Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?

Nov 18, 2022, 9:28 AM EST
Michael Jordan
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.

Which in turn has general managers of playoff teams around the league eyeing the Hornets veterans as trade assets — Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, maybe Gordon Hayward or youngster P.J. Washington — and thinking the Hornets could pivot to tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

However, would Michael Jordan okay that? From Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“The hurdle is getting the owner to go along with it,” the GM told Heavy Sports. “It is Michael Jordan. He has never OK’d something like that and it is not clear he would, even if it gets bad this year, even if it puts them in a good spot in the draft for Victor (Wembanyama). He has been pretty strong against tanking. Hard to see another way forward for them now, though.”

There was a sense heading into the season that it would be easier to get owners, in general, to buy in on a pivot to tanking this season because they saw how Wembanyama looked against the G-League Ignite — he is clearly a generational talent. Add in an elite talent like Scoot Henderson at the top of the draft and owners might go for it in a way they usually would not.

However, this is the famously competitive and stubborn Michael Jordan. Would he really go for that?

A few more losses — it’s unclear how long LaMelo will be out with this second injury to the same ankle — and the path may be clear. Even to Jordan. But will he go against his nature and instincts and okay it? It’s something to watch over the coming couple of months.

Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back

Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back

Everyone in the building, everyone watching at home (including Kyrie Irving), knew what the Nets’ wanted to do with 6.7 seconds left in a tie game: Get the ball to Kevin Durant.

They did — and he missed.

But Royce O’Neal was there to save the day.

In a sloppy game the Nets got a quality win — winning on the last night of a road trip against a 10-4 (now 10-5) Trail Blazers team, with Kevin Durant recording his 16th straight 25+ point game to start the season (tying him with Michael Jordan for the sixth-longest streak to open a season in NBA history).

Maybe more importantly, the Nets got the best game of the season out of Ben Simmons, who finished with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. He fouled out, he never took a shot outside the paint, but he made a real impact. That was different.

And things are about to get better for the Nets — Kyrie Irving should return for the team’s next game on Sunday.

Multiple reports say Irving has cleared protocols and is expected to play Sunday when the Nets host the Grizzlies. He and the Nets found steps that made everyone happy and he did enough to satisfy the powers that be following a Tweet promoting an antisemitic film (and a defiant first reaction to the backlash to his Tweet). Irving apologized in an Instagram post, met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and his wife, among other steps.

A couple of days ago Durant was frustrated enough to tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, “Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?”

But with the group the Nets roll out Sunday, with Irving back, more than 7-9 will be expected.

2) Kawhi Leonard returns but now the real work begins in Los Angeles

For the first time since Game 4 against the Jazz in the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard started a basketball game.

Just look at the box score and you’d think Leonard didn’t impact the game much — six points on 2-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, four assists in just under 25 minutes— but that would miss the critical number: he was +26 in a five-point Clippers win over the Pistons.

“I don’t know if a lot of people knew it, but how he took over the fourth and just a calm demeanor, the way he wanted the ball, the way that he got us in positions,” Reggie Jackson said of Leonard’s impact on the game. He later added that the attention Leonard and Paul George draw opened the door for him and Ivica Zubac to run simple pick-and-rolls that got him open for Bucks.

Jackson was the Clippers’ best player on the night, finishing with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and in the first half of as sloppy and ugly a basketball game as has been played in the NBA this season, Jackson felt like the only Clipper who could make a shot. George and Marcus Morris Sr. each added an inefficient 16 points in the Clippers’ 95-91 win.

Both teams scored under a point per possession in this slog of a game, but the Pistons have more of an excuse with Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart out.

The Clippers have played a lot of “bet the under” games this season — they have the second-best defense but the worst offense in the league statistically. With Leonard back, it’s time for the Clippers to stop treading water and start moving forward.

“I feel like we need to be better at everything,” Leonard said. “Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we need to start focusing up.”

The Clippers are 9-7 but light years away from looking like the contenders they believe they are. With Leonard back from knee stiffness that limited him to 42 minutes over the first 15 games of the season, Los Angeles can start that journey.

3) Light the beam, Kings win fifth straight

You knew the new Kings tradition of lighting up four purple lasers that shoot out of the top of the Golden One Center after a Kings win has taken on a life of its own when fans started chanting “light the beam” near the end of the game Thursday night.

