Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner

By Dec 10, 2022, 7:59 AM EST
0 Comments

Two leading early-season MVP candidates, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Friday night.

But with the game on the line, the Mavericks missed their free throws, opening the door for a Brook Lopez game-winning layup.

It was entertaining, with two of the game’s superstars living up to the billing — Doncic finished with 33 points and 11 assists, and hit a go-ahead layup with :29 seconds left that looked like it might seal the Mavericks win. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 28 points but was not on the court for Doncic’s late-game shot as he fouled out with 2:55 remaining.

Dallas did itself in down the stretch missing free throws. For example, when Antetokounmpo fouled out Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three from the charity stripe. Later Dorian Finney-Smith missed two free throws in the final seconds that could have sealed the win. Overall Dallas was 7-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter and 10-of-24 for the game.

All that opened the door for the Bucks to have a chance, and defensive lapse let Brook Lopez walk right in and take advantage.

The win was the Bucks’ fourth straight win as they improved to 19-6 on the season. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 13-12 Mavericks.

Check out more on the Mavericks

DENVER NUGGETS VS DALLAS MAVERICKS, NBA
Are struggling Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic?
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...
Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks
Doncic’s 30, Mavericks’ 17-0 run lift them past Knicks at MSG

Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns

By Dec 10, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
0 Comments

Zion Williamson could have just dribbled it out. The Pelicans were up nine with :07 seconds left, the game was over. Instead, he took the pass from Larry Nance Jr. and decided to put on a show for the fans, throwing down a 360-windmill dunk to cap his 35-point night.

That didn’t sit well with the Suns, who felt it was salt in the wound and a violation of the NBA’s unwritten rules. They went and had some words and did a little posturing with Zion after the dunk.

The best part of that get-together? Piere the mascot holding back Jose Alvarado.

Suns, if you don’t want a guy to dunk at the end of the game, defend him. Otherwise, who cares?

Zion was asked about the dunk but reminded everyone it was the Suns who knocked the Pelicans out of the playoffs a year ago, so he was okay with it.

This was the kind of win for the Pelicans that has to have us asking, is their time now? Could they come out of the West this year?

Check out more on the Pelicans

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Watch Zion score 35 leading Pelicans to statement win over Suns
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Pelicans take over No.1 seed in West after Suns crushed...
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...

Watch Zion score 35 leading Pelicans to statement win over Suns

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 2:19 AM EST
0 Comments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson apologized for his 360-degree, one-handed slam dunk that angered the Phoenix Suns at the end of a game that the New Orleans Pelicans were already going to win.

Still, the crowd-pleasing play symbolized Williamson’s potential to rise above the disappointments of previous seasons and live up to the extraordinary hype that followed him into the NBA.

The dunk contest-style jam capped a season-high 35-point performance for Williamson, and the Pelicans beat the Suns 128-117 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

“That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson said of the game-ending dunk, after which players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them.

“I got carried away a little bit. I admit that,” Williamson said. “But I was in that locker room when my brothers were down because the Suns sent us home (from the playoffs) last year. That’s a tough moment to be a part of. So, in that moment got carried away. I admit that.”

Williamson missed all of last season – his third in the NBA – with a foot injury and came into this campaign having missed more games in his career than he’d played. Lately, he’s resembled a dynamo, averaging 29.5 points during a six-game Pelicans winning streak – all while New Orleans star forward Brandon Ingram has been out with a foot injury.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to add 20 points for New Orleans, which had to hold on in the opener of a two-game series after the Suns hit 15 of their 22 made 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 16-point Pelicans lead.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Pelicans, who have won six straight and 11 of 13, and afterward questioned the Suns’ indignance over Williamson’s dunk.

“They got to get back on defense if they don’t want us to dunk the ball,” McCollum said.

Before Pelicans coach Willie Green took his first head coaching job in New Orleans, he was Suns coach Monty Williams’ assistant, and they remain close friends.

Both coaches downplayed the heated exchanges.

“That stuff doesn’t bother me at all, man,” Williams said. “It’s part of basketball. It wasn’t that big of a deal. It was a bunch of guys out there yelling and screaming and not even pushing. Just everybody trying to stand their ground.”

Green, who briefly had to be held back by assistant coaches, called it, “Just a little brush up. Nothing major.”

But Phoenix guard Cameron Payne explained why the Suns reacted angrily.

“There was just no sportsmanship and we don’t really like that,” Payne said. “We do the right thing. I felt like they should’ve done the right thing and they didn’t. We didn’t take it well.”

Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans, while Jonas Valanciunas overcame a 4-of-16 shooting night to finish with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 24 points for the Suns (16-10), who lost for the fourth time in five games to fall 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans (17-8) atop the Western Conference.

“This is not us,” Williams said. “We’re just giving up way too many points in the paint and in general. … I’ve got to get the guys in the game that are going to be physical and smart enough to handle the pressure that they give you in the paint.”

New Orleans led 85-69 when Naji Marshall hit the first of his two 3s in the second half, but Devin Booker and Damion Lee responded with back-to-back 3s and the Suns kept chipping away with accurate perimeter shooting.

