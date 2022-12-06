Watch Pacers rookie Nembhard drop 31, outduel Curry, lead Pacers past Warriors

SAN FRANCSICO — Rookie Andrew Nembhard outshined the Splash Brothers on their home court.
Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
A second-round draft pick, Nembhard made a key 3-pointer with 4:26 to go and another jumper less than two minutes later.
“He was masterful tonight … 31 and 13, those are high lottery numbers,” coach Rick Carlisle said.
🔥 Andrew Nembhard is stepping up late for the @Pacers!
He has a career-high 31 PTS & 13 AST on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/lijdes5Gjk
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Indiana played without starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton for a second straight game as he nurses soreness in his left groin.
Klay Thompson scored 28 points and made eight 3-pointers, moving up the NBA’s career 3-point list on the six-year anniversary of his 60-point masterpiece against the Pacers.
Thompson finished 9 of 23, but Stephen Curry was held to 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting. Jordan Poole scored 23 starting in place of Andrew Wiggins, who sat out with tightness of the adductor muscle in his right leg.
“No matter what we do, it’s going to be hard to guard these guys. We had some good fortune with them missing some shots they may normally make,” Carlisle said. “But our guys played with a lot of presence to start the game. We were switching a lot and everyone was tied together.”
Nembhard hit five 3s while Buddy Hield added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak with just its second win in six games.
Andrew Nembhard tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
13 AST
5-7 3P
Joins Kidd, Steph and Trae as the only rookies ever with 30/8/10 with 5 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/e5xQtuAPGn
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 6, 2022
Nembhard and the Pacers hardly looked like a team playing the second game of a road back-to-back.
“He was hoopin’ and I think that starts in the first half for us,” Golden State’s Donte DiVincenzo said. “The guards have to get into it a little bit more.”
Golden State had its 10-game home winning streak snapped.
Curry went 1 of 7 in the first half, missing all four of his 3-point tries and was 2 for 10 from deep overall. Curry finally connected from long range with 5:13 left in the third after missing his first five.
The Pacers, missing six players with injuries or illness, jumped out to a 22-12 lead as Golden State started 5 for 17.
Thompson knocked down three straight 3-pointers – all from the right wing – to tie the game at 42 with 4:51 left in the second quarter before a Pacers timeout. Thompson also dished out an assist on Jonathan Kuminga‘s layup before his trio of 3s and nearly had another when Kuminga was fouled and made both free throws to cap a 20-2 run 3:40 before halftime.