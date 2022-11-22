After hard fouls to Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ Budenholzer says NBA needs to protect players

By Nov 22, 2022, 11:03 AM EST
0 Comments

In Philadelphia, the Bucks’ Antetokounmpo took a hard foul from Joel Emnbiid, but there was little discussion of it after the game because there was a ladder on the court.

Monday night, he took another hard foul, this time from the Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant (Justise Winslow tries to help ease the fall but maybe makes it worse).

The officials reviewed the play and kept it a common foul. After the game, Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer said the league needs to do more to protect players, via Jack Maloney at CBS Sports.

“You guys have pool reporters, you can ask again,” he said. “The shot the other night in Philly was a significant shot, they don’t upgrade that. I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at, the league needs to protect him. It’s not just him, anybody takes those hits, the league needs to protect players…

“So live it definitely looked like they wrapped him up, they went above his head, they hit him across the forehead,” Budenholzer said. “Live, it looked like a flagrant foul. Even though it’s going to the other end of the court, live and as it happened I don’t see how that’s not a flagrant one. If the arena showed replays I didn’t see the replays and I haven’t seen any replays since. But when you go high, above the shoulder and wrap someone up — looked like a non-basketball play, looked like a clear flagrant.”

Antetokounmpo is one of the strongest and most relentless players in the league at attacking the rim, and with that teams see hard fouls as one of the only tools to slow him down. But it’s a fine line to walk between allowing that kind of physical play — which Antetokounmpo helps initiate — and saying it’s gone too far and could lead to serious injury. On this play, the Grant foul was hard but was it more clumsy or a flagrant?

Portland didn’t have much success slowing Antetokounmpo down as he dropped 37 on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Bucks to a 119-111 win.

Here is more on the Bucks

Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Three things to know: LaVine, Bulls bounce back to snap Celtics win streak
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Antetokounmpo argues with Harrell, Philadelphia arena worker, then knocks...
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey leaves game with left foot injury, MRI on Saturday

Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return Tuesday vs. Kings

By Nov 22, 2022, 1:12 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Bob Levey/Getty Images
0 Comments

Ja Morant was supposed to be out week-to-week with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, but he may not even miss a week.

Morant has been upgraded to questionable and could return tonight when the Grizzlies take on the Kings.

While it’s not a sure thing he plays, it leaves the door open for the possibility. Memphis needs him — especially against a red-hot Sacramento team — the Grizzlies were a shockingly impressive 20-5 when Morant missed games last season but are 0-3 this season.

The Grizzlies are already without Morant’s backcourt running mate Desmond Bane sidelined with a sprained toe. Morant is playing at an All-NBA level to open the season, averaging 28.6 points a game, along with 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors...
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving returns, but Ben Simmons breakout 22 powers Nets to win
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving cleared, available to play for Nets Sunday vs. Grizzlies

Three things to know: LaVine, Bulls bounce back to snap Celtics win streak

By Nov 22, 2022, 9:12 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) LaVine, Bulls bounce back to snap Celtics win streak

The Boston Celtics came into Monday night having won nine in a row and looking every bit the best team in the league.

The Chicago Bulls entered the game having lost four in a row and having star player Zach LaVine benched for the final 3:43 of their most recent loss following a 1-of-14 shooting night.

Monday night the tables flipped. Chicago played with desperation and couldn’t seem to miss from 3 (LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined to go 8-of-13 from deep), while the Celtics seemed flat. The Bulls’ offense was just flowing on Monday night.

The result was a 121-107 Chicago win that the Celtics can shake off and call a bad night, but something the Bulls needed.

It was just that kind of night. The Celtics followed the playbook that has worked for a lot of teams, such as dropping off Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso and daring that duo to shoot 3-pointers. They combined to hit 5-of-8 from deep. It was just that kind of night.

Important for Chicago, Zach LaVine had a bounce-back night scoring 22 and looking active on both ends of the floor. It appears benching him for the closing stretch against Orlando worked, both firing him up and sending a message to the team.

One other note out of this game: Jaylen Brown addressed his Tweet around Kyrie Irving‘s return to Brooklyn saying he did not endorse the protestors.

Those protestors bringing “energy” were members of Israel United in Christ, a group that endorses many of the things in the movie Irving Tweeted about that got him in hot water in the first place. They distributed flyers to people walking into Sunday’s game called “The Truth About Anti-Semitism” and “The Truth about Slavery.”

Brown addressed the issue, courtesy of Jamal Collier of ESPN.

“I saw a large group of our people from our community showing support for [Kyrie] and his return,” Brown said Monday. “Me being proud of that support and being proud of our community for doing that does not mean I endorse or celebrate some of the things that were being done or being said.

“My instinct when I saw this was I didn’t notice which group it was. I just noticed the support, and that’s what I commented on. I reemphasize that I don’t think that everything that is said or being done or being said is something I endorse or represent.”

