Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning

By Nov 21, 2022, 8:06 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Anthony Davis has third straight 30+ game, Lakers win third without LeBron

Darvin Ham preached this at his introductory press conference, he said it to Anthony Davis when they had dinner just after Ham took the Lakers’ coaching job, and he was preaching it before Sunday night’s game against the Spurs:

The Lakers’ success starts with an aggressive Anthony Davis.

“It’s just the way we have to play, regardless of who we’re playing…” Ham said. “Playing through him is the main key.”

For the third straight game, Ham got his wish. And for the third consecutive game, the Lakers picked up a win.

The Lakers had little trouble dispatching the Spurs Sunday night, 123-92.

The Lakers will take the wins — and the strong play from Davis — wherever they can find them. The fact the wins came against the 6-12 Spurs (playing their fifth game in seven nights on the road), the 3-14 Pistons (without Cade Cunningham or Isaiah Stewart) and a Nets team where Kevin Durant himself pointed out the flaws in the lineup, does not matter. In the NBA, you have to beat the teams in front of you, and the Lakers have done that for the past week.

And they have done it without LeBron James, who remains sidelined with a groin injury and missed his fourth straight game Friday. Ham said LeBron is progressing but would not put a timeline on his return.

Davis has taken advantage of facing teams forced to go small because of injuries — the Spurs were without center Jakob Poeltl (knee), the Pistons without Stewart, and the Nets are just small. The question is can he build on that momentum and carry it forward when they face the Suns, Trail Blazers and Pacers in the next couple of weeks — all teams with legit centers?

One highlight for the Lakers during this streak has been the play of Austin Reaves in more of a point guard/shot creator role, running the pick-and-roll — he’s good at it. Reaves has 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the win.

“The thing that I think he’s grown the most is just playmaking,” Davis said of Reaves. “He’s making the right reads, he’s getting in the paint, he’s using his shot fake, he’s finding the right guys. So he has definitely taken a big step from last year to this year.”

That leaves Ham with a little bit of a dilemma — when LeBron returns Reaves would return to the bench units, where Russell Westbrook dominates the ball in his new role (where he is playing better). Can Ham find a way to keep Reaves on the court next to LeBron more as a secondary playmaker?

For the Lakers, that’s a nice problem to have. They have two games against these same Spurs just after Thanksgiving, win both of those and suddenly things will look brighter in Lakers Nation. It’s a start.

2) Vintage Klay Thompson arrives, drops 41 in Warriors’ first road win

All the Warriors needed to win a road game was a throw-back Klay Thompson performance. And to play the Rockets.

Thompson dropped 20 points in the first quarter on his way to 41 in the game.

Postgame Thompson said it was good to take some of the load off Stephen Curry‘s shoulders. Which is a nice sentiment, but Curry still had 33 points, 15 assists, and stuck a ridiculous dagger in the Rockets.

It’s a victory that may have been more work than Steve Kerr hoped; once again the Warriors’ bench units gave up an early lead and the team had to work hard for a win. Still, there are silver linings, and Thompson finding his footing — even for a night, recovery is never linear — is a good place to start.

It’s a long season but this is a good step in the right direction for Golden State.

3) Kyrie Irving returns, but on court Ben Simmons stole the show

Kyrie Irving hadn’t taken an NBA court since Nov. 1, missing eight games after Tweeting out a link to an antisemitic movie and “conduct detrimental to the team.”

He was back on Sunday, but ended up with a relatively quiet night of 14 points and five assists. Kevin Durant pitched in 26.

But the 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting from Ben Simmons really sparked the Nets’ 127-115 win over the shorthanded Grizzlies (no Ja Morant or Desmond Bane due to injuries).

Simmons isn’t changing his game or spreading the floor — 12 of his 13 shot attempts were in the paint, and the one that wasn’t was just outside it. What matters to coach Jacque Vaughn is Simmons is playing with force, attacking, looking for his shot and no longer being hesitant. That Simmons is closer to the All-Star the Nets thought they were trading for.

Next up for Simmons: A return trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday. It’s going to be ugly. He says he’s prepared for it, which will only fire up 76ers fans more. That will be some must-watch basketball.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: An odd sequence before and after halftime led the Nuggets — without Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray — to beat the Mavericks.

With the buzzer about to sound for the half, Luka Doncic drained a very Luka 3-pointer. The clock expired and both teams went to the locker room. However, when the referees reviewed the play, Doncic had stepped out of bounds before the shot. Rather than bring the teams out of the locker rooms to play the final two seconds of the half over, they instead replayed those two seconds before the start of the second half. That’s when Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar drained a half-court buzzer-beater 3.

Denver went on to beat Dallas 98-97. One point.

That’s a brutal loss for the Mavericks, dropping to a Nuggets team without its two best players. This shot is just frosting on the cake.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again.

The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.

“It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said.

Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.

Durant scored 26 points, giving him at least 25 in all 17 games this season. That’s the longest streak to start a season since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight in 1966-67.

But it was the surprise scoring of others who sparked the Nets in this one. Simmons had his first 20-point game since for playing for the 76ers in the 2021 playoffs, and Yuta Watanabe had 16.

