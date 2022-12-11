Hawks’ A.J. Griffin caps wild OT ending with game-winner to beat Bulls

Three lead changes in the second of overtime.
You read that right: one second, three lead changes in what was the wildest ending to a game this season. It was capped off by A.J. Griffin hitting his second game-winner for the Hawks in recent weeks, a quick shot inside that gave Atlanta the 123-122 win over the Hawks.
The game had been tied 119-119 after Coby White drained a 3-pointer with 22.8 seconds left, the Hawks had the ball and held on for what they thought would be the last shot. After getting doubled on every pick-and-roll in the OT, Trae Young waived off the pick to go isolation, and he knocked down a pull-up midranger with :01 left to put Atlanta up by two.
TRAE YOUNG 🥶❄️🧊 pic.twitter.com/HTiAqlraSn
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2022
Everyone in the building expected the ball to go to DeMar DeRozan, it did, and Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled him on the 3-point attempt. DeRozan sank all three and the Bulls had a 122-121 lead with just :0.5 left.
Bogdan fouled DeMar DeRozan behind the arc with 1 second on the clock in OT. Deebo iced all 3 free throws! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vDBrMsgflf
— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 12, 2022
The Hawks had one-last chance and got Griffin free inside for the game-winner.
AJ GRIFFIN STRIKES AGAIN FOR THE @ATLHawks WIN #TissotBuzzerBeater #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/f5GR7giEmC
— NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2022
VIEW FROM THE COURT
AJ IS HIM pic.twitter.com/jUCHWGy2sj
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2022
That was a punch to the gut loss for a struggling Bulls team. The win moves the Hawks above .500 to 14-13.