Both Irving and Brown are on the players’ union executive committee.

2) Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates, drops 37 in Bucks win

In a season with a lot of stars having incredible years — Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and others — somehow Giannis Antetokounmpo gets taken for granted. He’s the best player in the world but he doesn’t even make everyone’s top-five MVP ballot.

As a reminder, Antetokounmpo dominated and dropped 37 on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Bucks past the Trail Blazers 119-111.

Milwaukee is 12-4 on the season playing without their best ball handler in the halfcourt, Khris Middleton, plus starter Pat Connaughton. Antetokounmpo averages 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game, and if you’re knocking him because his two-point shooting has fallen to 57% this season, that seems like hunting a reason to go against him.

It’s far, far too early to have a serious MVP conversation, but if you have it Antetokounmpo has to be in the mix.

3) For second time this season, Warriors sit stars in New Orleans

Imagine you live in New Orleans and you decide you want to see your team take on Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. You would have had two chances, Curry and company came to town on Nov. 4 and Nov. 21.

Except Nov. 4 was the second night of a back-to-back and the final game of a five-game road trip for the Warriors, so Steve Kerr rested Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Anthony Lamb started and played 36 minutes for the Warriors, and the Pelicans won.

Monday night was the second time the Warriors came to town — and again it was the second night of a back-to-back the third game in four days and Kerr rested all his stars (Lamb played 34 minutes). The Pelicans cruised to an easy 128-83 win behind 34 points from Brandon Ingram.

This is bad for the fans in New Orleans. It’s not Steve Kerr’s fault, he has to do what’s best for the long-term health of his team, they are title contenders (despite the slow start to the season) and he has to look at schedule-maker losses and get his guys some rest.

The league has to do better by cities. By fans. Unquestionably there are going to be nights where players get rested at the end of a long road trip and it will disappoint fans, there is simply no way around it (you could lessen the impact by playing fewer than 82 games, but good luck going down that road). But the NBA can’t give a city two of these games, essentially telling fans “you’re not going to get to see the best version of the defending champs because we’re got a schedule to keep and money to make.”

It’s not fair to the fans in New Orleans and many other cities hoping to see the best players in the world.

Here's more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics overtake Bucks for top spot, Nuggets up to third
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five
NBA: NOV 06 Jazz at Clippers
Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?

Watch Jalen Brunson score 32, help Knicks get some revenge with win over Thunder

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 11:24 PM EST
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game.

Coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t say his team made specific adjustments in the rematch, rather pointing to familiarity as a key to the better defensive performance.

“They’re a tough cover. I don’t know if we did anything differently, but they got everyone’s attention with last week’s performance,” said Thibodeau.

The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench to score 12 of his 18 points as New York built a double-digit lead, and they eventually stretched it to 16 when the starters returned.

Randle had 16 of his points at the half to lead the way as the Knicks were up 11 at the break. Randle finished with a double-double, leading all rebounders in the game with 11.

Brunson took over in the third quarter, scoring a dozen of his points as the Knicks maintained that halftime advantage heading into the final period. The off-season free agent signee reached his Knicks high total by hitting 13 of 14 of his two-point shot attempts, missing the only one in the final minute. He was more impressed with the way his teammates rose to the occasion.

“It was a total team effort. Julius got us going early and that helped open thing up for me in the second half,” said Brunson. “I just tried to stay aggressive and take it at the defense and I was fortunate the shots were dropping tonight.”

With different players taking turns providing the offense for New York, Thibodeau was encouraged by the way his team played through all four quarters.

“I thought they played well off of each other and made a number of good plays to get everyone going and create quality shots for each other,” said Thibodeau. “When you have that type of balanced attack, I think it’s hard to key in on one particular guy,”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and Lu Dort added 24. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Oklahoma City against the Knicks.

Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:23 PM EST
Rob McClanaghan
Adam Glanzman/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
0 Comments

Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston.

The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He was transferred to face charges in Boston of “rape and drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan was brought in on an arrest warrant from the Boston Municipal Court on November 17.

From the Boston PD:

On Friday November 18, 2022, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick (RI) Police Department located and arrested Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick Rhode Island (RI) in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on November 17, 2022 on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse. The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility. McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

McClanaghan’s attorney refused to comment to ESPN.

McClanaghan, 43, says on his website he has been a “skills development trainer for top players in the NBA including MVPs Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.” Curry wrote the forward for the book for sale on McClanaghan’s site. A number of other high-profile NBA players have ties to McClanaghan, including John Wall, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Love. McClanaghan also does speaking engagements for corporate clients. He was a walk-on player at Syracuse from 1999-2001.

Check out more on the Nets

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid out of 76ers next two games due to sprained left foot
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors...