Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:23 PM EST
Rob McClanaghan
Adam Glanzman/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston.

The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He was transferred to face charges in Boston of “rape and drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan was brought in on an arrest warrant from the Boston Municipal Court on November 17.

From the Boston PD:

On Friday November 18, 2022, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick (RI) Police Department located and arrested Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick Rhode Island (RI) in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on November 17, 2022 on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse. The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility. McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

McClanaghan’s attorney refused to comment to ESPN.

McClanaghan, 43, says on his website he has been a “skills development trainer for top players in the NBA including MVPs Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.” Curry wrote the forward for the book for sale on McClanaghan’s site. A number of other high-profile NBA players have ties to McClanaghan, including John Wall, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Love. McClanaghan also does speaking engagements for corporate clients. He was a walk-on player at Syracuse from 1999-2001.

Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:02 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Ben Simmons heard the boos even in street clothes on the bench. He returned to Philadelphia last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after forcing his way out of Philly in a trade, and the Philly fans let him hear it.

Tuesday night it will reach an entirely new level — Ben Simmons will pull a Nets jersey over his head and take the court for another team for the first time in Philly. He knows Sixers fans have not moved on, as reported by Tim Bontemps at ESPN.

“In Philly?” Simmons said, drawing more laughs. “I know what’s coming. That’s part of the game. Philly fans, one thing about Philly fans is they are incredible. They are die-hard Philly and they are everything Philly, whatever it is. I respect that about the city. It’s a sports town. I was talking to I think Yuta [Watanabe] before the game about what it’s like to play in Philly, and it’s an incredible opportunity to put on whatever jersey it is.

“That’s Philly, and it’s a unique experience.”

Well played with the positive spin.

But you can be sure 76ers fans — not only still unhappy with Simmons’ play for their team (then forcing his way out in a trade) but also with the Sixers’ slow 8-8 start in a season they were expected to be pushing the teams at the top — will vent their frustrations at Simmons. It will be ugly.

The story of Sixers’ fans’ frustration with Simmons — and Simmons’ frustration with the Sixers’ front office — is a long one. It goes back to Simmons’ name coming up in trade talk for Harden at the deadline in 2021, in missed free throws in the ensuing playoffs, and the much-discussed passed-on dunk against the Hawks. However, the biggest thing was Simmons holding out to force a trade, not playing at all for Philly for a season and essentially wasting a season of Embiid’s prime.

Simmons comes in playing his best basketball as a Net, including his 22-point night Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has found a comfort level, he had been coming off the bench but is back in the starting five and working more off the ball. He’s finding his role.

Simmons will get off easy on the court Tuesday not having to go against any of Philadelphia’s big three — Joel Embiid (sprained foot), James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) are all out. Simmons has been playing some 4/5 role for the Nets and likely would have matched up at points against Embiid.

But he will go against the 76ers fans, and that will not be easy.

Joel Embiid out of 76ers next two games due to sprained left foot

By Nov 21, 2022, 12:39 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
James Harden is out (right foot tendon sprain). Tyrese Maxey is out (left foot fracture).

Now Joel Embiid is out as well for Philadelphia.

The 76ers announced Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and is now out for Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets — the Ben Simmons return game — and the back-to-back Wednesday against the Hornets. He will be re-evaluated at that point, with Philadelphia going out on the road and facing Orlando on Friday.

This injury appeared to occur Saturday night against the Timberwolves, when the 76ers’ Georges Niang fell on Embiid’s foot and leg.

It’s a brutal run of injuries for the 76ers, although Embiid has talked of shoulder pain and other issues, a few days off could do his body good.

It will be a rough stretch for the Sixers, who have a -16.1 net rating this season when Embiid, Harden and Maxey are all off the floor.

Overturned Doncic buzzer beater at half becomes unexpected big swing in Nuggets win

By Nov 21, 2022, 12:05 PM EST
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Dallas shouldn’t have had this come down to one play, they were facing a Denver team without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (both in health and safety protocols).

Instead, the game turned on an odd set of events just before halftime.

With time expiring before the half, Luka Doncic did what he does and drained an insane 3-pointer from way out on the wing. The clock expired and both teams went to the locker room.

Except, when the referees reviewed the play, Doncic had stepped out of bounds before the shot. The bucket was waived off, then rather than bring the teams out of the locker rooms to play the final two seconds of the half over, the officials decided to replay those two seconds before the start of the second half.

That’s when Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar drained a half-court buzzer-beater 3.

Denver went on to beat Dallas 98-97. One point.

Doncic thought the referees blew the initial call, that he was never out of bounds.

For his part, Cancar says he practices this shot all the time just for these moments, and it paid off.

Despite the odd ending, it’s a punch-to-the-gut loss for the Mavericks, the kind of loss that matters in a tight West.

Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning

By Nov 21, 2022, 8:06 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Anthony Davis has third straight 30+ game, Lakers win third without LeBron

Darvin Ham preached this at his introductory press conference, he said it to Anthony Davis when they had dinner just after Ham took the Lakers’ coaching job, and he was preaching it before Sunday night’s game against the Spurs:

The Lakers’ success starts with an aggressive Davis.

“It’s just the way we have to play, regardless of who we’re playing…” Ham said. “Playing through him is the main key.”

For the third straight game, Ham got his wish. And for the third consecutive game, the Lakers picked up a win.

The Lakers had little trouble dispatching the Spurs Sunday night, 123-92.

The Lakers will take the wins — and the strong play from Davis — wherever they can find them. The fact the wins came against the 6-12 Spurs (playing their fifth game in seven nights on the road and without their starting center), the 3-14 Pistons (without Cade Cunningham or Isaiah Stewart) and a Nets team where Kevin Durant himself pointed out the flaws in the lineup, does not matter. In the NBA, you have to beat the teams in front of you, and the Lakers have done that for the past week.

And they have done it without LeBron James, who remains sidelined with a groin injury and missed his fourth straight game Friday. Ham said LeBron is progressing but would not put a timeline on his return.

Davis has taken advantage of facing teams forced to go small because of injuries — the Spurs were without center Jakob Poeltl (knee), the Pistons without Stewart, and the Nets are just small. The question is can he build on that momentum and carry it forward when they face the Suns, Trail Blazers and Pacers in the next couple of weeks — all teams with legit centers?

One highlight for the Lakers during this streak has been the play of Austin Reaves in more of a point guard/shot creator role, running the pick-and-roll — he’s good at it. Reaves has 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the win Sunday.

“The thing that I think he’s grown the most is just playmaking,” Davis said of Reaves. “He’s making the right reads, he’s getting in the paint, he’s using his shot fake, he’s finding the right guys. So he has definitely taken a big step from last year to this year.”

That leaves Ham with a little bit of a dilemma — when LeBron returns Reaves would return to the bench units, where Russell Westbrook dominates the ball in his new role (where he is playing better). Can Ham find a way to keep Reaves on the court next to LeBron more as a secondary playmaker?

For the Lakers, that’s a nice problem to have. They have two games against these same Spurs just after Thanksgiving, win both of those and suddenly things will look brighter in Lakers Nation. It’s a start.

2) Vintage Klay Thompson arrives, drops 41 in Warriors’ first road win

All the Warriors needed to win a road game was a throw-back Klay Thompson performance. And to play the Rockets.

Thompson dropped 20 points in the first quarter on his way to 41 in the game.

Postgame Thompson said it was good to take some of the load off Stephen Curry‘s shoulders. Which is a nice sentiment, but Curry still had 33 points, 15 assists, and stuck a ridiculous dagger in the Rockets.

It’s a victory that may have been more work than Steve Kerr hoped; once again the Warriors’ bench units gave up an early lead and the team had to work hard for a win. Still, there are silver linings, and Thompson finding his footing — even for a night, recovery is never linear — is a good place to start.

It’s a long season but this is a good step in the right direction for Golden State.

3) Kyrie Irving returns, but on court Ben Simmons stole the show

Kyrie Irving hadn’t taken an NBA court since Nov. 1, missing eight games after Tweeting out a link to an antisemitic movie and “conduct detrimental to the team.”

He was back on Sunday, but ended up with a relatively quiet night of 14 points and five assists. Kevin Durant pitched in 26.

But the 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting from Ben Simmons really sparked the Nets’ 127-115 win over the shorthanded Grizzlies (no Ja Morant or Desmond Bane due to injuries).

Simmons isn’t changing his game or spreading the floor — 12 of his 13 shot attempts were in the paint, and the one that wasn’t was just outside it. What matters to coach Jacque Vaughn is Simmons is playing with force, attacking, looking for his shot and no longer being hesitant. That Simmons is closer to the All-Star the Nets thought they were trading for.

Next up for Simmons: A return trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday. It’s going to be ugly. He says he’s prepared for it, which will only fire up 76ers fans more. That will be some must-watch basketball.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: An odd sequence before and after halftime led the Nuggets — without Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray — to beat the Mavericks.

With the buzzer about to sound for the half, Luka Doncic drained a very Luka 3-pointer. The clock expired and both teams went to the locker room. However, when the referees reviewed the play, Doncic had stepped out of bounds before the shot. Rather than bring the teams out of the locker rooms to play the final two seconds of the half over, they instead replayed those two seconds before the start of the second half. That’s when Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar drained a half-court buzzer-beater 3.

Denver went on to beat Dallas 98-97. One point.

That’s a brutal loss for the Mavericks, dropping to a Nuggets team without its two best players. This shot is just frosting on the cake.

