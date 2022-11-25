Leonard, George both out for Clippers Friday, Jokic probable for Nuggets

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Kawhi Leonard returned and was put in the starting lineup, the Clippers said it was time to buckle down and truly start their season.

Instead, how about another round of injuries?

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both OUT tomorrow vs. the Nuggets. Luke Kennard remains OUT as well for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 25, 2022

Paul Goerge is missing his third consecutive game with a hamstring tendon strain, while Leonard has a sprained right ankle.

Adding to the troubling news for the Clippers in this game, Nikola Jokic is probable.

The Clippers won the first three games Leonard was back, and they have a ridiculous +31.7 net rating in the limited minutes that George and Leonard are on the court together. But the question heading into the season — even among those backing the Clippers to come out of the West (*raises hand*) — was whether would they stay healthy enough to live up to that potential? So far, the signs are not promising.

Yet, the Clippers are 11-8 despite the injuries and just a game back of the top-seeded Suns in a West where no team has run away with it. They are not out of it, but they must find a way to get their stars on the court together for an extended period.