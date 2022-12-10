Jayson Tatum: ‘None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner’

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA this season. Unquestionably. They have the best record at 21-5, they have the best net rating at +9.2 (by a healthy 2.2 margin), they have a historically good offense with a 119.9 net rating and the defense, which stumbled a little early, is up to eighth in the league and that is without their best interior defender, Robert Williams, having touched the floor.
The Celtics have a little of a 2014 Spurs vibe — a team that lost in the Finals the season before (San Antonio in more heartbreaking fashion) and came out the next season on a mission. Part of that mission is a little revenge on Saturday night, taking on the team that beat them in the Finals last season, the Warriors.
Jason Tatum said the team isn’t focused on Saturday as much as the big picture with his recent comments on the Celtics’ fast start, via CelticsBlog (hat tip Real GM):
“We’re having a lot of fun, but I think the goal is still the same,” said Tatum. “Get back to the Finals and get over that hump. While we’re having fun and happy the way we plan, nobody in that locker room is celebrating, satisfied where we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. That’s the ultimate goal.”
You can’t win the NBA title in the first third of the season, and a lot of things can change the dynamic (starting with the Bucks, who have been on the Celtics’ heels all season). However, you get a sense early in the season of who most of the serious contenders are and what the pecking order looks like.
Right now, the Celtics are the team to beat.
Tatum and company know that’s nice, but it’s not the end goal.
For the first time in more than four years, John Wall is playing a game in Washington.
He’s doing so in a Los Angeles Clippers uniform, but the fans in the nation’s capital have not forgotten what he meant to the franchise and city — he got a standing ovation to go with the video tribute to him (which can be seen above).
Wall had an impressive first half with 11 points, including a bucket and letting the Washington fans know whose city this is.
It was an entertaining first half as Kyle Kuzma put on a show with 25 points in the first half.
Friday night at home against Atlanta, Brooklyn played its regular rotation picking up the 120-116 win behind a combined 77 points from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Most of those players are taking Saturday night off in Indiana. The list of Nets players out against the Pacers:
• Kevin Durant (injury management)
• Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness)
• Ben Simmons (injury management)
• Seth Curry (injury management)
• Joe Harris (injury management)
• T.J. Warren (injury management)
• Royce O'Neale (personal reasons)
• Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness)
“Injury management” is another way of saying load management or rest.
That means Jacque Vaughn has to construct lineups out of a combination of Cam Thomas, Patty Mills, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanabe.
The Pacers also are on a back-to-back, having beaten the Wizards Friday night. Indiana will be without Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain), while Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with left groin soreness.
Zion Williamson could have just dribbled it out. The Pelicans were up nine with :07 seconds left, the game was over. Instead, he took the pass from Larry Nance Jr. and decided to put on a show for the fans, throwing down a 360-windmill dunk to cap his 35-point night.
That didn’t sit well with the Suns, who felt it was salt in the wound and a violation of the NBA’s unwritten rules. They went and had some words and did a little posturing with Zion after the dunk.
The Suns Cameron Payne, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN:
“The game was pretty much over, and they just kept playing,” Payne said. “I felt like there was just no sportsmanship, and we don’t really like that. We do the right thing. I felt like they should’ve done the right thing, and they didn’t. We didn’t take it well, and we don’t like to lose either. The game was over, no shot clock. They can hold the ball.”
The best part of that get-together? Piere the mascot holding back Jose Alvarado.
Suns, if you don’t want a guy to dunk at the end of the game, defend him. Otherwise, who cares?
Zion was asked about the dunk but reminded everyone it was the Suns who knocked the Pelicans out of the playoffs a year ago, so he was okay with it.
This was the kind of win for the Pelicans that has to have us asking, is their time now? Could they come out of the West this year?
Two leading early-season MVP candidates, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Friday night.
But with the game on the line, the Mavericks missed their free throws, opening the door for a Brook Lopez game-winning layup.
It was entertaining, with two of the game’s superstars living up to the billing — Doncic finished with 33 points and 11 assists, and hit a go-ahead layup with :29 seconds left that looked like it might seal the Mavericks win. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 28 points but was not on the court for Doncic’s late-game shot as he fouled out with 2:55 remaining.
Dallas did itself in down the stretch missing free throws. For example, when Antetokounmpo fouled out Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three from the charity stripe. Later Dorian Finney-Smith missed two free throws in the final seconds that could have sealed the win. Overall Dallas was 7-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter and 10-of-24 for the game.
All that opened the door for the Bucks to have a chance, and defensive lapse let Brook Lopez walk right in and take advantage.
The win was the Bucks’ fourth straight win as they improved to 19-6 on the season. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 13-12 Mavericks.
