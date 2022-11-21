Watch Jalen Brunson score 32, help Knicks get some revenge with win over Thunder

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 11:24 PM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game.

Coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t say his team made specific adjustments in the rematch, rather pointing to familiarity as a key to the better defensive performance.

“They’re a tough cover. I don’t know if we did anything differently, but they got everyone’s attention with last week’s performance,” said Thibodeau.

The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench to score 12 of his 18 points as New York built a double-digit lead, and they eventually stretched it to 16 when the starters returned.

Randle had 16 of his points at the half to lead the way as the Knicks were up 11 at the break. Randle finished with a double-double, leading all rebounders in the game with 11.

Brunson took over in the third quarter, scoring a dozen of his points as the Knicks maintained that halftime advantage heading into the final period. The off-season free agent signee reached his Knicks high total by hitting 13 of 14 of his two-point shot attempts, missing the only one in the final minute. He was more impressed with the way his teammates rose to the occasion.

“It was a total team effort. Julius got us going early and that helped open thing up for me in the second half,” said Brunson. “I just tried to stay aggressive and take it at the defense and I was fortunate the shots were dropping tonight.”

With different players taking turns providing the offense for New York, Thibodeau was encouraged by the way his team played through all four quarters.

“I thought they played well off of each other and made a number of good plays to get everyone going and create quality shots for each other,” said Thibodeau. “When you have that type of balanced attack, I think it’s hard to key in on one particular guy,”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and Lu Dort added 24. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Oklahoma City against the Knicks.

Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston.

The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He was transferred to face charges in Boston of “rape and drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan was brought in on an arrest warrant from the Boston Municipal Court on November 17.

From the Boston PD:

On Friday November 18, 2022, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick (RI) Police Department located and arrested Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick Rhode Island (RI) in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on November 17, 2022 on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse. The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility. McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

McClanaghan’s attorney refused to comment to ESPN.

McClanaghan, 43, says on his website he has been a “skills development trainer for top players in the NBA including MVPs Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.” Curry wrote the forward for the book for sale on McClanaghan’s site. A number of other high-profile NBA players have ties to McClanaghan, including John Wall, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Love. McClanaghan also does speaking engagements for corporate clients. He was a walk-on player at Syracuse from 1999-2001.

Ben Simmons heard the boos even in street clothes on the bench. He returned to Philadelphia last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after forcing his way out of Philly in a trade, and the Philly fans let him hear it.

Tuesday night it will reach an entirely new level — Ben Simmons will pull a Nets jersey over his head and take the court for another team for the first time in Philly. He knows Sixers fans have not moved on, as reported by Tim Bontemps at ESPN.

“In Philly?” Simmons said, drawing more laughs. “I know what’s coming. That’s part of the game. Philly fans, one thing about Philly fans is they are incredible. They are die-hard Philly and they are everything Philly, whatever it is. I respect that about the city. It’s a sports town. I was talking to I think Yuta [Watanabe] before the game about what it’s like to play in Philly, and it’s an incredible opportunity to put on whatever jersey it is.

“That’s Philly, and it’s a unique experience.”

Well played with the positive spin.

But you can be sure 76ers fans — not only still unhappy with Simmons’ play for their team (then forcing his way out in a trade) but also with the Sixers’ slow 8-8 start in a season they were expected to be pushing the teams at the top — will vent their frustrations at Simmons. It will be ugly.

The story of Sixers’ fans’ frustration with Simmons — and Simmons’ frustration with the Sixers’ front office — is a long one. It goes back to Simmons’ name coming up in trade talk for Harden at the deadline in 2021, in missed free throws in the ensuing playoffs, and the much-discussed passed-on dunk against the Hawks. However, the biggest thing was Simmons holding out to force a trade, not playing at all for Philly for a season and essentially wasting a season of Embiid’s prime.

Simmons comes in playing his best basketball as a Net, including his 22-point night Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has found a comfort level, he had been coming off the bench but is back in the starting five and working more off the ball. He’s finding his role.

Simmons will get off easy on the court Tuesday not having to go against any of Philadelphia’s big three — Joel Embiid (sprained foot), James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) are all out. Simmons has been playing some 4/5 role for the Nets and likely would have matched up at points against Embiid.

But he will go against the 76ers fans, and that will not be easy.

Joel Embiid out of 76ers next two games due to sprained left foot

By Nov 21, 2022, 12:39 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
James Harden is out (right foot tendon sprain). Tyrese Maxey is out (left foot fracture).

Now Joel Embiid is out as well for Philadelphia.

The 76ers announced Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and is now out for Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets — the Ben Simmons return game — and the back-to-back Wednesday against the Hornets. He will be re-evaluated at that point, with Philadelphia going out on the road and facing Orlando on Friday.

This injury appeared to occur Saturday night against the Timberwolves, when the 76ers’ Georges Niang fell on Embiid’s foot and leg.

It’s a brutal run of injuries for the 76ers, although Embiid has talked of shoulder pain and other issues, a few days off could do his body good.

It will be a rough stretch for the Sixers, who have a -16.1 net rating this season when Embiid, Harden and Maxey are all off the floor.

Overturned Doncic buzzer beater at half becomes unexpected big swing in Nuggets win

By Nov 21, 2022, 12:05 PM EST
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Dallas shouldn’t have had this come down to one play, they were facing a Denver team without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (both in health and safety protocols).

Instead, the game turned on an odd set of events just before halftime.

With time expiring before the half, Luka Doncic did what he does and drained an insane 3-pointer from way out on the wing. The clock expired and both teams went to the locker room.

Except, when the referees reviewed the play, Doncic had stepped out of bounds before the shot. The bucket was waived off, then rather than bring the teams out of the locker rooms to play the final two seconds of the half over, the officials decided to replay those two seconds before the start of the second half.

That’s when Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar drained a half-court buzzer-beater 3.

Denver went on to beat Dallas 98-97. One point.

Doncic thought the referees blew the initial call, that he was never out of bounds.

For his part, Cancar says he practices this shot all the time just for these moments, and it paid off.

Despite the odd ending, it’s a punch-to-the-gut loss for the Mavericks, the kind of loss that matters in a tight West.