The Nets announced Irving would be available to play Sunday morning, after he apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. They suspended him days later after he had refused to apologize or clarify his beliefs, and he missed eight games.

Irving got a good ovation after resuming his spot as the last player announced during starting lineups, then made a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. He missed his other four shots in 13 first-half minutes.

“Felt good, felt good,” Irving said. “Just missed my teammates, missed the coaching staff.”

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points for the Grizzlies, who were without All-Star Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. But they trailed by only three after three quarters before Brooklyn opened the fourth with an 18-5 spurt, featuring four 3-pointers from Watanabe, to break it open at 114-98.

“It was, I thought, a heck of a first three quarters,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Three-point game, just didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter. They got hot.”

Simmons returned to the starting lineup with center Nic Claxton out for personal reasons. Coming off his best game of the season Thursday in Portland, he was even better in this one, shooting 11 for 13 with eight assists and five rebounds.

Coming off back surgery that kept him from playing last season, Simmons didn’t even have a double-figure scoring game until his 10th game this season.

“I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of. I’m not surprised,” Simmons said.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is set to face the 76ers on Tuesday for the first time since they granted his trade request last February.

Brooks had 17 points at halftime as Memphis led 62-57, but Durant scored 14 points in the third and Simmons made all four shots for eight more as Brooklyn tied a season best with 39 points, taking a 96-93 edge to the fourth.

Morant and Bane both scored 38 points when the Grizzlies beat the Nets on Oct. 24. But Morant has a sprained left ankle and Bane a sprained right big toe.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also sat to rest after playing in two games following a 14-game absence to begin the season while recovering from right foot surgery.

Gregg Popovich misses Lakers game due to illness

By Nov 20, 2022, 11:16 PM EST
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — In a move that came as a surprise to everyone, Gregg Popovich was not on the Spurs’ bench Sunday night against the Lakers due to an illness.

Long-time Spurs assistant and former 76ers coach Brett Brown served as head coach for the night and addressed the situation.

“The doctors have checked him out. And we’ve been advised that he’s fine,” Brown said after the loss to Los Angeles. Brown added Popovich, 73, never left the building — he was not taken to the hospital — but provided no other details. The Spurs called it an undisclosed illness.

Popovich’s absence was a surprise because 90 minutes before game time Popovich met with the media, speaking for more than 12 minutes about LeBron James and his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, the challenges of coaching a young team, and more. At the time, nothing appeared amiss.

Popovich’s absence was a surprise to Brown, too, who said he found out “about 20 seconds” before the team took the court that he would be coaching.

“It’s always a human thing,” Brown said of his reaction. “He’s a dear friend of mine. We’ve been with each other, known each other for a quarter of a century. That’s not a short period of time, and so my immediate reaction is, ‘How is he?’ He has such amazing endurance, and he’s such an amazing competitor, when something like that happens, you’re concerned.”

Before the game, Popovich was providing perspective on the team’s struggles, not talking illness.

“You have to assess an individual’s development based on where they started from, and how much they continue to glean from whether it’s you know, practice or film or shootarounds, game situations, that sort of thing,” Popovich said. “So it’s about values and goals and that’s how you get through it. And beyond that, you kind of slap yourself. It’s really a tough life. We can’t pay my electric bill. The players can’t pay their gas bills and gas is too expensive for them to buy — come on, give me a break.

“You know, it’s the greatest job in the world. So if you complain, you’re an idiot.”

The Spurs, playing the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles and their fifth game in seven days on the road, fell flat and were blown out by the Lakers 123-92.

Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter

By Nov 20, 2022, 9:04 PM EST
Klay Thompson has not been close to his vintage self this season, and more concerning he has not even been the guy he was last playoffs. He’s pushed back on the criticism of him, saying that he deserves more time coming off missing two seasons with a torn ACL and then torn Achilles.

Sunday night, in the first quarter vintage Klay showed up.

Thompson had 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first quarter.

That’s the 11th time in Thompson’s career he had a 20+ point quarter (of course, he owns the record for points in a quarter at 37).

Thompson kept making shots and was above 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were in a close one with the Rockets.

Kyrie Irving offers mea culpa before he returns to court Sunday night

By Nov 20, 2022, 4:58 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
An emotional and contrite Kyrie Irving offered a public apology Sunday at the Nets shootaround before he returned to the court after an eight-game suspension on Sunday night.

“I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”

Irving was suspended not only for Tweeting out a link to an antisemitic movie but also for not apologizing for that and being defiant in the initial wake of the controversy (this also led Nike to suspend their relationship with him). He struck a different, more reflective tone on Sunday.

“I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people and yeah, this is a big moment for me because I’m able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong, the influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that,” Irving said. “In order to do that, you have to admit when you’re wrong and in instances where you hurt people and it impacts them.”

The Nets issued this statement:

“Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community,” the team said in a statement. “We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

The Nets went 5-3 without Irving and, more importantly, started playing strong defense under Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn has the second-best defense in the league over those eight games.