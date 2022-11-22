76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well

Philadelphia fans showed up to boo Ben Simmons, and they are getting their money’s worth. From the opening introductions.
Simmons has shrugged it off so far, scoring 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting plus five assists in the first half. His first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both.
From there he made some quality plans on both ends.
And silenced the crowd.
Before the game (after his warmups 45 minutes or so before tip-off), he was even taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. Sure, the boo birds have been out, but it hasn’t been that bad for Simmons.
The 76ers — playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have a surprising 63-57 lead at the half.