Watch Joel Embiid score 53, 76ers pick up win over Hornets

Associated PressDec 11, 2022, 9:22 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid posted his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. It is also the 30th game in Embiid’s career with 40 points and 10 rebounds. The only other player in franchise history to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain.

Tobias Harris scored 17 points and James Harden added 14 for the Sixers.

Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier, who each scored 29 points. The Hornets have lost five straight games

Embiid took the game over in the final three minutes of the second quarter, scoring 15 of his 28 first-half points in that stretch by exploiting a mismatch against Hornets forward Mason Plumlee. On one play, Embiid drove down the left side of the lane, extended high over Plumlee and threw down a thunderous dunk that charged up the Wells Fargo Center crowd.

The 76ers scored a season-high 41 points in the second quarter.

Charlotte stayed within striking distance through the early part of the fourth quarter, thanks to Oubre and Rozier, who were able to drive the lane and get easy looks while being helped by 15 offensive rebounds.

But Embiid put the game out of reach by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter before being pulled with two minutes left. He finished 20 for 32 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws.

Hawks’ A.J. Griffin caps wild OT ending with game-winner to beat Bulls

By Dec 11, 2022, 11:39 PM EST
Three lead changes in the second of overtime.

You read that right: one second, three lead changes in what was the wildest ending to a game this season. It was capped off by A.J. Griffin hitting his second game-winner for the Hawks in recent weeks, a quick shot inside that gave Atlanta the 123-122 win over the Hawks.

The game had been tied 119-119 after Coby White drained a 3-pointer with 22.8 seconds left, the Hawks had the ball and held on for what they thought would be the last shot. After getting doubled on every pick-and-roll in the OT, Trae Young waived off the pick to go isolation, and he knocked down a pull-up midranger with :01 left to put Atlanta up by two.

Everyone in the building expected the ball to go to DeMar DeRozan, it did, and Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled him on the 3-point attempt. DeRozan sank all three and the Bulls had a 122-121 lead with just :0.5 left.

The Hawks had one-last chance and got Griffin free inside for the game-winner.

That was a punch to the gut loss for a struggling Bulls team. The win moves the Hawks above .500 to 14-13.

Knicks reportedly have no interest in bringing back Carmelo Anthony

By Dec 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST
The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for weeks due to a fractured knee. The reigning All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk contest champion — has been giving the Knicks 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.

Without him, New York is a little thin at the four. That has brought up speculation they might bring back free agent Carmelo Anthony. However, Leon Rose and the front office are not going down that road, reports Steve Popper of Newsday.

So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden? Probably not. Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.

Anthony still has some basketball in him, and after he accepted a bench role with the Trail Blazers, he has fit well the past couple of seasons in Portland and Los Angeles. He averaged a solid 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers and was popular with other players in the locker room. However, his defense is an issue. Also, for that money teams may be looking for a younger player with more of a long-term upside than just going to a veteran.

The Knicks are still looking for an upgrade at the four, and they have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, most recently by Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. If the Wizards trade Kuzma — and that remains a huge “if,” however, Kuzma is expected to opt-out of the $13 million he is owed next season and will be a free agent, if they can’t keep him, they need to get something back for him — the Knicks could put together a package with some combination of Toppin, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and picks. That assumes Kuzma wants to come to New York and they can keep him, if so they are going to have to pay him a Brunson-sized contract (four years, north of $100 million) to keep him.

Expect the Knicks (and Kuzma) trade rumors to fly through the deadline.

NBA legend, three-time champion Paul Silas dies at 79

By Dec 11, 2022, 1:37 PM EST
Boston Celtics
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
In the turbulent NBA of the 1970s, Paul Silas was a rock — on and off the court. His physical defense and work on the boards was part of championship teams with the Celtics during the Dave Cowens era, plus he was an anchor on Seattle’s title team of 1979. He went on to be an NBA coach for a dozen seasons, including being LeBron James‘ first coach in Cleveland.

Silas has died at the age of 79, a story first reported by Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe (and since confirmed by others).

Silas is the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas,” Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed. My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

Silas played his high school ball at McClymonds High School in Oakland, then went to college at Creighton, where he was a third-team All-American his senior year and is now in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

The St. Louis Hawks drafted him and Silas played five seasons with the Hawks, including their first season in Atlanta. At 6’7″, he was a bedrock defender and rebounder who became a five-time All-Defensive Team player and a two-time All-Star.

Silas is best remembered on the court as a solid anchor to the Cowens/John Havlicek Celtics, where Silas won two rings. He went on to win a third with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979. He coached a dozen seasons in the NBA with the Clippers, Hornets, and Cavaliers, coaching players such as Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and LeBron.

He finished his career with more than 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds, one of just 38 players ever to do according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference.

In what was a wild, at times drug-fueled era of the NBA in the 1970s, Silas was off the court what he was on — a rock-solid, pillar of an individual and friend that was beloved by all who knew him. Tributes poured in as the news got out around the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns released this statement: “The Phoenix Suns are saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, a beloved basketball figure and former player and assistant coach with the team. The first Suns center to be named an NBA All-Star and the first All-Defensive selection in franchise history, Paul still holds the Suns’ record for rebounds in a single season. Respected by all those who encountered him throughout the NBA, we are grateful for his contributions to the game across a lifetime in basketball. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts go out to Stephen Silas and the Silas family.

Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract

By Dec 11, 2022, 10:56 AM EST
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images
Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans.

Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said…

“My entire focus is on the season and the team,” Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

Unquestionably the Warriors want him back, but what does Myers want and how does he envision his role with the franchise going forward? And, of course, at what price?

Whoever sits in the big chair in Golden State has some difficult decisions over the next few summers. The Warriors’ tax and payroll bill for this season will come in at about $360 million then skyrocket to pushing $500 million next season — more than Warriors executives have hinted they would be comfortable paying. That jump is partly because the Warriors signed extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but Draymond Green was extension-eligible and did not get a new deal. While Green has a player option with the Warriors next season he could pick up, he can be a free agent this offseason or will be in 2024 without a deal. Do the Warriors want to pay to keep him, and if they do where will the cuts come from on a team where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are maxed out?

One way or another, it feels like change is coming to the Bay Area. Myers could be the first wave of that.

