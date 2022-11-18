Some teams reportedly expressing trade interest in 76ers Matisse Thybulle

By Nov 18, 2022, 5:53 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
While he has started the last two games as Doc Rivers tries to find functional lineups with James Harden out, for the most part Matisse Thybulle has been on the fringes of the rotation despite how much he worked on his shot during the offseason. He said recently he’s getting his confidence back, but he’s still shooting 29.6% overall and 18.8% on 3-pointers.

Maybe he needs a change of scenery — at least a few teams might be willing to bet on it. At least according to long-time 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck at Phillyvoice.com.

I’m told there has been some interest in Matisse Thybulle in preliminary discussions around the league, and I’d expect him to be a rumor mill fixture up until the deadline.

With the depth the 76ers added over the summer — DeAnthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker — there is depth at Thybulle’s position.

However, the Sixers would not get much back in a trade. While Thybulle is a high-quality perimeter defender, his offensive shortcomings and the fact he is a restricted free agent this summer — the team that trades for him will have to pay to keep him — will drive down his trade value.

The 7-7 Sixers may need a shakeup, they have not looked like the contender many expected heading into the season. That has made Doc Rivers’ seat warm, but also has prompted trade rumors about Tobias Harris (hard to move with his  $37.6 million salary this season and $39.3 million on the books for next season) among others.

Expect a ton of 76ers trade rumors between now and the deadline, and know Thybulle will be in some of them.

Kawhi Leonard returned, now season really begins for Clippers

By Nov 18, 2022, 1:11 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers’ season started Thursday night.

For 15 games Los Angeles had been able to keep its head above water. An elite defense (second-best in the league) and the third-easiest schedule allowed them to be 8-7 despite the worst offense in the league to date.

From the front office through the locker room, there was a sense that Thursday night was when the Clippers had to get serious — Kawhi Leonard returned from the knee soreness that had sidelined him all but 42 minutes this season. Kawhi was in the Clippers’ starting lineup for the first time since Game 4 against the Jazz in the 2021 playoffs.

It wasn’t pretty. Leonard finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists in just under 25 minutes. To the Clippers’ credit, they didn’t force-feed him chances early, they let the game come to him, but the rust was apparent.

That said, his presence changed the game: Leonard was +26 in a five-point Clippers win over the shorthanded Pistons (96-91).

“Offensively he didn’t play great,” coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged. “But you know, his impact defensively is huge for us. So you know, with him on the floor we’re a different team.”

“I don’t know if a lot of people knew it, but how he took over the fourth and just a calm demeanor, the way he wanted the ball, the way that he got us in positions,” Reggie Jackson said of Leonard’s impact on the game when the Clippers pulled ahead for the win.

It was the first step, but there are so many more the Clippers need to take.

“I feel like we need to be better at everything,” Leonard said. “Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we to start focusing up.”

The Clippers’ offense has no identity yet (and they will be without Luke Kennard for a week or two with a strained calf). Lue knows what he wants it to be — “drive, touch the paint, kick, swing” — but more often than not at the first sign of resistance the Clippers retreated to isolation basketball. It has been their default all season. The team needs to show a little more commitment to the system, picking their spots for Leonard or Paul George isolations, and it needs some continuity.

However, just Leonard and George’s gravity as scorers can create easy opportunities for others.

“So having those guys, having all those weapons… your defense is really geared up toward them. So it allows [Ivica Zubac] and I an easy pick-and-roll, easy reads,” Patrick Beverley said after he scored a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Pistons.

Beverly admitted he was still trying to adjust to playing with Leonard again, to what the Clippers look like with their core healthy. The Clippers also talked about having 66 games still to figure it all out — the NBA season is a marathon.

“It’s just a process man just hoping you can get Kawhi and keep him on the floor for a long period of time so we can kind of get our rhythm and rotations, and try to see the team we’re actually going to be,” Lue said.

What does Lue see as the next step for Leonard?

“Playing Saturday,” he said.

Looking beyond that with this team is not a luxury Lue is afforded. But he understands that the season has started in earnest for his team now, and if they want to live up to their preseason picks as a potential contender in the West, they have a lot of work to do.

Report: Hawks open up trade discussion for John Collins. Again.

By Nov 18, 2022, 12:10 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
John Collins must be dizzy, considering how long he has been on the NBA trade rumor Tilt-a-Whirl.

Collins trade rumors floated around at the trade deadline last February and this past summer, but nobody met the price of a starter and a quality first-round pick for the athletic forward. Now comes word that as the Hawks are talking to the Suns about a possible Jae Crowder trade, Collins’ name has come up again, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Suns turned their four spot over to Cameron Johnson this past summer because they wanted his strong shooting on the court more, which is part of why Crowder is away from the team awaiting a trade. Johnson is currently sidelined following surgery on a torn meniscus, but he is expected back later this season.

Johnson will be a restricted free agent this offseason, if the Suns brought in Collins — an athletic paint protector and finisher around the rim, but who has struggled from 3 this season — it’s a sign they would be moving on from Johnson. However, with Collins making more — potentially considerably more, depending on Johnson’s next deal — this becomes partially a question for ownership in Phoneix. What are they willing to spend? That is in flux with the team up for sale.

