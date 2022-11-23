NBA referee Bill Kennedy calls Colorado shooting ‘heinous’

NBA referee Bill Kennedy, who came out as gay in 2015, spoke out in an emotional video Tuesday in response to the weekend shooting that killed five and left 17 others with gunshot wounds at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 41-second video was released on the NBA’s social media platforms.

“These types of heinous crimes, these hideous hate crimes, need to stop in this country,” Kennedy said. “We, we as the people, have to figure out a way to do this and to get it done. Godspeed to the LGBT community in Colorado Springs and abroad.”

The shooting at Club Q took place Saturday night. The suspect in the shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces murder and hate crime charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday by video from jail.

It’s not the first reaction from the NBA to the incident. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke earlier this week, calling it “another senseless mass shooting.” The Nuggets also held a moment of silence before their home game Tuesday night against Detroit.

The victims were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Ashley Paugh, 35; Daniel Aston, 28; Kelly Loving, 40; and Derrick Rump, 38.

“I wanted to take an opportunity to reach out to the victims and their families and express my sincere condolences for those who were there at Club Q over the past weekend,” Kennedy said.

In 25 seasons, Kennedy has officiated nearly 1,500 regular-season and playoff games.

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets don’t

Ben Simmons was smiling, joking, and enjoying himself. After warmups in his first game in Philadelphia in two-and-a-half years, he was taking selfies with fans.

Those 76ers fans were letting Simmons know how they felt about the player who struggled for their team in the biggest moments, then sat out a season and forced a trade out of town. They let him know from the opening introductions.

Simmons has shrugged it off, finishing the night with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting plus 11 assists, continuing his run of strong play. Simmons’ first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both in the face of boos.

From there, he made some quality plans on both ends and even silenced the crowd.

Simmons handled his return well.

The rest of his Nets teammates did not. Facing a Philadelphia team without Joel Embiid (sprained foot), James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) the Nets struggled to get stops and trailed almost the entire game from the middle of the first quarter on. DeAnthony Melton (22 points including six 3-pointers), and B-Ball Paul Reed (19 points and 10 rebounds) stepped up, along with Tobias Harris, who scored 24. As a team, the Sixers shot 16-of-32 (50%) from 3.

Kyrie Irving scored 23, Kevin Durant 20, but the Nets reverted to their worst defensive form — they had been better under new coach Jacque Vaughn — and lost the game. This still looks like a flawed team.

2) Patrick Beverley ejected near end of Lakers’ loss to Suns

There were bright spots for the Lakers — this was the gritty play Darvin Ham wanted to see from his team. Then there was Anthony Davis, who finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks — his fourth 30+ point, 15+ rebound game in a row.

But it ended on an ugly note, and not just the 115-105 loss to a superior Suns team.

With just fewer than four minutes to go, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive and knocked him to the ground. Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves after the play when Patrick Beverley took exception, ran over and leveled Ayton from behind.

Obviously, that got Beverley ejected, and he can expect a suspension from the league. It was a cheap shot from behind — something Beverley has a history of doing — which the league office will take into consideration.

After the review, Booker was given a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.

To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points and the Suns continued their strong play to start the season with a win.

3) Ja Morant returns from ankle injury but Kings keep on rolling

Good news for the Grizzlies — Ja Morant is back.

Expected to miss weeks with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, he missed one game before returning to the court and putting on a show with 34 points.

It wasn’t enough against the hottest team in the NBA right now. De'Aaron Fox scored 32, while Harrison Barnes had 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Malik Monk had 14 off the bench and shook off Morant’s attempts to intimidate him at the free-throw line.

The Kings won their seventh straight and have the best offense in the NBA over that stretch (second-best in the league for the season, using the NBA.com numbers). The Kings are 10-6, sit third in the West, and this is the most optimistic things have been in Sacramento in a long, long time. Light The Beam.

Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.

With under four minutes to go in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive, and Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves when Beverley took exception, ran over and flattened Ayton from behind.

Of course that went to review and Beverley was tossed. It was a cheap, unnecessary shot and you can bet — based on his history — Beverley will get a suspension, not just a fine.

To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

Devin Booker picked up a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.

Anthony Davis finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks, but that was not enough against a deeper, more balanced Suns team who won 115-105. Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points.

Philadelphia fans showed up to boo Ben Simmons, and they are getting their money’s worth. From the opening introductions.

Simmons has shrugged it off so far, scoring 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting plus five assists in the first half. His first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both.

From there he made some quality plans on both ends.

And silenced the crowd.

Before the game (after his warmups 45 minutes or so before tip-off), he was even taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. Sure, the boo birds have been out, but it hasn’t been that bad for Simmons.

The 76ers — playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have a surprising 63-57 lead at the half.

The New York Knicks sit at .500 and are the eighth seed in the East at the time this podcast was recorded (and this post went live), which was about what was expected of the team preseason.

Yet things feel worse than that.

Maybe it’s the 25th-ranked defense. Maybe it’s the clunky fit of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Maybe it’s coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. Whatever it is, things don’t feel right.

Tommy Beer – author of the “What’s on Tap” newsletter about the Knicks – joins me to break down all-things Knicks. There is the good, such as the play of Jalen Brunson and the fact some of the team’s young potential stars — Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley — are getting healthy.

Then there are so many questions, such as the fit of Randle, is Obi Toppin ready for the big stage, and are the Knicks going to make a bold move at the trade deadline?

You can always listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