Torrey Craig‘s 3 tied it at 105 and Payne’s deep 3 put Phoenix back in front 108-107.

But McCollum responded with a 3 and Williamson intercepted Booker’s pass and bolted the other way for a forceful one-handed dunk with 3:59 left. New Orleans did not trail again.

The game was a rematch of the first round of last season’s playoffs, which Phoenix won. Intensity was high and the crowd engaged from the outset, heartily booing Paul as he handled the ball on the opening possession.

“There’s tension there all the time,” Alvarado said. “Every game we play them is going to be physical, really locked in. . It’s always going to be a playoff game to us because we’re never going to let that go until we eliminate them.”

Alvarado scored 13 points in his first six minutes after coming off the bench, hitting three from deep in that stretch and also going 1-on-1 along the baseline against the 11-inch-taller Jock Landale and spun in a layup.

Here's more on the Pelicans

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from...
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Three things to know: Pelicans take over No.1 seed in West after Suns crushed...
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...

76ers blow 9-point lead in final :34 seconds, then hang on to beat Lakers in OT

By Dec 9, 2022, 11:58 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

It was almost a legendary comeback win for the Lakers — and a legendary blown lead for the 76ers.

Philadelphia had the game in hand, up 18 in the fourth quarter, and while Los Angeles staged the start of a comeback the 76ers were still up by nine inside :45 seconds. And yet…

The 76ers took care of business in overtime — aided by the Lakers settling too much and going 0-of-5 outside the paint but also 1-of-5 in the paint in the extra frame — and picked up the 133-122 win.

In a battle of two teams that have been inconsistent all season, they lived up to that billing – both teams had huge lapses and stretches of impressive play. It led to streaks, including the wild final minutes.

Joel Embiid started out hot scoring 13 of the Sixers’ first 15 points and finishing the night with 38 points on 14-for-19 shooting and 12 rebounds.

James Harden looked better than his first game back and finished with 28 points and 12 assists.

However, Philly’s breakout star of the night was DeAnthony Melton, who grew up a Clippers fan and said he wanted to take it to the Lakers — he scored 33 points with eight made 3-pointers.

Anthony Davis finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds for the night. Austin Reaves came off the bench and hit 4-of-6 from 3 on his way to 25 points, while LeBron James had 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
PBT Podcast: Lakers, Clippers, and Nikola Jokic as Beethoven
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
Three things to know: Can someone explain the Miami Heat?

NBA owners, players union reportedly agree to push back CBA opt-out date

By Dec 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EST
0 Comments

NBA owners and players are both making too much money to risk screwing things up with a labor stoppage, right? RIGHT?

Don’t be so sure.

In a sign the two sides have a lot of work to do to reach terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement — primarily because of an internal dispute among the owners — the NBA (representing the owners) and the players union have agreed to push back the opt-out date for the CBA from Dec. 15 (this would end the current CBA on July 1, 2023). Marc Stein reported this earlier in the week (covered here) and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added details today.

Talks on a new CBA are ongoing, and a formal ratification of an extension — likely into February — is expected to come at a virtual board of governors meeting Wednesday, sources said.

What’s the stumbling block? A group of owners — bothered by the massive spending into the luxury tax of the Warriors, Clippers, and Nets  — is pushing for an “Upper Spending Limit” for teams. Call it whatever they want, that’s a hard cap and there is no chance the players will sign off on any form of a hard cap. 

The NBA has used a punitive and progressively intense luxury tax to rein in the spending of some owners. However, some owners — how many is unclear, but enough that the NBA has put the issue on the table — feel the tax isn’t doing its job in the wake of new, even wealthier owners. 

Unquestionably some owners are unbothered by the tax. To use the example I have used before, Steve Ballmer’s Clippers are on track to pay $191.9 million in payroll this season, which will result in a $144.7 million luxury tax bill (leading to a payroll and tax total of $336.6 million). The Warriors and Nets will be in the same ballpark. The Clippers will pay more in tax alone than 11 teams will spend on total payroll. Two-thirds of NBA teams will pay around $150 million in payroll or less, not much more than the Clippers’ tax bill.

Recently, the same NBA owners approved a rule change that would allow a sovereign wealth fund — the financial arms of generally oil-rich countries such as Qatar or Saudi Arabia — to buy up to 20% of an NBA team as a silent partner. That has not happened yet, but the door is open. It’s part of a pattern of wealthier owners — including hedge fund managers and the like — entering the playing field for the NBA.

All that has some of the more established, older owners feeling squeezed by this new group’s willingness to spend. That has the older owners pushing for a hard cap to stop what they see as an increased willingness to spend.

Again, there is no chance the players approve a hard cap. The owners know this, but some seem willing to play brinksmanship with a lucrative, growing business (particularly internationally) to protect their bottom lines.

If you read all that and thought, “this isn’t about the players really, it’s an owner vs. owner issue,” you’re spot on. The league and players are giving the owners more time to work out their internal issues.

Check out more on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Sacramento Kings
Report: Bulls’ Zach LaVine not available via trade
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this...
New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
Teams reportedly watching to see if Bulls make stars available; Lakers had...