hawks had one-last chance and got Griffin free inside for the game-winner.

That loss was a punch to the gut for a struggling Bulls team.

3) RIP Paul Silas

“Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around.”

That’s what LeBron James said of Paul Silas, his first coach in the NBA — and LeBron echoed a lot of people with that sentiment.

Silas died at the age of 79, a story first reported by Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe (and since confirmed by others).

Silas is the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

The elder Silas played 16 seasons in the NBA and was a defensive rock for two Boston Celtics title teams during the Dave Cowens era, plus he was a critical part of Seattle’s title team of 1979. He never left the game, becoming an NBA coach after he retired and doing so for a dozen seasons, including coaching LeBron in Cleveland.

Silas is best remembered on the court as a solid anchor to the Cowens/John Havlicek Celtics, where he won two rings. He went on to win a third with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979. His coaching career included stops with the Clippers, Hornets, and Cavaliers, coaching players such as Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and LeBron.

He finished his career with more than 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds, one of just 38 players ever to do according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference.

Tributes poured in as the news got out around the NBA.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1601983894080954369

 

Our thoughts are with the Silas family.

Hawks’ A.J. Griffin caps wild OT ending with game-winner to beat Bulls

By Dec 11, 2022, 11:39 PM EST
Three lead changes in the second of overtime.

You read that right: one second, three lead changes in what was the wildest ending to a game this season. It was capped off by A.J. Griffin hitting his second game-winner for the Hawks in recent weeks, a quick shot inside that gave Atlanta the 123-122 win over the Hawks.

The game had been tied 119-119 after Coby White drained a 3-pointer with 22.8 seconds left, the Hawks had the ball and held on for what they thought would be the last shot. After getting doubled on every pick-and-roll in the OT, Trae Young waived off the pick to go isolation, and he knocked down a pull-up midranger with :01 left to put Atlanta up by two.

Everyone in the building expected the ball to go to DeMar DeRozan, it did, and Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled him on the 3-point attempt. DeRozan sank all three and the Bulls had a 122-121 lead with just :0.5 left.

The Hawks had one-last chance and got Griffin free inside for the game-winner.

That was a punch to the gut loss for a struggling Bulls team. The win moves the Hawks above .500 to 14-13.

