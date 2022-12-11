Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’

By Dec 11, 2022, 10:07 AM EST
0 Comments

The Celtics walked out of the Chase Center Saturday night at 21-6 — the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors walked out of the Chase Center Saturday night at 14-13, one game above .500 and sitting as the No. 8 seed in the West.

Yet it was tough not to have Finals flashbacks after the Warriors’ 123-107 win, a game where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had their way and combined for 66 points. It was tough not to remember last June when the Warriors out-executed the Celtics to win their fourth NBA title.

Jayson Tatum didn’t see it that way, it’s one of 82 and time to move on. Via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston:

“I think tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys (the media) than it was to us,” he said. “It’s one game. We want to win every game we play. It’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well. … It’s not going to dictate our season. It’s all about how we respond.”

Tatum had an off night, starting 1-of-6 and finishing the night with 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

“I missed a lot of layups. Got two fouls in the first quarter. Missed some open threes,” Tatum said after the defeat. “They’re a good team. Obviously, we’ve got some history with them. They’ve been playing better as of lately. They’re a well-balanced, talented team on both ends. They make it tough on you. I think I just — maybe my touch was off, but just a lot of easy ones I missed made it a little tough tonight.”

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics may have been a little too tense for this game and also saw the loss as a lesson about moving on from last year’s Finals.

They’re right — should these teams meet again in the NBA Finals, they will both look different. That starts with personnel, the Warriors were without starting wing and their best perimeter defender in Andrew Wiggins. The Celtics were without big men Robert Williams and Al Horford, forced to start and play Blake Griffin heavy minutes, and while he gave an admirable effort he can no longer come out and defend at the level of the ball and the Warriors torched his drop coverage.

Plus, teams grow and evolve over the course of a season. The Warriors continue to show in flashes they might be the best team in the West, but they are not bringing that consistency night-to-night. The Celtics are also growing and improving — and either one of these teams could make meaningful moves at the trade deadline.

It is just one game in December. Tatum is right, the Celtics do need to move on.

But the Warriors reminded us who they can be.

Check out more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Thompson scores 34, Curry 32, Warriors top Celtics in finals rematch
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
Jayson Tatum: ‘None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner’
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Pelicans take over No.1 seed in West after Suns crushed...

Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract

By Dec 11, 2022, 10:56 AM EST
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans.

Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said…

“My entire focus is on the season and the team,” Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

Unquestionably the Warriors want him back, but what does Myers want and how does he envision his role with the franchise going forward? And, of course, at what price?

Whoever sits in the big chair in Golden State has some difficult decisions over the next few summers. The Warriors’ tax and payroll bill for this season will come in at about $360 million then skyrocket to pushing $500 million next season — more than Warriors executives have hinted they would be comfortable paying. That jump is partly because the Warriors signed extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but Draymond Green was extension-eligible and did not get a new deal. While Green has a player option with the Warriors next season he could pick up, he can be a free agent this offseason or will be in 2024 without a deal. Do the Warriors want to pay to keep him, and if they do where will the cuts come from on a team where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are maxed out?

One way or another, it feels like change is coming to the Bay Area. Myers could be the first wave of that.

Check out more on the Warriors

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Thompson scores 34, Curry 32, Warriors top Celtics in finals rematch
2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards Presented by Chase
Curry thinking retirement? ‘I don’t see myself slowing down any time...

Thompson scores 34, Curry 32, Warriors top Celtics in finals rematch

Associated PressDec 11, 2022, 3:25 AM EST
0 Comments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Six months later, the Splash Brothers were still feeling it from all over the court against the Celtics and delivered one of their team’s signature wins of the season so far.

Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat Boston 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.

“We gutted it out,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Steph and Klay obviously had it rolling so we were making shots.”

Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.

Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assists and six rebounds playing 37 minutes.

The Warriors were coming off a 124-123 loss at Utah on Wednesday night that Thompson called a “collapse.”

“It’s always nice to respond with a great performance and we did that tonight,” Thompson said.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight and faced Golden State’s stingy defense.

“They tested us,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They forced us to work to make the right play.”

Brown scored five straight midway through the fourth with his 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark pulling the Celtics to 105-97. Grant Williams was ejected with 1:52 left.

Poole found Draymond Green for a transition dunk the next time down for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Golden State held a 53-39 advantage on the boards.

Tatum missed two free throws with 5:02 remaining then was called for goal-tending moments later on the other end and Curry connected from the top of the arc the next time down to make it 114-99.

“The crowd was excited. We were excited, just the feeling of going against the team the team that you just played in the finals, especially the way they’ve played this year, they’ve just been so good, so dominant,” Kerr said. “I thought we needed a game like that. We’ve been a little bit stuck in the mud.”

Check out more on the Warriors

2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’
2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards Presented by Chase
Curry thinking retirement? ‘I don’t see myself slowing down any time...

John Wall gets standing ovation, moving video tribute in return to Washington

By Dec 10, 2022, 8:31 PM EST
0 Comments

For the first time in more than four years, John Wall is playing a game in Washington.

He’s doing so in a Los Angeles Clippers uniform, but the fans in the nation’s capital have not forgotten what he meant to the franchise and city — he got a standing ovation to go with the video tribute to him (which can be seen above).

Wall had an impressive first half with 11 points, including a bucket and letting the Washington fans know whose city this is.

It was an entertaining first half as Kyle Kuzma put on a show with 25 points in the first half.

Check out more on the Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
PBT Podcast: Lakers, Clippers, and Nikola Jokic as Beethoven
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...
Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets
Three things to know: On night of returns Harden rusty, Leonard hits game-winner

Jayson Tatum: ‘None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner’

By Dec 10, 2022, 8:19 PM EST
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA this season. Unquestionably. They have the best record at 21-5, they have the best net rating at +9.2 (by a healthy 2.2 margin), they have a historically good offense with a 119.9 net rating and the defense, which stumbled a little early, is up to eighth in the league and that is without their best interior defender, Robert Williams, having touched the floor.

The Celtics have a little of a 2014 Spurs vibe — a team that lost in the Finals the season before (San Antonio in more heartbreaking fashion) and came out the next season on a mission. Part of that mission is a little revenge on Saturday night, taking on the team that beat them in the Finals last season, the Warriors.

Jason Tatum said the team isn’t focused on Saturday as much as the big picture with his recent comments on the Celtics’ fast start, via CelticsBlog (hat tip Real GM):

“We’re having a lot of fun, but I think the goal is still the same,” said Tatum. “Get back to the Finals and get over that hump. While we’re having fun and happy the way we plan, nobody in that locker room is celebrating, satisfied where we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. That’s the ultimate goal.”

You can’t win the NBA title in the first third of the season, and a lot of things can change the dynamic (starting with the Bucks, who have been on the Celtics’ heels all season). However, you get a sense early in the season of who most of the serious contenders are and what the pecking order looks like.

Right now, the Celtics are the team to beat.

Tatum and company know that’s nice, but it’s not the end goal.

Check out more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Thompson scores 34, Curry 32, Warriors top Celtics in finals rematch
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Pelicans take over No.1 seed in West after Suns crushed...