Rumor: Pistons have taken calls, open to possible Saddiq Bey trade

With the Pistons last in the East and Cade Cunningham considering shin surgery that would end his season, the Pistons are a team that could be sellers at the trade deadline as they turn toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The name most mentioned in possible trades is Bojan Bogdanovic.

Add Saddiq Bey to the list, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Another Pistons player league personnel are monitoring is third-year forward Saddiq Bey. The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit. Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.

Trading Bey now would be selling low (something teams try to avoid) — how much are teams going to give up for the fifth scoring option on one of the worst teams in the league? He has struggled this season to find his role next to Bogdanovic, and while he is still averaging 14.6 points a game with a 56 true shooting percentage (around the league average, he’s still a solid finisher inside), he has struggled from 3 (29%) and is having maybe his worst defensive season. Would a team even surrender a first-round pick for Bey right now?

The questions for Detroit about trading Bey are, in part, bigger picture ones: Are they keeping Bogdanovic so they are more competitive next season? What are their expectations for next season and what do they want that roster to look like? If they are going to trade Bogdanovic — who has the highest value of any veteran they may move — then the Pistons may want to hang on to Bey and hope he can step into more of that role.

The Pistons aren’t rushing into anything, but watch what moves they are making because it will signal a lot about the plans for their future direction.

Bey remains out with a sprained ankle as the Pistons head into Phoenix.