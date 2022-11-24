NBA suspends Lakers’ Patrick Beverley three games for dropping Ayton from behind

By Nov 24, 2022, 2:50 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
“Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don’t get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I’m going to stand up for my teammate.”

Patrick Beverley was not backing down from his actions at the end of the Lakers’ loss to the Suns, and the NBA came down hard on him, suspending Beverley for three games without pay. From the official release:

 Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

That history of unsportsmanlike acts includes Beverley being suspended after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference playoffs last season. He has been suspended or fined eight times for unsportsmanlike acts.

On this play, Devin Booker had picked up a flagrant foul catching Austin Reaves in the face while blocking his shot. Ayton, fired up from a couple of previous plays, stood over Reaves, and Beverley took matters into his own hands with a cheap shot.

Beverley was ejected at the time, but the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966 in salary, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Two of those games will be against the Spurs but with LeBron James back in the Lakers lineup (he had missed the last five games with a groin injury). The third game is next Monday in Los Angeles against the Pacers.

LeBron James reportedly to return from groin strain Friday at Spurs

By Nov 24, 2022, 1:27 PM EST
LeBron James has missed five games with a groin strain, but the Lakers have held their head above water — 3-2 — thanks to Anthony Davis playing his best basketball of the season.

But LeBron will return Friday when the Lakers visit the Spurs in San Antonio, reports Chris Haynes of TNT.

That’s a good, soft landing spot for LeBron, the Spurs have dropped 10-of-11. It’s a game the Lakers should win without heavy minutes from LeBron, who is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

It’s unlikely Patrick Beverley will play in the game for the Lakers. While nothing official has come down from the league yet, Beverley is expected to be suspended at least one game for the cheap shot to the back of Deandre Ayton. (Why Ayton was standing over Austin Reaves when Devin Booker blocked Reaves’ shot is another question entirely, but you still can’t flatten him from behind.)

Davis is playing his best basketball of the season, with four straight games of 30+ points and 15+ rebounds, plus he’s been a force on the defensive end. This is the Davis that coach Darvin Ham has been counting on.

PBT Podcast: Ben Simmons, Ja Morant and punk music for the Grizzlies

By Nov 24, 2022, 9:59 AM EST
Ben Simmons handled his return to Philadelphia about as well as could be hoped, but his Nets team dropped the game to an extremely shorthanded 76ers team — what does that say about the Brooklyn Nets? Just how frustrated is Kevin Durant?

Then there is Ja Morant, who missed just one game with a Grade 1 sprained ankle and returned to drop 34 on the Kings — should we be worried about his long-term health?

Corey Robinson from NBC joins me to discuss all that, plus Corey picks punk music to describe the Grizzlies. Then we discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers and if they are for real. What about the Sacramento Kings? And what will each of us be watching on Thanksgiving Day?

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above, or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Three things to know: In very tight West, will any team go all in to win?

By Nov 24, 2022, 9:12 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) In very tight West, will any team go all in to win?

Talking to someone with the Clippers less than a couple of hours before Kawhi Leonard‘s return to play, they casually said one of the reasons they were comfortable being patient was nobody had run away with the West.

They are right. On Thanksgiving, nearly 20 games into the season, just three games separate the top-seeded Suns and the out-of-the-play-in 11-seed Warriors.

It’s not like that in the East, where Boston and Milwaukee have clearly looked like the two best teams, and there is already a six-game gap between the Celtics and the 11-seed Bulls. Out East, the bar has been set (and both the Bucks and Celtics are still without key players due to injury).

Out West, no team has run away with anything — five other teams are within a game of the top-seeded Suns. Or, look at it this way: The Suns are two games away from falling from the top seed to the play-in. With so few games played who a team played matters, strength of schedule factors in more, and the Kings, Clippers and Suns are among the seven easiest schedules in the league. Things will get tougher for them.

Which leads to this question, one asked by Vincent Goodwill on Brother from Another on Peacock Wednesday:

Will any team make a bold trade and make themselves the team to beat in the West?

There are rumors of deals, but they are not necessarily a conference changers. The Jazz have been rumored to have an interest in John Collins. The Suns have their eye on Bojan Bogdanovic in Detroit among other players (and they are sending out Jae Crowder in a deal at some point, looking for players who can help them win now in return). Will any team make a move for Myles Turner? (And will the Pacers trade him, after they have gotten off to a better-than-predicted start and Turner has been a beast protecting the rim?) Buddy Held? Will the Rockets finally trade Eric Gordon?

Those are all quality role players, but what about the superstars? The players that shift the balance of power?

