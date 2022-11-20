Kyrie Irving offers mea culpa before he returns to court Sunday night

By Nov 20, 2022, 4:58 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
0 Comments

An emotional and contrite Kyrie Irving offered a public apology Sunday at the Nets shootaround before he returned to the court after an eight-game suspension on Sunday night.

“I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”

Irving was suspended not only for Tweeting out a link to an antisemitic movie but also for not apologizing for that and being defiant in the initial wake of the controversy (this also led Nike to suspend their relationship with him). He struck a different, more reflective tone on Sunday.

“I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people and yeah, this is a big moment for me because I’m able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong, the influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that,” Irving said. “In order to do that, you have to admit when you’re wrong and in instances where you hurt people and it impacts them.”

The Nets issued this statement:

“Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community,” the team said in a statement. “We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

The Nets went 5-3 without Irving and, more importantly, started playing strong defense under Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn has the second-best defense in the league over those eight games.

Reports: Jazz among teams interested in trade for Hawks’ Collins

By Nov 20, 2022, 1:07 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
0 Comments

As he has been for over a year, Atlanta’s John Collins is available in a trade.

The Utah Jazz, who traded their two best players and other veterans last offseason and were expected to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, instead sit atop the West at 12-6. The sense around the league now is that the Jazz will let this play out. They look like a playoff team, and Lauri Markkanen is playing the best basketball of his career, and Danny Ainge and company are not going to blow this team up.

But they might add to it, they have expressed interest in a John Collins trade, according to multiple reports. First, there was Shams Charania of The Athletic.

 

Next up was Marc Stein in his latest substack missive.

A report that the Suns have interest in Collins was forcefully shot down by Phoenix-based radio host and insider John Gambadoro, but league sources confirmed Utah is among the teams to express interest in the Atlanta forward…

Collins is averaging just 12.4 points per game and shooting 23.4% from 3-point range for the Hawks to go with 7.9 RPG, accounting for his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2017-18, but the 25-year-old is obviously still far closer to the win-now line than developmental prospect.

Yet another illustration of Utah’s apparent willingness to let its current team land wherever it lands in the standings… One rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite Jordan Clarkson‘s contract before they consider trading him. Clarkson, 30, is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.6 PPG) and assists (4.6 APG).

It seems very Danny Ainge to pick up an athletic, young player while he is struggling — and his trade value is low — and try to prop him up.

The Jazz have veterans and a variety of larger salaries to make a trade work. For example, Mike Conley for Collins works straight up, although the Hawks have their backcourt set (Trae Young and Dejounte Murray) and would they want to trade young for old like that? Malik Beasley and Talen Horton Tucker combine for a salary match, but the Hawks will want picks or other players to make that work. That said, a deal could be worked out.

Nothing is imminent, but a Collins trade seems like it’s coming at some point and Utah might be the best landing spot for him.

Check out more on the Jazz

Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard leaves game with return of right calf tightness
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
Watch Devin Booker drop 49, not enough against Markkanen (38) as Jazz win
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics overtake Bucks for top spot, Nuggets up to third

 

Kyrie Irving cleared, available to play for Nets Sunday vs. Grizzlies

By Nov 20, 2022, 12:17 PM EST
0 Comments

As expected, Kyrie Irving has been cleared and is officially listed as available to play Sunday night in Brooklyn when the Nets host the Grizzlies, the team announced. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT added some details to the news.

The Nets laid out six “remedial” steps they said Irving needed to complete to return following his Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie. There were public steps, for example he apologized in an Instagram post, but also private ones including meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and his wife.

The Nets went 5-3 in the games Irving missed on suspension, playing the second-best defense in the league over that stretch for coach Jacque Vaughn. The offense has been closer to the middle of the pack in terms of rating, but Irving’s shot-creating and scoring should help.

The Nets will be taking on a Grizzlies team without their star backcourt, both Ja Morant (week-to-week with an ankle sprain) and Desmond Bane (right toe sprain) are out on Sunday.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving offers mea culpa before he returns to court Sunday night
Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday

Watch Trae Young find A.J. Griffin for OT game-winner, Hawks top Raptors

Associated PressNov 20, 2022, 8:57 AM EST
0 Comments

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night.

Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De'Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks.

While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the defense and set up near the basket. It was pure basketball instinct. Young caught a pass, took a dribble and threw the pass from just past half-court. Griffin jumped, hauled in the ball and made the shot before landing.

 

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Griffin said. “I had a feeling they were going to pressure up. I saw it and broke early. I said, `I’ll just sneak up behind them.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quarter.

The Raptors led 108-101 with 2:36 to go in the fourth quarter. The Hawks went on a 10-run in a 90-second span to take a 111-109 lead on Young’s two free throws with 59 seconds to go.

Toronto had a great chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Scottie Barnes missed a layup and a putback attempt at the buzzer.

Griffin scored eight points of his 17 points in overtime, his second runner making it 118-115. His first runner on Atlanta’s first possession of overtime gave the Hawks a 115-113 lead, and they never trailed again. The teams traded baskets in the extra period before Young’s layup high off the glass with 28.2 seconds remaining made it 120-117.

Hunter missed two free throws at the 7-second mark that would’ve iced it for Atlanta. O.G. Anunoby followed by hitting a pair of free throws to set up Griffin’s game-winner.

“We just get playing, kept fighting,” Young said. “It’s a long game. They went on runs. We went on runs, we went on runs. It’s a long game, so you can’t stop at any time of it. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. We just kept playing.”

Barnes had a season-high 28 points and Anunoby added 27 for the Raptors, who were seeking third straight victory despite several injuries.

Toronto dressed only nine players. Key members of the team – Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet – have missed a total of 18 games since Nov. 6.

“It’s a little hard, but it’s nothing we can’t withstand,” Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said after scoring 19 points with nine rebounds. “We were short-handed, but we still had a chance to win the game. We just have to make sure we execute down the stretch.”

The Raptors got 15 points from VanVleet and a season-high 17 points from reserve guard Malachi Flynn before he fouled out.

Toronto went on a 22-8 run to go up 42-33 ending on VanVleet’s three-point play early in the second. The Raptors called timeout after a dunk by Collins trimmed the lead to 51-49, but Toronto was up 62-55 at halftime when Barnes’ layup beat the buzzer.

Atlanta is 50-51 all-time against the Raptors, 27-24 at home.

Check out more on the Hawks

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Reports: Jazz among teams interested in trade for Hawks’ Collins
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Report: Hawks open up trade discussion for John Collins. Again.
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns reportedly close to Jae Crowder trade

Damian Lillard leaves game with return of right calf tightness

By Nov 20, 2022, 8:36 AM EST
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Damian Lillard missed four games a few weeks ago due to right calf tightness.

Friday night he checked himself out of the game in the third quarter with tightness in the same calf.

Here’s a postgame quote from Lillard, via Sean Highkin and his Rose Garden Report (Blazers fans should subscribe).

“I haven’t felt it since the first time I strained it,” Lillard said after the game. “The first time I hurt it, I felt it. This time, I took off running back on defense and felt like it tightened up. I kind of just started pushing on my toes. I could tell it was irritated. I kind of had a conversation with myself. I wanted to see how I felt. I was sitting for two weeks. I didn’t want to go out there and do the same thing over again. I came out and let them look at it and that was it.”

Lillard, who had shot 2-of-14 before checking out, said that while this didn’t feel as bad as last time but he expects to miss some games. Lillard is averaging 26.3 points and seven assists a game this season, he’s been explosive and is playing at an All-Star level again.

Portland is 3-2 this season in games Lillard sits, and after Saturday’s loss to Utah — their second consecutive loss — they are 10-6 on the season, tied for second in the West (with the win, the Jazz now have the top record in the West). Portland is headed for a tough stretch of games, with 6-of-7 on the road — the Bucks and the Cavaliers are the first two — with the only home game in that stretch against a Clippers team getting healthy with Kawhi Leonard back.

Check out more on the Blazers

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics overtake Bucks for top spot, Nuggets up to third
Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win

 