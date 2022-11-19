Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios

Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons.
This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season.
Maybe Leon Rose and the front office can trade for another player Tom Thibodeau doesn’t want and won’t play.
It’s up for debate whether the Knicks could get a player in return who would really help them for either Rose or Quickley right now, as both are having down seasons.
Rose, 34, has struggled to find a rhythm this season in an even more limited role (less than 14 minutes a night). Rose is averaging 6.8 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 50.8, well below the league average.
However, Rose has a tight relationship with Thibodeau, which may have Rose and the Knicks thinking more about dealing Quickley, who is younger (23) and would draw more interest from teams. However, Quickley is also struggling this season, shooting 36.5% overall (49 true shooting percentage) and putting up just 8.9 points per night. Quickley also is a solid perimeter defender, something Rose is not.
It will come down to what teams are willing to offer for the guards. Rose has a $15.6 million team option for next season (making him essentially an expiring contract), while Quickley is owed $4.2 million then would be a restricted free agent. The Knicks might prefer to keep Quickley for all the reasons other teams might prefer to trade for him, but if the offer is seen as an upgrade they will pull the trigger.