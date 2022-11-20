Damian Lillard leaves game with return of right calf tightness

By Nov 20, 2022, 8:36 AM EST
Damian Lillard missed four games a few weeks ago due to right calf tightness.

Friday night he checked himself out of the game in the third quarter with tightness in the same calf.

Here's a postgame quote from Lillard, via Sean Highkin and his Rose Garden Report

“I haven’t felt it since the first time I strained it,” Lillard said after the game. “The first time I hurt it, I felt it. This time, I took off running back on defense and felt like it tightened up. I kind of just started pushing on my toes. I could tell it was irritated. I kind of had a conversation with myself. I wanted to see how I felt. I was sitting for two weeks. I didn’t want to go out there and do the same thing over again. I came out and let them look at it and that was it.”

Lillard, who had shot 2-of-14 before checking out, said that while this didn’t feel as bad as last time but he expects to miss some games. Lillard is averaging 26.3 points and seven assists a game this season, he’s been explosive and is playing at an All-Star level again.

Portland is 3-2 this season in games Lillard sits, and after Saturday’s loss to Utah — their second consecutive loss — they are 10-6 on the season, tied for second in the West (with the win, the Jazz now have the top record in the West). Portland is headed for a tough stretch of games, with 6-of-7 on the road — the Bucks and the Cavaliers are the first two — with the only home game in that stretch against a Clippers team getting healthy with Kawhi Leonard back.

Watch Trae Young find A.J. Griffin for OT game-winner, Hawks top Raptors

Associated PressNov 20, 2022, 8:57 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night.

Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De'Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks.

While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the defense and set up near the basket. It was pure basketball instinct. Young caught a pass, took a dribble and threw the pass from just past half-court. Griffin jumped, hauled in the ball and made the shot before landing.

 

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Griffin said. “I had a feeling they were going to pressure up. I saw it and broke early. I said, `I’ll just sneak up behind them.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quarter.

The Raptors led 108-101 with 2:36 to go in the fourth quarter. The Hawks went on a 10-run in a 90-second span to take a 111-109 lead on Young’s two free throws with 59 seconds to go.

Toronto had a great chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Scottie Barnes missed a layup and a putback attempt at the buzzer.

Griffin scored eight points of his 17 points in overtime, his second runner making it 118-115. His first runner on Atlanta’s first possession of overtime gave the Hawks a 115-113 lead, and they never trailed again. The teams traded baskets in the extra period before Young’s layup high off the glass with 28.2 seconds remaining made it 120-117.

Hunter missed two free throws at the 7-second mark that would’ve iced it for Atlanta. O.G. Anunoby followed by hitting a pair of free throws to set up Griffin’s game-winner.

“We just get playing, kept fighting,” Young said. “It’s a long game. They went on runs. We went on runs, we went on runs. It’s a long game, so you can’t stop at any time of it. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. We just kept playing.”

Barnes had a season-high 28 points and Anunoby added 27 for the Raptors, who were seeking third straight victory despite several injuries.

Toronto dressed only nine players. Key members of the team – Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet – have missed a total of 18 games since Nov. 6.

“It’s a little hard, but it’s nothing we can’t withstand,” Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said after scoring 19 points with nine rebounds. “We were short-handed, but we still had a chance to win the game. We just have to make sure we execute down the stretch.”

The Raptors got 15 points from VanVleet and a season-high 17 points from reserve guard Malachi Flynn before he fouled out.

Toronto went on a 22-8 run to go up 42-33 ending on VanVleet’s three-point play early in the second. The Raptors called timeout after a dunk by Collins trimmed the lead to 51-49, but Toronto was up 62-55 at halftime when Barnes’ layup beat the buzzer.

Atlanta is 50-51 all-time against the Raptors, 27-24 at home.

Tyrese Maxey expected to miss weeks with “small fracture” in left foot

By Nov 19, 2022, 7:17 PM EST
Already without James Harden due to a right foot tendon strain, the 76ers now will be without the other half of their elite backcourt for at least a couple of weeks and maybe a month or more.

Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his right foot during Friday night’s game, reports Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia. While officially he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, he is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Maxey limped off the court just before half in Friday night’s game against the Bucks when he stepped on the foot of Jevon Carter on a drive.

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points a game and shooting 40.8% from 3 this season.

The 76ers have struggled with both Maxey and Harden off the court, posting a -7.4 net rating in those minutes. It could be a real issue in the coming weeks if the 76ers can’t overcome it as they did against the Bucks. Philadelphia was down seven at the half but came back on the Bucks to pick up the 110-102 win behind 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from Joel Embiid.

Ja Morant week-to-week with Grade 1 ankle sprain

By Nov 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EST
Last season, the Grizzlies were a shockingly impressive 20-5 when Ja Morant missed a game. This season they are 0-2, and the team has a -7.9 net rating when he is not on the court.

That will be put to the test now as Morant is listed as week-to-week due to a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle, the team announced.

Morant has a history of ankle issues, as Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes points out.

This leaves the Grizzlies without their high-powered backcourt with Desmond Bane sidelined with a sprained toe. A critical reason the Grizzlies went 20-5 last season without Morant was the play of Bane, but other players will have to step up this time.

Morant has picked up where he left off following an All-NBA season where he averages 28.6 points a game, along with 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night. He has been his dynamic, athletic self this season, and the Grizzlies will miss that for a week or two.

Reports: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham considering shin surgery

By Nov 19, 2022, 12:23 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons came into the season hoping to compete for a play-in spot, but they have stumbled to a 3-14 start. With this latest news, they may be the first team to pivot to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Cade Cunningham, who has sat out the team’s last five games, is considering shin surgery that could sideline him for an extended period of time, according to multiple reports.

There are reports this is a stress fracture in his shin. From James Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

There is still hope that this past week of rest subdued inflammation and pain enough to return to the floor sooner rather than later, but that still can only be decided with more time. In the worst-case scenario, the chronic pain continues to linger and Cunningham takes a route that forces him to miss an extended period. However, per league sources, Cunningham is trying to turn over every stone before deciding to get surgery.

Regardless of the route Cunningham takes, he is expected to be out indefinitely as everyone invested in the rising star’s future works to determine the best course of action for his long-term health.

Surgery likely would end Cunningham’s season, reports Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Cunningham, the No.1 overall pick of the Pistons in 2021, had a standout rookie season and impressed at the start of his second campaign, with 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists a game until he sat down with the shin pain.

Whether or not he has surgery, if he misses an extended period, it will leave the Pistons with one of the worst records in the NBA. Considering the depth of talent at the top of next year’s draft board — not just Wembanyama but also Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, Amen Thompson and more — the Pistons will need to consider what is best for the long-term success of the franchise. And that may not be winning a lot of games this season.

