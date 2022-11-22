76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well

By Nov 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Philadelphia fans showed up to boo Ben Simmons, and they are getting their money’s worth. From the opening introductions.

Simmons has shrugged it off so far, scoring 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting plus five assists in the first half. His first points came at the free-throw line — a source of frustration when he wore a Sixers jersey — but he calmly sank both.

From there he made some quality plans on both ends.

And silenced the crowd.

Before the game (after his warmups 45 minutes or so before tip-off), he was even taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. Sure, the boo birds have been out, but it hasn’t been that bad for Simmons.

The 76ers — playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have a surprising 63-57 lead at the half.

PBT Podcast: Knicks start .500, where do they go from here?

By Nov 22, 2022, 6:29 PM EST
New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
The New York Knicks sit at .500 and are the eighth seed in the East at the time this podcast was recorded (and this post went live), which was about what was expected of the team preseason.

Yet things feel worse than that.

Maybe it’s the 25th-ranked defense. Maybe it’s the clunky fit of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Maybe it’s coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. Whatever it is, things don’t feel right.

Tommy Beer – author of the “What’s on Tap” newsletter about the Knicks – joins me to break down all-things Knicks. There is the good, such as the play of Jalen Brunson and the fact some of the team’s young potential stars — Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley — are getting healthy.

Then there are so many questions, such as the fit of Randle, is Obi Toppin ready for the big stage, and are the Knicks going to make a bold move at the trade deadline?

You can always listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Knicks want a first-round pick in any Quickley trade

By Nov 22, 2022, 3:47 PM EST
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Knicks want draft picks — they collected future ones at the NBA Draft — not intending to use them to make selections, but rather to package them in a trade for a star. (If you’re asking “then why not put more picks in a trade for Donovan Mitchell trade, well, you’re not the only one wondering about that.)

The Knicks are open to trading backup guard Immanuel Quickley but they want a first-round pick back in the trade, reports Fred Katz at The Athletic.

According to sources around the league, the Knicks have targeted a future first-round pick in a return for Quickley, who is extension-eligible this upcoming summer.

Whether the Knicks can get a first-rounder for Quickley is up for debate. He has struggled to score this season, shooting 36.5% overall (49 true shooting percentage) and putting up just 8.9 points per night. However, he’s a solid perimeter defender and he is just 23, he will become extension-eligible next offseason and whoever trades for him has to have the intention of paying him as well.

The Knicks need assets to chase the next superstar that comes available in a trade. Whoever that may be. And the next time they need to go all-in on the move.

Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return Tuesday vs. Kings

By Nov 22, 2022, 1:12 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Ja Morant was supposed to be out week-to-week with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, but he may not even miss a week.

Morant has been upgraded to questionable and could return tonight when the Grizzlies take on the Kings.

While it’s not a sure thing he plays, it leaves the door open for the possibility. Memphis needs him — especially against a red-hot Sacramento team — the Grizzlies were a shockingly impressive 20-5 when Morant missed games last season but are 0-3 this season.

The Grizzlies are already without Morant’s backcourt running mate Desmond Bane sidelined with a sprained toe. Morant is playing at an All-NBA level to open the season, averaging 28.6 points a game, along with 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night.

After hard fouls to Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ Budenholzer says NBA needs to protect players

By Nov 22, 2022, 11:03 AM EST
In Philadelphia, the Bucks’ Antetokounmpo took a hard foul from Joel Emnbiid, but there was little discussion of it after the game because there was a ladder on the court.

Monday night, he took another hard foul, this time from the Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant (Justise Winslow tries to help ease the fall but maybe makes it worse).

The officials reviewed the play and kept it a common foul. After the game, Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer said the league needs to do more to protect players, via Jack Maloney at CBS Sports.

“You guys have pool reporters, you can ask again,” he said. “The shot the other night in Philly was a significant shot, they don’t upgrade that. I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at, the league needs to protect him. It’s not just him, anybody takes those hits, the league needs to protect players…

“So live it definitely looked like they wrapped him up, they went above his head, they hit him across the forehead,” Budenholzer said. “Live, it looked like a flagrant foul. Even though it’s going to the other end of the court, live and as it happened I don’t see how that’s not a flagrant one. If the arena showed replays I didn’t see the replays and I haven’t seen any replays since. But when you go high, above the shoulder and wrap someone up — looked like a non-basketball play, looked like a clear flagrant.”

Antetokounmpo is one of the strongest and most relentless players in the league at attacking the rim, and with that teams see hard fouls as one of the only tools to slow him down. But it’s a fine line to walk between allowing that kind of physical play — which Antetokounmpo helps initiate — and saying it’s gone too far and could lead to serious injury. On this play, the Grant foul was hard but was it more clumsy or a flagrant?

Portland didn’t have much success slowing Antetokounmpo down as he dropped 37 on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Bucks to a 119-111 win.

