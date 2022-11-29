Watch Dinwiddie get ejected for elbow to Poole’s face; Mavs still win behind Doncic 41 points

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dallas has gotten in trouble this season because of a lack of secondary shot creation behind Luka Doncic, so when Spencer Dinwiddie got ejected for an elbow to the face of Golden State’s Jordan Poole, it seemed like the Mavericks might be in danger of falling to the Warriors.

Doncic had other plans — and a 41-point triple-double.

The ejection happened early in the fourth quarter, when Dinwiddie drove the lane on Poole and, bringing the ball up, elbowed Poole in the face.

JP took an elbow right in the face 🤕 Spencer Dinwiddie was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/OjDCYgk35A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2022

That was reviewed by the referees who ruled it a Flagrant 2. The league has cracked down on blows to the face and head — intentional or not — the past couple of seasons.

Dinwiddie being out just meant more Luka — and that was bad news for the Warriors.

It was the @luka7doncic show in Dallas tonight: 🔥 41 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST, 4 STL, 4 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyAvJcrO1W — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

Despite Doncic and his triple-double, the Warriors had a couple of chances in the final seconds. First, Stephen Curry got called for a travel.

Steph was called for a travel with 10 seconds left in the game … pic.twitter.com/mgcv9Gk1mD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2022

The Warriors argued that call but got nowhere with the referees. But they got one more chance on a Klay Thompson 3 to tie, but it was just not their night.

Klay had a chance to tie the game on the last possession pic.twitter.com/3CJKT8OtVi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2022

The Mavericks got the 116-113 win. Tim Hardaway Jr. pitched in 25 points, including five 3-pointers for Dallas. Curry led the Warriors with 32.