Kyrie Irving returns, but Ben Simmons breakout 22 powers Nets to win

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 1:11 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again.

The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.

“It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said.

Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.

Durant scored 26 points, giving him at least 25 in all 17 games this season. That’s the longest streak to start a season since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight in 1966-67.

But it was the surprise scoring of others who sparked the Nets in this one. Simmons had his first 20-point game since for playing for the 76ers in the 2021 playoffs, and Yuta Watanabe had 16.

The Nets announced Irving would be available to play Sunday morning, after he apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. They suspended him days later after he had refused to apologize or clarify his beliefs, and he missed eight games.

Irving got a good ovation after resuming his spot as the last player announced during starting lineups, then made a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. He missed his other four shots in 13 first-half minutes.

“Felt good, felt good,” Irving said. “Just missed my teammates, missed the coaching staff.”

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points for the Grizzlies, who were without All-Star Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. But they trailed by only three after three quarters before Brooklyn opened the fourth with an 18-5 spurt, featuring four 3-pointers from Watanabe, to break it open at 114-98.

“It was, I thought, a heck of a first three quarters,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Three-point game, just didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter. They got hot.”

Simmons returned to the starting lineup with center Nic Claxton out for personal reasons. Coming off his best game of the season Thursday in Portland, he was even better in this one, shooting 11 for 13 with eight assists and five rebounds.

Coming off back surgery that kept him from playing last season, Simmons didn’t even have a double-figure scoring game until his 10th game this season.

“I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of. I’m not surprised,” Simmons said.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is set to face the 76ers on Tuesday for the first time since they granted his trade request last February.

Brooks had 17 points at halftime as Memphis led 62-57, but Durant scored 14 points in the third and Simmons made all four shots for eight more as Brooklyn tied a season best with 39 points, taking a 96-93 edge to the fourth.

Morant and Bane both scored 38 points when the Grizzlies beat the Nets on Oct. 24. But Morant has a sprained left ankle and Bane a sprained right big toe.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also sat to rest after playing in two games following a 14-game absence to begin the season while recovering from right foot surgery.

Gregg Popovich misses Lakers game due to illness

By Nov 20, 2022, 11:16 PM EST
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
LOS ANGELES — In a move that came as a surprise to everyone, Gregg Popovich was not on the Spurs’ bench Sunday night against the Lakers due to an illness.

Long-time Spurs assistant and former 76ers coach Brett Brown served as head coach for the night and addressed the situation.

“The doctors have checked him out. And we’ve been advised that he’s fine,” Brown said after the loss to Los Angeles. Brown added Popovich, 73, never left the building — he was not taken to the hospital — but provided no other details. The Spurs called it an undisclosed illness.

Popovich’s absence was a surprise because 90 minutes before game time Popovich met with the media, speaking for more than 12 minutes about LeBron James and his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, the challenges of coaching a young team, and more. At the time, nothing appeared amiss.

Popovich’s absence was a surprise to Brown, too, who said he found out “about 20 seconds” before the team took the court that he would be coaching.

“It’s always a human thing,” Brown said of his reaction. “He’s a dear friend of mine. We’ve been with each other, known each other for a quarter of a century. That’s not a short period of time, and so my immediate reaction is, ‘How is he?’ He has such amazing endurance, and he’s such an amazing competitor, when something like that happens, you’re concerned.”

Before the game, Popovich was providing perspective on the team’s struggles, not talking illness.

“You have to assess an individual’s development based on where they started from, and how much they continue to glean from whether it’s you know, practice or film or shootarounds, game situations, that sort of thing,” Popovich said. “So it’s about values and goals and that’s how you get through it. And beyond that, you kind of slap yourself. It’s really a tough life. We can’t pay my electric bill. The players can’t pay their gas bills and gas is too expensive for them to buy — come on, give me a break.

“You know, it’s the greatest job in the world. So if you complain, you’re an idiot.”

The Spurs, playing the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles and their fifth game in seven days on the road, fell flat and were blown out by the Lakers 123-92.

Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter

By Nov 20, 2022, 9:04 PM EST
Klay Thompson has not been close to his vintage self this season, and more concerning he has not even been the guy he was last playoffs. He’s pushed back on the criticism of him, saying that he deserves more time coming off missing two seasons with a torn ACL and then torn Achilles.

Sunday night, in the first quarter vintage Klay showed up.

Thompson had 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first quarter.

That’s the 11th time in Thompson’s career he had a 20+ point quarter (of course, he owns the record for points in a quarter at 37).

Thompson kept making shots and was above 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were in a close one with the Rockets.

Kyrie Irving offers mea culpa before he returns to court Sunday night

By Nov 20, 2022, 4:58 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
An emotional and contrite Kyrie Irving offered a public apology Sunday at the Nets shootaround before he returned to the court after an eight-game suspension on Sunday night.

“I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”

Irving was suspended not only for Tweeting out a link to an antisemitic movie but also for not apologizing for that and being defiant in the initial wake of the controversy (this also led Nike to suspend their relationship with him). He struck a different, more reflective tone on Sunday.

“I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people and yeah, this is a big moment for me because I’m able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong, the influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that,” Irving said. “In order to do that, you have to admit when you’re wrong and in instances where you hurt people and it impacts them.”

The Nets issued this statement:

“Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community,” the team said in a statement. “We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

The Nets went 5-3 without Irving and, more importantly, started playing strong defense under Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn has the second-best defense in the league over those eight games.

Reports: Jazz among teams interested in trade for Hawks’ Collins

By Nov 20, 2022, 1:07 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
As he has been for over a year, Atlanta’s John Collins is available in a trade.

The Utah Jazz, who traded their two best players and other veterans last offseason and were expected to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, instead sit atop the West at 12-6. The sense around the league now is that the Jazz will let this play out. They look like a playoff team, and Lauri Markkanen is playing the best basketball of his career, and Danny Ainge and company are not going to blow this team up.

But they might add to it, they have expressed interest in a John Collins trade, according to multiple reports. First, there was Shams Charania of The Athletic.

 

Next up was Marc Stein in his latest substack missive.

A report that the Suns have interest in Collins was forcefully shot down by Phoenix-based radio host and insider John Gambadoro, but league sources confirmed Utah is among the teams to express interest in the Atlanta forward…

Collins is averaging just 12.4 points per game and shooting 23.4% from 3-point range for the Hawks to go with 7.9 RPG, accounting for his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2017-18, but the 25-year-old is obviously still far closer to the win-now line than developmental prospect.

Yet another illustration of Utah’s apparent willingness to let its current team land wherever it lands in the standings… One rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite Jordan Clarkson‘s contract before they consider trading him. Clarkson, 30, is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.6 PPG) and assists (4.6 APG).

It seems very Danny Ainge to pick up an athletic, young player while he is struggling — and his trade value is low — and try to prop him up.

The Jazz have veterans and a variety of larger salaries to make a trade work. For example, Mike Conley for Collins works straight up, although the Hawks have their backcourt set (Trae Young and Dejounte Murray) and would they want to trade young for old like that? Malik Beasley and Talen Horton Tucker combine for a salary match, but the Hawks will want picks or other players to make that work. That said, a deal could be worked out.

Nothing is imminent, but a Collins trade seems like it’s coming at some point and Utah might be the best landing spot for him.

