Patrick Beverley ejected after he levels Deandre Ayton in the back

Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.

With under four minutes to go in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive, and Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves when Beverley took exception, ran over and flattened Ayton from behind.

PAT BEV PUSHED AYTON 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Ud8exqG22F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

Full replay of Patrick Beverley shoving Deandre Aytonpic.twitter.com/3O9w9CI4Yt https://t.co/1T1C2IG1kB — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 23, 2022

Of course that went to review and Beverley was tossed. It was a cheap, unnecessary shot and you can bet — based on his history — Beverley will get a suspension, not just a fine.

To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

Anthony Davis on the Patrick Beverley-DeAndre Ayton skirmish: “We got each other’s back. Pat is known for that: having his teammates’ backs. … We don’t let anybody stand over our teammate. … That’s disrespectful.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 23, 2022

Devin Booker picked up a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.

D-Book got hit with a flagrant 1 after this foul on Reaves pic.twitter.com/aNu9czDFYF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

Anthony Davis finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks, but that was not enough against a deeper, more balanced Suns team who won 115-105. Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points.