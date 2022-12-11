NBA legend, three-time champion Paul Silas dies at 79

By Dec 11, 2022, 1:37 PM EST
Boston Celtics
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
In the turbulent NBA of the 1970s, Paul Silas was a rock — on and off the court. His physical defense and work on the boards was part of championship teams with the Celtics during the Dave Cowens era, plus he was an anchor on Seattle’s title team of 1979. He went on to be an NBA coach for a dozen seasons, including being LeBron James‘ first coach in Cleveland.

Silas has died at the age of 79, a story first reported by Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe (and since confirmed by others).

Silas is the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas,” Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed. My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

Silas played his high school ball at McClymonds High School in Oakland, then went to college at Creighton, where he was a third-team All-American his senior year and is now in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

The St. Louis Hawks drafted him and Silas played five seasons with the Hawks, including their first season in Atlanta. At 6’7″, he was a bedrock defender and rebounder who became a five-time All-Defensive Team player and a two-time All-Star.

Silas is best remembered on the court as a solid anchor to the Cowens/John Havlicek Celtics, where Silas won two rings. He went on to win a third with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979. He coached a dozen seasons in the NBA with the Clippers, Hornets, and Cavaliers, coaching players such as Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and LeBron.

He finished his career with more than 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds, one of just 38 players ever to do according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference.

In what was a wild, at times drug-fueled era of the NBA in the 1970s, Silas was off the court what he was on — a rock-solid, pillar of an individual and friend that was beloved by all who knew him. Tributes poured in as the news got out around the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns released this statement: “The Phoenix Suns are saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, a beloved basketball figure and former player and assistant coach with the team. The first Suns center to be named an NBA All-Star and the first All-Defensive selection in franchise history, Paul still holds the Suns’ record for rebounds in a single season. Respected by all those who encountered him throughout the NBA, we are grateful for his contributions to the game across a lifetime in basketball. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts go out to Stephen Silas and the Silas family.

Knicks reportedly have no interest in bringing back Carmelo Anthony

By Dec 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST
The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for weeks due to a fractured knee. The reigning All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk contest champion — has been giving the Knicks 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.

Without him, New York is a little thin at the four. That has brought up speculation they might bring back free agent Carmelo Anthony. However, Leon Rose and the front office are not going down that road, reports Steve Popper of Newsday.

So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden? Probably not. Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.

Anthony still has some basketball in him, and after he accepted a bench role with the Trail Blazers, he has fit well the past couple of seasons in Portland and Los Angeles. He averaged a solid 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers and was popular with other players in the locker room. However, his defense is an issue. Also, for that money teams may be looking for a younger player with more of a long-term upside than just going to a veteran.

The Knicks are still looking for an upgrade at the four, and they have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, most recently by Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. If the Wizards trade Kuzma — and that remains a huge “if,” however, Kuzma is expected to opt-out of the $13 million he is owed next season and will be a free agent, if they can’t keep him, they need to get something back for him — the Knicks could put together a package with some combination of Toppin, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and picks. That assumes Kuzma wants to come to New York and they can keep him, if so they are going to have to pay him a Brunson-sized contract (four years, north of $100 million) to keep him.

Expect the Knicks (and Kuzma) trade rumors to fly through the deadline.

Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract

By Dec 11, 2022, 10:56 AM EST
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images
Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans.

Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said…

“My entire focus is on the season and the team,” Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

Unquestionably the Warriors want him back, but what does Myers want and how does he envision his role with the franchise going forward? And, of course, at what price?

Whoever sits in the big chair in Golden State has some difficult decisions over the next few summers. The Warriors’ tax and payroll bill for this season will come in at about $360 million then skyrocket to pushing $500 million next season — more than Warriors executives have hinted they would be comfortable paying. That jump is partly because the Warriors signed extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but Draymond Green was extension-eligible and did not get a new deal. While Green has a player option with the Warriors next season he could pick up, he can be a free agent this offseason or will be in 2024 without a deal. Do the Warriors want to pay to keep him, and if they do where will the cuts come from on a team where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are maxed out?

One way or another, it feels like change is coming to the Bay Area. Myers could be the first wave of that.

Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’

By Dec 11, 2022, 10:07 AM EST
The Celtics walked out of the Chase Center Saturday night at 21-6 — the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors walked out of the Chase Center Saturday night at 14-13, one game above .500 and sitting as the No. 8 seed in the West.

Yet it was tough not to have Finals flashbacks after the Warriors’ 123-107 win, a game where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had their way and combined for 66 points. It was tough not to remember last June when the Warriors out-executed the Celtics to win their fourth NBA title.

Jayson Tatum didn’t see it that way, it’s one of 82 and time to move on. Via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston:

“I think tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys (the media) than it was to us,” he said. “It’s one game. We want to win every game we play. It’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well. … It’s not going to dictate our season. It’s all about how we respond.”

Tatum had an off night, starting 1-of-6 and finishing the night with 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

“I missed a lot of layups. Got two fouls in the first quarter. Missed some open threes,” Tatum said after the defeat. “They’re a good team. Obviously, we’ve got some history with them. They’ve been playing better as of lately. They’re a well-balanced, talented team on both ends. They make it tough on you. I think I just — maybe my touch was off, but just a lot of easy ones I missed made it a little tough tonight.”

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics may have been a little too tense for this game and also saw the loss as a lesson about moving on from last year’s Finals.

They’re right — should these teams meet again in the NBA Finals, they will both look different. That starts with personnel, the Warriors were without starting wing and their best perimeter defender in Andrew Wiggins. The Celtics were without big men Robert Williams and Al Horford, forced to start and play Blake Griffin heavy minutes, and while he gave an admirable effort he can no longer come out and defend at the level of the ball and the Warriors torched his drop coverage.

Plus, teams grow and evolve over the course of a season. The Warriors continue to show in flashes they might be the best team in the West, but they are not bringing that consistency night-to-night. The Celtics are also growing and improving — and either one of these teams could make meaningful moves at the trade deadline.

It is just one game in December. Tatum is right, the Celtics do need to move on.

But the Warriors reminded us who they can be.

Thompson scores 34, Curry 32, Warriors top Celtics in finals rematch

Associated PressDec 11, 2022, 3:25 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Six months later, the Splash Brothers were still feeling it from all over the court against the Celtics and delivered one of their team’s signature wins of the season so far.

Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat Boston 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.

“We gutted it out,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Steph and Klay obviously had it rolling so we were making shots.”

Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.

Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assists and six rebounds playing 37 minutes.

The Warriors were coming off a 124-123 loss at Utah on Wednesday night that Thompson called a “collapse.”

“It’s always nice to respond with a great performance and we did that tonight,” Thompson said.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight and faced Golden State’s stingy defense.

“They tested us,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They forced us to work to make the right play.”

Brown scored five straight midway through the fourth with his 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark pulling the Celtics to 105-97. Grant Williams was ejected with 1:52 left.

Poole found Draymond Green for a transition dunk the next time down for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Golden State held a 53-39 advantage on the boards.

Tatum missed two free throws with 5:02 remaining then was called for goal-tending moments later on the other end and Curry connected from the top of the arc the next time down to make it 114-99.

“The crowd was excited. We were excited, just the feeling of going against the team the team that you just played in the finals, especially the way they’ve played this year, they’ve just been so good, so dominant,” Kerr said. “I thought we needed a game like that. We’ve been a little bit stuck in the mud.”

