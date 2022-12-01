Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty

When you’re the Prince and Princess of Wales, there’s no casually just going out to catch a game.

Cell phone cameras were out in the TD Garden as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took in the Celtics’ game against the Heat Wednesday night.

Royalty at TD Garden @RoyalFamily 👑 pic.twitter.com/vf9E893Of6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

(In case you’re curious, the royals are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize, a competition on ways to reduce climate change.)

The royal couple saw this season’s NBA royalty: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Tatum put on a display for the guests from England, scoring 49 and leading Boston past Miami for the win. And he wasn’t waiting around to do it.

Jayson Tatum was in his BAG 1st half 🎒🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBEyFlbcyl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

Tatum got some help from Malcolm Brogdon, who has been hot of late and added 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Back to back big plays from Malcolm! pic.twitter.com/ZREtU7tloy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

The Heat, playing again without Jimmy Butler, got another strong game from Bam Adebayo, who finished with 23, as did former Celtics player Max Strus, who had five 3-pointers of his own. Tyler Herro added 22 points.

But Miami couldn’t slow the royalty that is the Celtics’ offense. When Boston gets Robert Williams back — which could be sooner than expected, coach Joe Mazzulla suggested — this team becomes the clear title favorites this season,

2) Devin Booker drops 51 the Bulls’ “defense”

To be fair, every team has trouble slowing Devin Booker, he’s one of the best bucket-getters in the league — and he was feeling it against Chicago. Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters on Wednesday night.

“It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker told the AP after the game. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”

Since the beginning of the shot clock era (1954-1955), Devin Booker is the 8th player to record 50+ points in 31 minutes played or less. https://t.co/z3FMamG6Uu — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 1, 2022

However, part of the reason Booker got going (and the Suns won 132-113) was a terrible defensive performance from the Bulls. Coach Billy Donovan kept trying different defenses — aggressive man defense, blitz doubles, even a box-and-one at one point — but his team executed its help defense poorly all night and paid the price.

Frustration grew all night long with the Bulls. Usually zen Nikola Vucevic let teammates have it, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan had some heated words over a blown coverage, and Donovan even glared at Ayo Dosunmu, normally one of his better defenders. It was an unimpressive outing from the Bulls and Booker took advantage and put on a show.

3) Russell Westbrook drains two wild buzzer-beaters in Lakers win

You know it’s your night when Russell Westbrook is draining buzzer-beaters. Plural. Not one but two for the Lakers against the shorthanded Trail Blazers.

In addition to Westbrook’s bombs, the Lakers got what they needed to pick up the win: 31 points from LeBron James, plus 27 points and 12 boards from Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves pitched in 22, and the Lakers took control of the game in the third quarter and cruised to another win.

And for the second straight game, a Laker fan drained a half-court shot, this time to win $25,000.

ANOTHER half court shot 🤯@MGMRewards | Big Shot Jackpot pic.twitter.com/4z4X9lBvVd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2022

Everybody was hitting from half-court in Los Angeles.