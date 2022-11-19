Tyrese Maxey expected to miss weeks with “small fracture” in left foot

By Nov 19, 2022, 7:17 PM EST
Already without James Harden due to a right foot tendon strain, the 76ers now will be without the other half of their elite backcourt for at least a couple of weeks and maybe a month or more.

Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his right foot during Friday night’s game, reports Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia. While officially he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, he is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Maxey limped off the court just before half in Friday night’s game against the Bucks when he stepped on the foot of Jevon Carter on a drive.

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points a game and shooting 40.8% from 3 this season.

The 76ers have struggled with both Maxey and Harden off the court, posting a -7.4 net rating in those minutes. It could be a real issue in the coming weeks if the 76ers can’t overcome it as they did against the Bucks. Philadelphia was down seven at the half but came back on the Bucks to pick up the 110-102 win behind 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from Joel Embiid.

Ja Morant week-to-week with Grade 1 ankle sprain

By Nov 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EST
Last season, the Grizzlies were a shockingly impressive 20-5 when Ja Morant missed a game. This season they are 0-2, and the team has a -7.9 net rating when he is not on the court.

That will be put to the test now as Morant is listed as week-to-week due to a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle, the team announced.

Morant has a history of ankle issues, as Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes points out.

This leaves the Grizzlies without their high-powered backcourt with Desmond Bane sidelined with a sprained toe. A critical reason the Grizzlies went 20-5 last season without Morant was the play of Bane, but other players will have to step up this time.

Morant has picked up where he left off following an All-NBA season where he averages 28.6 points a game, along with 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night. He has been his dynamic, athletic self this season, and the Grizzlies will miss that for a week or two.

Reports: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham considering shin surgery

By Nov 19, 2022, 12:23 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons came into the season hoping to compete for a play-in spot, but they have stumbled to a 3-14 start. With this latest news, they may be the first team to pivot to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Cade Cunningham, who has sat out the team’s last five games, is considering shin surgery that could sideline him for an extended period of time, according to multiple reports.

There are reports this is a stress fracture in his shin. From James Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

There is still hope that this past week of rest subdued inflammation and pain enough to return to the floor sooner rather than later, but that still can only be decided with more time. In the worst-case scenario, the chronic pain continues to linger and Cunningham takes a route that forces him to miss an extended period. However, per league sources, Cunningham is trying to turn over every stone before deciding to get surgery.

Regardless of the route Cunningham takes, he is expected to be out indefinitely as everyone invested in the rising star’s future works to determine the best course of action for his long-term health.

Surgery likely would end Cunningham’s season, reports Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Cunningham, the No.1 overall pick of the Pistons in 2021, had a standout rookie season and impressed at the start of his second campaign, with 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists a game until he sat down with the shin pain.

Whether or not he has surgery, if he misses an extended period, it will leave the Pistons with one of the worst records in the NBA. Considering the depth of talent at the top of next year’s draft board — not just Wembanyama but also Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, Amen Thompson and more — the Pistons will need to consider what is best for the long-term success of the franchise. And that may not be winning a lot of games this season.

Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios

By Nov 19, 2022, 10:30 AM EST
Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons.

This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season.

Maybe Leon Rose and the front office can trade for another player Tom Thibodeau doesn’t want and won’t play.

It’s up for debate whether the Knicks could get a player in return who would really help them for either Rose or Quickley right now, as both are having down seasons.

Rose, 34, has struggled to find a rhythm this season in an even more limited role (less than 14 minutes a night). Rose is averaging 6.8 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 50.8, well below the league average.

However, Rose has a tight relationship with Thibodeau, which may have Rose and the Knicks thinking more about dealing Quickley, who is younger (23) and would draw more interest from teams. However, Quickley is also struggling this season, shooting 36.5% overall (49 true shooting percentage) and putting up just 8.9 points per night. Quickley also is a solid perimeter defender, something Rose is not.

It will come down to what teams are willing to offer for the guards. Rose has a $15.6 million team option for next season (making him essentially an expiring contract), while Quickley is owed $4.2 million then would be a restricted free agent. The Knicks might prefer to keep Quickley for all the reasons other teams might prefer to trade for him, but if the offer is seen as an upgrade they will pull the trigger.

Watch Devin Booker drop 49, not enough against Markkanen (38) as Jazz win

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 9:36 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night.

“I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t think any of us do based on what we are watching night in and night out,” Utah coach Will Hardy said.

In a wildly entertaining offensive shootout, Utah’s defense made the difference down the stretch. The Suns shot 58.2% through three quarters but went 10 for 27 in the fourth period and turned the ball over in the final minute.

“With all the emotions from our losing streak, we just wanted to try to figure out a way to win and you just do whatever it takes in a game like this,” said Mike Conley, who forced a traveling call and had a blocked shot in the final minutes.

After scoring 45 points in the first three quarters, Suns star Devin Booker had just two free throws in the final quarter and an inconsequential bank shot at the buzzer to finish with 49.

“He had a good game going but I rode him too much,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “That’s not what we want to do for the long term. We’re down a bunch of guys and we needed him to score like that to have a chance. But we’re just putting a lot of pressure on him to carry us offensively because we’re not getting the stops we need.”

Markkanen has had five 30-point games this season and scored his 38 points on just 18 field-goal attempts.

“His teammates know how good he is and how good he can be and they are probably empowering him more than I am,” Hardy said.

Case in point, Jordan Clarkson marveled at his 15-for-18 shooting as he scanned the box score in the locker room after the game. “Damn, that’s good,” he said.

Booker marked his 19th game with at least 40 points but couldn’t get the ball or many good looks at the end. He also had 10 assists and eight rebounds.

“We were fighting uphill all game. I think we gave them a lot of confidence to start the game,” Booker said. And maybe they expended too much energy in the comeback.

Chris Paul missed his fifth game with a right heel injury and the Suns have gone 2-3 without him.

With 7:28 to play, Damion Lee gave the Suns their first lead of the game at 121-120 with 3-pointer. The game went back and forth until Clarkson and Markkanen made late-clock jumpers with high degrees of difficulty in clutch time.

Before that last shot, Markkanen said, “Really, it was a lot of layups a lot of dunks. Teammates passed me the ball when I was open and we ran some good stuff for easy looks.”

Beasley had matched his season high of 18 points by halftime and ended up with a season-high seven 3s and 27 points. Clarkson added 20 points, and Conley had 13 points and 10 assists.

Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges each scored 17 points for Phoenix, and Torrey Craig had a season-high 16 points.

The Jazz led by as many as 19 in the first half after a hot start of 10 of 12 from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Utah led 74-66 at the half, marking the fourth game this season with at least 74 points at halftime.

After the Jazz surprised the league out of the gates with a 10-3 record that had them atop the Western Conference, they had lost three in a row before this stirring win against Phoenix.