Nothing is sure on that front. Yet. A lot of eyes have turned to Brooklyn where the Nets look flawed and Kevin Durant looks frustrated. Then there are questions about which teams might look at themselves in the mirror come Christmas and decide to pivot toward Victor Wembanyama and the lottery. The Heat and Bulls are right with the Nets in disappointing starts, might they become sellers? (It’s hard to imagine the Heat throwing in the towel on any season, but they could put quality role players on the market beyond Duncan Robinson if they want.)

Some team in the West is going to make a move. Maybe the Mavericks find a running mate for Luka Doncic. Maybe it’s internal, like the Clippers getting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy and on the court together for an extended stretch (they did go 3-0 when Leonard returned, only for him to sit out in a loss to the Warriors Wednesday due to his ankle). Maybe Denver cleans up their bottom-five defense. Perhaps the Pelicans get Zion Williamson healthy for an extended stretch and look like a team ready to make the leap.

Or maybe it is the Suns, but after the way they exited the last playoffs, they will have to prove their mental toughness in May, not December.

The door is open in the West. Is any team going to be bold enough to walk through it?

2) Bulls finally win a game in the clutch, knock off Bucks 118-103

Last season, the Bulls were one of the best teams in the clutch in the NBA, largely thanks to DeMar DeRozan having a career year and hitting big shots. This season, the Bulls entered Wednesday 0-7 in games that were within five points in the final five minutes (not a perfect measure of clutch, but the one that has become the standard).

But Wednesday Coby White stepped up.

The Bulls are not a team stacked with shooting that takes a lot of 3-pointers, but White is a guy that can get hot for them from deep. He had two threes in the final 90 seconds that were key, as was Alex Caruso drawing a late charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan finished with 36 for the Bulls. Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Brook Lopez added 20, but the Bucks turned the ball over 20 times and that did them in.

The Bulls have now beaten the Celtics — snapping Boston’s nine-game win streak — and the Bucks in back-to-back games. It’s a huge confidence boost for a team that stumbled out of the gate, now can they sustain and build on that momentum?

3) Trae Young puts up 36 and Kings’ seven-game win streak goes down

They can’t light the beam every night.

The Sacramento Kings seven-game win streak ended at the hands of Trae Young, who can be a one-man offensive machine and put up 36 on the Kings in a 115-106 Atlanta victory.

Malik Monk led Sacramento with a season-high 27 points, but this wasn’t their night. Clint Capela added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Kings have been a great story, the second-best offense in the NBA (using the NBA.com numbers) with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the way and seemingly a different guy stepping up every night. But they have had this fun, 10-7 start against one of the softest, easiest schedules of any team so far. That’s about to change with the Celtics and Suns on the docket for their next two games (and a long road trip in December). The tests for the Kings are coming.

Watch Zion Williamson score season-high 32 as Pelicans beat Spurs

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 11:54 PM EST
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like himself again. San Antonio can attest to that.

Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.

“Zion was a monster from start to finish,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said. “Driving the ball, kicking it about to his teammates. Taking advantage of mismatches. Defensively, I thought he was really solid tonight. Just in the right spots, communicating, switching with contact, all the things we work on. Monster game by Z tonight.”

Williamson, who missed all of last season following surgery to repair a fractured right foot, has had two consecutive solid outings. He was limited to nine points in a 128-83 victory over Golden State on Monday night, but his defensive effort was key.

“Defensively, I’m starting to find my movements and feeling the game out,” Williamson said. “Really seeing the game. I was happy about last game (defensively). This game, it just trickled over to my offense.”

Williamson was 14 for 18 from the field while scoring 28 points in the paint.

Even with C.J. McCollum out due to an illness, the Pelicans extended their lead to 24 points in the fourth quarter in winning for the seventh time in nine games.

San Antonio’s reserves went on an 11-0 run to cut New Orleans’ lead to 118-102 with 3:20 remaining, but the game was essentially decided in the opening minutes.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 26 points and eight assists and Doug McDermott added 21 points. San Antonio has lost 11 of 12.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Spurs missed their first eight shots of the game as the Pelicans raced to a 21-6 lead. San Antonio would follow that by scoring four points in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter.

Williamson and Valanciunas dominated the paint early, combing to score 18 points on 7 for 9 shooting in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game.

“Well, obviously we didn’t figure it out,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of defending Williamson. “But there is a reason why he got picked where he got picked. He’s pretty good.”

New Orleans held Keldon Johnson, San Antonio’s leading scorer, to a season-low five points. Johnson’s three lowest totals of the season have come in his last three games.

