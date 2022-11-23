After fast start, Jazz reportedly to keep Markkanen, Clarkson, likely Vanderbilt

By Nov 23, 2022, 12:51 PM EST
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Nobody saw this coming, and in a moment of honesty Danny Ainge would probably admit he didn’t either. While the Jazz would tell anyone who would listen they were not tanking and had some veteran depth on the roster, the idea of a 12-7 start that had them sitting second in the West with a +3.2 net rating (eighth best in the NBA) was beyond even their dreams.

Yet here they are, and the Jazz are shifting course and keeping the band together — they are not trading these stars to chase Victor Wembanyama, something Jake Fischer reports at Yahoo Sports. In fact, the Jazz might push some of their chips in to add a player for this season.

Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge.

But what if Utah is no longer content with joining the race for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama? The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah is considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it. Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction.

Markkanen has been maybe the biggest surprise in the NBA this season, a player who has always had potential but never lived up to the expectations of the No.7 pick due to injuries and situations. He is now, playing at an All-Star level with 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds a game, shooting 36.1% on 3-pointers. There is zero chance the Jazz would trade him for Collins (but nice try by Travis Schlenk).

The Jazz can’t go in on the tank at this point for two key reasons. The biggest: The fan base has bought in and loves this team. You could sell the need to break up the Gobert/Mitchell era because everyone had seen what they were, what their limitations and ceiling were. While not all the fans loved it at the time, it wasn’t hard to sell the idea that the team was going to implode in a couple of years anyway, better to make deals and get back massive trade hauls now. This new team however, nobody knows what it can be, what it can grow into with some tweaks. This team is fun and the fans love it, to break it up would be a punch to the gut of the core fans.

Second, because of the fast start tanking probably doesn’t work anyway. Marc Stein broke the numbers down in his latest newsletter, but the only team to kind of pull this off was the 2018-19 Grizzlies (they started 12-6 but traded Marc Gasol and everyone else, finished 33-49, then got lottery luck to jump from the eighth place odds to the No.2 pick, which they used on Ja Morant). Aside from them, teams that started as fast as the Jazz and missed the playoffs just ended up in the high lottery.

Plus, the players in Utah love this experience and don’t want out. Take Malik Beasley, who a lot of teams are eyeing as a potential trade target but told Michael Scotto of Hoopshype he wants to stay (he has a $16.5 million team option on his contract for next season).

I would love for them to pick that option up for me to continue my journey here in Utah. If not, then I’ve got to make the best of it. I’m very thankful for this landing spot since I came here. There are a lot of great people here in Utah and a great fan base. I think it’s the perfect opportunity to show I’m a changed man in Utah.

Whether or not the Jazz keep Beasley or Collin Sexton (another player drawing interest, according to league sources), the Jazz are not breaking this team up. How good they are over the final three-quarters of the season and into the playoffs remains to be seen, but the Jazz want to see what they have, not break it up and tank. Not anymore.

Check out more on the Jazz

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Reports: Jazz among teams interested in trade for Hawks’ Collins
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard leaves game with return of right calf tightness
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
Watch Devin Booker drop 49, not enough against Markkanen (38) as Jazz win

NBA referee Bill Kennedy calls Colorado shooting ‘heinous’

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

NBA referee Bill Kennedy, who came out as gay in 2015, spoke out in an emotional video Tuesday in response to the weekend shooting that killed five and left 17 others with gunshot wounds at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 41-second video was released on the NBA’s social media platforms.

“These types of heinous crimes, these hideous hate crimes, need to stop in this country,” Kennedy said. “We, we as the people, have to figure out a way to do this and to get it done. Godspeed to the LGBT community in Colorado Springs and abroad.”

The shooting at Club Q took place Saturday night. The suspect in the shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces murder and hate crime charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday by video from jail.

It’s not the first reaction from the NBA to the incident. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke earlier this week, calling it “another senseless mass shooting.” The Nuggets also held a moment of silence before their home game Tuesday night against Detroit.

The victims were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Ashley Paugh, 35; Daniel Aston, 28; Kelly Loving, 40; and Derrick Rump, 38.

“I wanted to take an opportunity to reach out to the victims and their families and express my sincere condolences for those who were there at Club Q over the past weekend,” Kennedy said.