The fans got their wish after a 130-112 Kings win over the Spurs powered by 28 points from De'Aaron Fox and 26 off the bench from Malik Monk. Chimezie Metu got the honors Thursday.

Devin Vassell had 29 to lead the Spurs, although the play of the night belonged to Jeremy Sochan — the rookie can dunk.

After starting the season 0-4, the Kings have won 8-of-10 and the positive vibes are flowing in the California capital. Sure, Sacramento has done this against the third easiest schedule in the league so far, but the best teams — playoff teams — beat the teams they are supposed to beat. Thursday night the Kings did that, and they should celebrate.

Keep playing like this and they will be lighting the beam a lot more this season.

Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday

Nov 17, 2022, 9:59 PM EST
Thursday night in Portland, Kyrie Irving missed his eighth consecutive game after being suspended by the team following his Tweet promoting an antisemitic move and his (at first) unapologetic response to the backlash.

It will be his last.

Following up on news that it could happen, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Irving is expected to be cleared and will play Sunday when the Nets host the Grizzlies.

Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.

One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him.

Irving had progressed through some acceptable version of the six “remedial” steps the Nets laid out for his return. He has apologized in an Instagram post, met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and his wife.

The 6-9 Nets need Irving and his shot creation back. Brooklyn has gone 4-3 without Irving heading into the game against the Trail Blazers tonight. , although the Nets have lost their last two and have not looked good doing it. Kevin Durant is frustrated and honest enough to say, “Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there.”

Irving will help with that. Starting Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Former Spurs psychologist settles lawsuit with team, Josh Primo

Nov 17, 2022, 4:54 PM EST
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
The sides have settled a lawsuit brought by Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former consulting psychologist with the San Antonio Spurs, which charged guard Josh Primo repeatedly exposed himself to her and the team did not act upon those reports.

While the Spurs denied the charges of inaction — and Primo’s attorney denied he ever exposed himself to her — the sides have “agreed to resolve this matter,” Cauthen’s attorney Tony Buzbee told Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Spurs CEO RC Buford released this statement:

“The situation regarding Joshua Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community.

As an organization, we are continuously evaluating and refining our processes so they ultimately reflect the values and culture of who we aspire to be every day. To that end, we have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.

This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last month, a move that caught the NBA off guard (teams don’t quit on promising young 19-year-old players). Primo said in a statement he needed time away for mental health reasons.

With five-game losing streak, Bickerstaff says Cavaliers have ‘fat cat mentality’

Nov 17, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the good news story of the first couple weeks of the NBA season (as opposed to the franchises melting down in the nation’s largest media markets). The Cavaliers gave up a lot to trade for Donovan Mitchell, but unleashed from the Utah offense he was better than advertised, the Cleveland defense was impressive, and the team raced out to an 8-1 start.

Since then, they have dropped five straight games, with the worst defense in the league over that stretch. That fifth loss was Wednesday night to a Bucks team without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday or other key rotation players. After the game, coach J.B. Bickerstaff ripped into his team’s mentality, via Jamal Collier of ESPN.

“We got kind of a fat cat mentality. We went out and won eight games in a row, everybody was giving us love and praising us, and we got really comfortable,” Bickerstaff said. “We are the team that won those eight games; we are a really good basketball team. This is about maturation and growth from a team as a whole.”

An experienced and smart coach like Bickerstaff knows to pick his spots to call out his team publicly. Hit with a five-game losing streak — and with a winnable game against injury-riddled Charlotte up next — was the right time to play the card.

Attitude and intensity may be part of the issue, but injuries have been as well. Mitchell missed a couple of games, Allen missed the last one, and if one thing has been evident over the past five games, this team does not yet have the depth and mentality to win when it’s not whole.

The teams at the top of the East, where the Cavaliers aspire to be, are doing that this season. The Bucks haven’t had Middelton for one game and have had other key rotation guys in and out of the lineup. The Celtics had their coach suspended just before training camp started and have been without defensive anchor Robert Williams. Hasn’t mattered. They find ways to win.

That’s the next step for the Cavaliers. It’s a mentality, but it’s also work for GM Koby Altman to do. Cleveland looks like a conte4nder when everything is lined up right, but come the playoffs things never line up perfectly — winning means overcoming adversity. That’s the next step for the Cavaliers, and they are facing that adversity now.