Other teams looking for help at the four — Miami, Milwaukee among them — could kick the tires on a Collins trade.

As noted, this is likely not a deal that gets done at least until January or close to the trade deadline. Or, considering the history of Collins trade rumors, maybe never.

Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?

By Nov 18, 2022, 9:28 AM EST
Michael Jordan
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.

Which in turn has general managers of playoff teams around the league eyeing the Hornets veterans as trade assets — Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, maybe Gordon Hayward or youngster P.J. Washington — and thinking the Hornets could pivot to tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

However, would Michael Jordan okay that? From Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“The hurdle is getting the owner to go along with it,” the GM told Heavy Sports. “It is Michael Jordan. He has never OK’d something like that and it is not clear he would, even if it gets bad this year, even if it puts them in a good spot in the draft for Victor (Wembanyama). He has been pretty strong against tanking. Hard to see another way forward for them now, though.”

There was a sense heading into the season that it would be easier to get owners, in general, to buy in on a pivot to tanking this season because they saw how Wembanyama looked against the G-League Ignite — he is clearly a generational talent. Add in an elite talent like Scoot Henderson at the top of the draft and owners might go for it in a way they usually would not.

However, this is the famously competitive and stubborn Michael Jordan. Would he really go for that?

A few more losses — it’s unclear how long LaMelo will be out with this second injury to the same ankle — and the path may be clear. Even to Jordan. But will he go against his nature and instincts and okay it? It’s something to watch over the coming couple of months.

Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back

By Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back

Everyone in the building, everyone watching at home (including Kyrie Irving), knew what the Nets’ wanted to do with 6.7 seconds left in a tie game: Get the ball to Kevin Durant.

They did — and he missed.

But Royce O’Neal was there to save the day.

In a sloppy game the Nets got a quality win — winning on the last night of a road trip against a 10-4 (now 10-5) Trail Blazers team, with Kevin Durant recording his 16th straight 25+ point game to start the season (tying him with Michael Jordan for the sixth-longest streak to open a season in NBA history).

Maybe more importantly, the Nets got the best game of the season out of Ben Simmons, who finished with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. He fouled out, he never took a shot outside the paint, but he made a real impact. That was different.

And things are about to get better for the Nets — Kyrie Irving should return for the team’s next game on Sunday.

Multiple reports say Irving has cleared protocols and is expected to play Sunday when the Nets host the Grizzlies. He and the Nets found steps that made everyone happy and he did enough to satisfy the powers that be following a Tweet promoting an antisemitic film (and a defiant first reaction to the backlash to his Tweet). Irving apologized in an Instagram post, met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and his wife, among other steps.

A couple of days ago Durant was frustrated enough to tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, “Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?”

But with the group the Nets roll out Sunday, with Irving back, more than 7-9 will be expected.

2) Kawhi Leonard returns but now the real work begins in Los Angeles

For the first time since Game 4 against the Jazz in the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard started a basketball game.

Just look at the box score and you’d think Leonard didn’t impact the game much — six points on 2-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, four assists in just under 25 minutes— but that would miss the critical number: he was +26 in a five-point Clippers win over the Pistons.

“I don’t know if a lot of people knew it, but how he took over the fourth and just a calm demeanor, the way he wanted the ball, the way that he got us in positions,” Reggie Jackson said of Leonard’s impact on the game. He later added that the attention Leonard and Paul George draw opened the door for him and Ivica Zubac to run simple pick-and-rolls that got him open for Bucks.

Jackson was the Clippers’ best player on the night, finishing with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and in the first half of as sloppy and ugly a basketball game as has been played in the NBA this season, Jackson felt like the only Clipper who could make a shot. George and Marcus Morris Sr. each added an inefficient 16 points in the Clippers’ 95-91 win.

Both teams scored under a point per possession in this slog of a game, but the Pistons have more of an excuse with Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart out.

The Clippers have played a lot of “bet the under” games this season — they have the second-best defense but the worst offense in the league statistically. With Leonard back, it’s time for the Clippers to stop treading water and start moving forward.

“I feel like we need to be better at everything,” Leonard said. “Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we need to start focusing up.”

The Clippers are 9-7 but light years away from looking like the contenders they believe they are. With Leonard back from knee stiffness that limited him to 42 minutes over the first 15 games of the season, Los Angeles can start that journey.

3) Light the beam, Kings win fifth straight

You knew the new Kings tradition of lighting up four purple lasers that shoot out of the top of the Golden One Center after a Kings win has taken on a life of its own when fans started chanting “light the beam” near the end of the game Thursday night.

The fans got their wish after a 130-112 Kings win over the Spurs powered by 28 points from De'Aaron Fox and 26 off the bench from Malik Monk. Chimezie Metu got the honors Thursday.

Devin Vassell had 29 to lead the Spurs, although the play of the night belonged to Jeremy Sochan — the rookie can dunk.

After starting the season 0-4, the Kings have won 8-of-10 and the positive vibes are flowing in the California capital. Sure, Sacramento has done this against the third easiest schedule in the league so far, but the best teams — playoff teams — beat the teams they are supposed to beat. Thursday night the Kings did that, and they should celebrate.

Keep playing like this and they will be lighting the beam a lot more this season.

