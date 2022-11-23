Patrick Beverley ejected after he levels Deandre Ayton in the back

Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
With under four minutes to go in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive, and Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves when Beverley took exception, ran over and flattened Ayton from behind.
Of course that went to review and Beverley was tossed. It was a cheap, unnecessary shot and you can bet — based on his history — Beverley will get a suspension, not just a fine.
To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.
Devin Booker picked up a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.
Anthony Davis finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks, but that was not enough against a deeper, more balanced Suns team who won 115-105. Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points.
Philadelphia fans showed up to boo Ben Simmons, and they are getting their money’s worth. From the opening introductions.
Simmons has shrugged it off so far, scoring 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting plus five assists in the first half. His first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both.
From there he made some quality plans on both ends.
And silenced the crowd.
Before the game (after his warmups 45 minutes or so before tip-off), he was even taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. Sure, the boo birds have been out, but it hasn’t been that bad for Simmons.
The 76ers — playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have a surprising 63-57 lead at the half.
The New York Knicks sit at .500 and are the eighth seed in the East at the time this podcast was recorded (and this post went live), which was about what was expected of the team preseason.
Yet things feel worse than that.
Maybe it’s the 25th-ranked defense. Maybe it’s the clunky fit of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Maybe it’s coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. Whatever it is, things don’t feel right.
Tommy Beer – author of the “What’s on Tap” newsletter about the Knicks – joins me to break down all-things Knicks. There is the good, such as the play of Jalen Brunson and the fact some of the team’s young potential stars — Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley — are getting healthy.
Then there are so many questions, such as the fit of Randle, is Obi Toppin ready for the big stage, and are the Knicks going to make a bold move at the trade deadline?
The Knicks want draft picks — they collected future ones at the NBA Draft — not intending to use them to make selections, but rather to package them in a trade for a star. (If you’re asking “then why not put more picks in a trade for Donovan Mitchell trade, well, you’re not the only one wondering about that.)
The Knicks are open to trading backup guard Immanuel Quickley but they want a first-round pick back in the trade, reports Fred Katz at The Athletic.
According to sources around the league, the Knicks have targeted a future first-round pick in a return for Quickley, who is extension-eligible this upcoming summer.
Whether the Knicks can get a first-rounder for Quickley is up for debate. He has struggled to score this season, shooting 36.5% overall (49 true shooting percentage) and putting up just 8.9 points per night. However, he’s a solid perimeter defender and he is just 23, he will become extension-eligible next offseason and whoever trades for him has to have the intention of paying him as well.
The Knicks need assets to chase the next superstar that comes available in a trade. Whoever that may be. And the next time they need to go all-in on the move.
Ja Morant was supposed to be out week-to-week with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, but he may not even miss a week.
Morant has been upgraded to questionable and could return tonight when the Grizzlies take on the Kings.
While it’s not a sure thing he plays, it leaves the door open for the possibility. Memphis needs him — especially against a red-hot Sacramento team — the Grizzlies were a shockingly impressive 20-5 when Morant missed games last season but are 0-3 this season.
The Grizzlies are already without Morant’s backcourt running mate Desmond Bane sidelined with a sprained toe. Morant is playing at an All-NBA level to open the season, averaging 28.6 points a game, along with 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night.