In 25 seasons, Kennedy has officiated nearly 1,500 regular-season and playoff games.

Check out the latest on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets...
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia

Three things to know: Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets don’t

By Nov 23, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets don’t

Ben Simmons was smiling, joking, and enjoying himself. After warmups in his first game in Philadelphia in two-and-a-half years, he was taking selfies with fans.

Those 76ers fans were letting Simmons know how they felt about the player who struggled for their team in the biggest moments, then sat out a season and forced a trade out of town. They let him know from the opening introductions.

Simmons has shrugged it off, finishing the night with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting plus 11 assists, continuing his run of strong play. Simmons’ first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both in the face of boos.

From there, he made some quality plans on both ends and even silenced the crowd.

Simmons handled his return well.

The rest of his Nets teammates did not. Facing a Philadelphia team without Joel Embiid (sprained foot), James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) the Nets struggled to get stops and trailed almost the entire game from the middle of the first quarter on. DeAnthony Melton (22 points including six 3-pointers), and B-Ball Paul Reed (19 points and 10 rebounds) stepped up, along with Tobias Harris, who scored 24. As a team, the Sixers shot 16-of-32 (50%) from 3.

Kyrie Irving scored 23, Kevin Durant 20, but the Nets reverted to their worst defensive form — they had been better under new coach Jacque Vaughn — and lost the game. This still looks like a flawed team.

2) Patrick Beverley ejected near end of Lakers’ loss to Suns

There were bright spots for the Lakers — this was the gritty play Darvin Ham wanted to see from his team. Then there was Anthony Davis, who finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks — his fourth 30+ point, 15+ rebound game in a row.

But it ended on an ugly note, and not just the 115-105 loss to a superior Suns team.

With just fewer than four minutes to go, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive and knocked him to the ground. Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves after the play when Patrick Beverley took exception, ran over and leveled Ayton from behind.

Obviously, that got Beverley ejected, and he can expect a suspension from the league. It was a cheap shot from behind — something Beverley has a history of doing — which the league office will take into consideration.

After the review, Booker was given a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.

To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points and the Suns continued their strong play to start the season with a win.

3) Ja Morant returns from ankle injury but Kings keep on rolling

Good news for the Grizzlies — Ja Morant is back.

Expected to miss weeks with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, he missed one game before returning to the court and putting on a show with 34 points.

It wasn’t enough against the hottest team in the NBA right now. De'Aaron Fox scored 32, while Harrison Barnes had 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Malik Monk had 14 off the bench and shook off Morant’s attempts to intimidate him at the free-throw line.

The Kings won their seventh straight and have the best offense in the NBA over that stretch (second-best in the league for the season, using the NBA.com numbers). The Kings are 10-6, sit third in the West, and this is the most optimistic things have been in Sacramento in a long, long time. Light The Beam.

Check out more on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid out of 76ers’ next two games due to sprained left foot

Patrick Beverley ejected after he levels Deandre Ayton in the back

By Nov 23, 2022, 1:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.

With under four minutes to go in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive, and Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves when Beverley took exception, ran over and flattened Ayton from behind.

Of course that went to review and Beverley was tossed. It was a cheap, unnecessary shot and you can bet — based on his history — Beverley will get a suspension, not just a fine.

To a man, the Lakers had Beverley’s back after the game because they felt he had their back.

Devin Booker picked up a flagrant foul for the shot to Reaves’s face.

Anthony Davis finished with a monster line of 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks, but that was not enough against a deeper, more balanced Suns team who won 115-105. Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 25 points.

Check out more on the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets...
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors...
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Gregg Popovich misses Lakers game due to illness

76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well

By Nov 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Philadelphia fans showed up to boo Ben Simmons, and they are getting their money’s worth. From the opening introductions.

Simmons has shrugged it off so far, scoring 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting plus five assists in the first half. His first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both.

From there he made some quality plans on both ends.

And silenced the crowd.

Before the game (after his warmups 45 minutes or so before tip-off), he was even taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. Sure, the boo birds have been out, but it hasn’t been that bad for Simmons.

The 76ers — playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have a surprising 63-57 lead at the half.

Here's more on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Ben Simmons handles boos in return to Philly; Nets...
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid out of 76ers’ next two games due to sprained left foot