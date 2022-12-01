Watch Russell Westbrook drain two buzzer-beaters against Blazers

By Dec 1, 2022, 12:04 PM EST
0 Comments

The Portland Trail Blazers had to know it was not their night when Russell Westbrook knocked down a buzzer-beating step-back 3-pointer just before the half.

Westbrook wasn’t done, he had one more buzzer-beater in him at the end of the third.

Westbrook wasn’t the only guy in the building draining half-courters — for the second-straight game a Laker fan knocked down a half-court shot, this time to win $25,000.

It was a good night all around for the Lakers and their fans at home against the shorthanded Trail Blazers. They got 31 points from LeBron James, plus 27 points and 12 boards from Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves added in 22, and the Lakers took control in the third and cruised in for a needed win.

LeBron calls out reporters for asking him about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones

By Dec 1, 2022, 12:37 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Within days of Kyrie Irving being suspended by the Nets in the wake of a Tweet promoting an antisemitic film (and his initial refusal to apologize for it), Irving’s former teammate LeBron James was asked about it. He had to deal with the controversy, saying, “I don’t condone any hate to any kind. To any race.”

At the end of his press conference Wednesday night after the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers, LeBron scolded the assembled press for not asking him about the 1957 photo that surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones outside North Little Rock High School while white students protested the integration of the school when they had been quick to ask about Irving.

“When I watched Kyrie talk, and he says, `I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things they’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, someone with power and with a platform, when we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage. It’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, the photo, and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it. It seems like it’s just been buried under, like, `Oh, it happened. OK. We just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

Irving and LeBron were teammates in Cleveland and won a ring together, there was a direct connection (plus Irving had been linked to the Lakers in trade rumors over the summer).

However, there was a connection between LeBron and the Cowboys as well. LeBron was for many years a very public Cowboys fan (despite growing up in Browns territory). It came up as recently as October, when LeBron was on Instagram Live promoting his HBO show with Maverick Carter “The Shop” and he said he had stopped rooting for the Cowboys in the wake of Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests, “There’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. Guys were having freedom of speech and wanting to do it in a very peaceful manner…. The organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

When asked about the photo, Jones said he was a curious 14-year-old who was watching and didn’t understand the magnitude of the moment or situation.

NBA plans for 2023-24 include in-season tournament (if approved)

Associated PressDec 1, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
2022 NBA Finals - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
0 Comments

The NBA is planning for the inaugural version of its in-season tournament – should it become reality – to begin early next season, according to a memo sent to teams.

If the tournament is approved, 80 regular-season games for each team would be announced in August, with two more games set to be scheduled depending on which eight teams make the tournament’s knockout stage. Those games would be added in-season to the schedule.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has pushed for the past several years for the in-season event to be added. Talks have gone on about it since at least 2016, and in 2019 the league even created a proposal in which teams would play eight divisional games in the group stage, followed by quarterfinals for the top eight clubs and then semifinals and finals at a neutral site in December.

That evidently remains the footprint. Teams, in Wednesday’s memo, were told to plan for tournament quarterfinal games in early December 2023 – again, the caveat being that the event has yet to be approved.

“It’s something that I remain excited about,” Silver said in September. “I think it continues to be an opportunity within the current footprint of our season to create some more meaningful games, games of consequence, during an otherwise long regular season. … I think fans might really ultimately enjoy another competition during the season, some sort of cup competition. Certainly not rising to the level of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, yet something else significant to play for.”

Silver has often compared the notion of an in-season tournament to what is commonly seen in European soccer.

“It’s all about fan interest,” Denver coach Michael Malone said Wednesday night. “I know they do this a lot in soccer around the world, these in-season tournaments. I don’t know how it’s going to work, the details of it. But if it’s good for the game and the league supports it, obviously all 30 teams and all 30 head coaches will be on board as well. ”

The scheduling process for next season starts with teams telling the league what dates their home arena is available. The NBA wants that list by Dec. 9; the process continues for the next several months.

Wednesday’s memo included clarity on several key dates for the 2023-24 season. Training camps will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for most teams, except those participating in overseas preseason games; they can open camp on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The season begins Oct. 24 and ends April 14, 2024. The play-in tournament will be April 16-19, 2024, and that means that season’s playoffs would begin on April 20.

Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty

By Dec 1, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty

When you’re the Prince and Princess of Wales, there’s no casually just going out to catch a game.

Cell phone cameras were out in the TD Garden as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took in the Celtics’ game against the Heat Wednesday night.

(In case you’re curious, the royals are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize, a competition on ways to reduce climate change.)

The royal couple saw this season’s NBA royalty: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Tatum put on a display for the guests from England, scoring 49 and leading Boston past Miami for the win. And he wasn’t waiting around to do it.

Tatum got some help from Malcolm Brogdon, who has been hot of late and added 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

The Heat, playing again without Jimmy Butler, got another strong game from Bam Adebayo, who finished with 23, as did former Celtics player Max Strus, who had five 3-pointers of his own. Tyler Herro added 22 points.

But Miami couldn’t slow the royalty that is the Celtics’ offense. When Boston gets Robert Williams back — which could be sooner than expected, coach Joe Mazzulla suggested — this team becomes the clear title favorites this season,

2) Devin Booker drops 51 the Bulls’ “defense”

To be fair, every team has trouble slowing Devin Booker, he’s one of the best bucket-getters in the league — and he was feeling it against Chicago. Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters on Wednesday night.

“It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker told the AP after the game. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”

However, part of the reason Booker got going (and the Suns won 132-113) was a terrible defensive performance from the Bulls. Coach Billy Donovan kept trying different defenses — aggressive man defense, blitz doubles, even a box-and-one at one point — but his team executed its help defense poorly all night and paid the price.

Frustration grew all night long with the Bulls. Usually zen Nikola Vucevic let teammates have it, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan had some heated words over a blown coverage, and Donovan even glared at Ayo Dosunmu, normally one of his better defenders. It was an unimpressive outing from the Bulls and Booker took advantage and put on a show.

3) Russell Westbrook drains two wild buzzer-beaters in Lakers win

You know it’s your night when Russell Westbrook is draining buzzer-beaters. Plural. Not one but two for the Lakers against the shorthanded Trail Blazers.

In addition to Westbrook’s bombs, the Lakers got what they needed to pick up the win: 31 points from LeBron James, plus 27 points and 12 boards from Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves pitched in 22, and the Lakers took control of the game in the third quarter and cruised to another win.

And for the second straight game, a Laker fan drained a half-court shot, this time to win $25,000.

Everybody was hitting from half-court in Los Angeles.