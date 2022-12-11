Knicks reportedly have no interest in bringing back Carmelo Anthony

The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for weeks due to a fractured knee. The reigning All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk contest champion — has been giving the Knicks 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.
Without him, New York is a little thin at the four. That has brought up speculation they might bring back free agent Carmelo Anthony. However, Leon Rose and the front office are not going down that road, reports Steve Popper of Newsday.
So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden? Probably not. Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.
Anthony still has some basketball in him, and after he accepted a bench role with the Trail Blazers, he has fit well the past couple of seasons in Portland and Los Angeles. He averaged a solid 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers and was popular with other players in the locker room. However, his defense is an issue. Also, for that money teams may be looking for a younger player with more of a long-term upside than just going to a veteran.
The Knicks are still looking for an upgrade at the four, and they have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, most recently by Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. If the Wizards trade Kuzma — and that remains a huge “if,” however, Kuzma is expected to opt-out of the $13 million he is owed next season and will be a free agent, if they can’t keep him, they need to get something back for him — the Knicks could put together a package with some combination of Toppin, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and picks. That assumes Kuzma wants to come to New York and they can keep him, if so they are going to have to pay him a Brunson-sized contract (four years, north of $100 million) to keep him.
Expect the Knicks (and Kuzma) trade rumors to fly through the deadline.