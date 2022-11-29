Watch Dinwiddie get ejected for elbow to Poole’s face; Mavs still win behind Doncic 41 points

By Nov 29, 2022, 10:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Dallas has gotten in trouble this season because of a lack of secondary shot creation behind Luka Doncic, so when Spencer Dinwiddie got ejected for an elbow to the face of Golden State’s Jordan Poole, it seemed like the Mavericks might be in danger of falling to the Warriors.

Doncic had other plans — and a 41-point triple-double.

The ejection happened early in the fourth quarter, when Dinwiddie drove the lane on Poole and, bringing the ball up, elbowed Poole in the face.

That was reviewed by the referees who ruled it a Flagrant 2. The league has cracked down on blows to the face and head — intentional or not — the past couple of seasons.

Dinwiddie being out just meant more Luka — and that was bad news for the Warriors.

Despite Doncic and his triple-double, the Warriors had a couple of chances in the final seconds. First, Stephen Curry got called for a travel.

The Warriors argued that call but got nowhere with the referees. But they got one more chance on a Klay Thompson 3 to tie, but it was just not their night.

The Mavericks got the 116-113 win. Tim Hardaway Jr. pitched in 25 points, including five 3-pointers for Dallas. Curry led the Warriors with 32.

Check out more on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves
Three things to know: The Warriors are starting to look like the Warriors...
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Three things to know: In very tight West, will any team go all in to win?
NBA: NOV 21 Celtics at Bulls
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

By Nov 29, 2022, 3:13 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Washington Wizards
Rob Carr/Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s not good news, but it looked like it could have been much worse.

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is out for weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Tuesday following an MRI exam. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports it is likely 4-6 weeks.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter Monday when Towns started to run back upcourt and went to the ground without contact, grabbing his knee and calf. It looked scary — Achilles scary — and he had to be helped off the court.

Towns has averaged 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds a game, and while his numbers are down this season — just 32.8% on 3-pointers — the team has struggled at times without him, particularly lineups with Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards together, an -11.8 net rating (in non-garbage time minutes, via Cleaning the Glass).

Kevin Durant on chasing MVP: ‘Not really, I’ve been there, done that’

By Nov 29, 2022, 1:05 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kevin Durant carried the Nets to another win Monday night, scoring 45 points on 19-of-24 shooting, plus seven rebounds and five assists.

If you’re having an MVP conversation a quarter of the way into the NBA season, Durant has to be part of it: 30 points per game on 54.8% shooting (and a ridiculous 65.9 true shooting percentage), 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game, plus playing solid defense and being the anchor of the Nets. After his 45-point outing to get Brooklyn a win over Orlando, Durant was asked about MVP chants and the chase for the award and was clearly not interested.

Durant has MVP numbers, but so do Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and others. If Durant is going to move to the front of the conversation, the first thing that has to happen is Brooklyn has to win a lot more games — 11-11 is not going to cut it when Tatum’s Celtics and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks have the two best records in the NBA. Winning games and finishing on a top-three team in the conference matters to some voters (and traditionally is one measure of an MVP).

Check out more on the Nets

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets
Curry drains 7 3-pointers, Nets start homestand with win over Blazers
2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets Media Day
T.J. Warren targets Dec. 2 for return to court for Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time...

Watch Herb Jones inbound off Pokusevski’s back, seal win for Pelicans

By Nov 29, 2022, 11:14 AM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

With 2.3 seconds left in the game and the Thunder down 2, they needed to steal the inbounds pass from New Orleans to have a real chance. That’s why when Aleksej Pokusevski walked on the court it looked like he was going to guard the inbounder, Herbert Jones.

Instead, Pokusevski turned his back to Jones, putting himself in position to step in front of anyone cutting to the ball to catch the inbounds. Except, Jones made the clever play to seal the game.

Pokusevski fouled Jones, who sank both free throws and sealed the 105-101 Pelicans win.

The Pelicans got 23-8-8 from Zion Williamson and picked up a win without CJ McCollum or Brandon Ingram in the lineup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his dominant start to the season and scored 31.

Check out more on the Pelicans

2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Three things to know: In very tight West, will any team go all in to win?
New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs
Watch Zion Williamson score season-high 32 as Pelicans beat Spurs
NBA: NOV 21 Celtics at Bulls
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition

Watch Lakers fan drain half-court shot to win $75,000

By Nov 29, 2022, 9:46 AM EST
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It might have been the loudest the crypto.com Arena was all night.

Between the third and fourth quarters, Lakers fan Jamie Murry of Downey won $75,000 draining a half-court shot — and he got to celebrate with Anthony Davis.

Murry’s celebration is the best part — with Anthony Davis coming out to celebrate with him (and seeming a little shocked by the hug).

One other big shot fell at this game, but Lakers’ fans didn’t like it as much — Pacers’ rookie Andrew Nembhard drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Check out more on the Lakers

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Joel Embiid returns, scores final 11 vs. Hawks
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard drain game-winning 3 to beat Lakers
NBA, Lakers, Clippers
Report: Leaders in Lakers’ locker room think team ‘only a couple...