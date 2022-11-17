Former Spurs psychologist settles lawsuit with team, Josh Primo

By Nov 17, 2022, 4:54 PM EST


The sides have settled a lawsuit brought by Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former consulting psychologist with the San Antonio Spurs, which charged guard Josh Primo repeatedly exposed himself to her and the team did not act upon those reports.

While the Spurs denied the charges of inaction — and Primo’s attorney denied he ever exposed himself to her — the sides have “agreed to resolve this matter,” Cauthen’s attorney Tony Buzbee told Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Spurs CEO RC Buford released this statement:

“The situation regarding Joshua Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community.

As an organization, we are continuously evaluating and refining our processes so they ultimately reflect the values and culture of who we aspire to be every day. To that end, we have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.

This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last month, a move that caught the NBA off guard (teams don’t quit on promising young 19-year-old players). Primo said in a statement he needed time away for mental health reasons.

With five-game losing streak, Bickerstaff says Cavaliers have ‘fat cat mentality’

By Nov 17, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the good news story of the first couple weeks of the NBA season (as opposed to the franchises melting down in the nation’s largest media markets). The Cavaliers gave up a lot to trade for Donovan Mitchell, but unleashed from the Utah offense he was better than advertised, the Cleveland defense was impressive, and the team raced out to an 8-1 start.

Since then, they have dropped five straight games, with the worst defense in the league over that stretch. That fifth loss was Wednesday night to a Bucks team without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday or other key rotation players. After the game, coach J.B. Bickerstaff ripped into his team’s mentality, via Jamal Collier of ESPN.

“We got kind of a fat cat mentality. We went out and won eight games in a row, everybody was giving us love and praising us, and we got really comfortable,” Bickerstaff said. “We are the team that won those eight games; we are a really good basketball team. This is about maturation and growth from a team as a whole.”

An experienced and smart coach like Bickerstaff knows to pick his spots to call out his team publicly. Hit with a five-game losing streak — and with a winnable game against injury-riddled Charlotte up next — was the right time to play the card.

Attitude and intensity may be part of the issue, but injuries have been as well. Mitchell missed a couple of games, Allen missed the last one, and if one thing has been evident over the past five games, this team does not yet have the depth and mentality to win when it’s not whole.

The teams at the top of the East, where the Cavaliers aspire to be, are doing that this season. The Bucks haven’t had Middelton for one game and have had other key rotation guys in and out of the lineup. The Celtics had their coach suspended just before training camp started and have been without defensive anchor Robert Williams. Hasn’t mattered. They find ways to win.

That’s the next step for the Cavaliers. It’s a mentality, but it’s also work for GM Koby Altman to do. Cleveland looks like a conte4nder when everything is lined up right, but come the playoffs things never line up perfectly — winning means overcoming adversity. That’s the next step for the Cavaliers, and they are facing that adversity now.

Phoenix Suns reportedly close to Jae Crowder trade

By Nov 17, 2022, 12:56 PM EST


Sure, there are anonymous reports, but maybe the best sign things are getting close to a Jae Crowder trade comes from the man himself.

The Suns have been looking for a Crowder trade since last summer but have yet to find a deal that worked for them, it’s hard to find a trade sending out a win-now player and getting the same thing back (the Suns don’t want picks and prospects). That may be about to change according to multiple reports.

The question is where would Crowder be traded?

The Miami Heat have interest and a need for a veteran at the four, but a deal has never been close with them. The recent reports of the Suns demanding Max Strus be part of any trade — which is a non-starter for the Heat — may have been a last shot by the Suns to get the Heat to up their offer. The only way a Heat trade works is if the Suns take on Duncan Robinson, but then Phoneix would have to send out another rotation player — someone such as Cameron Payne — to match salaries, and that’s not going to happen. No deal was likely with the Heat until after January, unless there is a three-team trade in the works (something that has been rumored, with Robinson heading out or Miami).

There have been multiple reports of the Bucks having interest in Crowder, and a trade can work with Grayson Allen going to Phoenix (plus maybe a pick or minimum contract). But would the Bucks do that? Do the Suns want Allen? Crowder is said to prefer a trade to Miami or Atlanta.

Crowder can give a team solid minutes at the four, spacing the floor from the corners, playing physical defense, and being someone the coach can trust in the postseason. Both the Bucks and Heat are looking to fill a P.J. Tucker-sized hole in their lineups, and Crowder fits that role.

It would be the first trade of the season, and while his getting delt isn’t a surprise — he’s demanded a trade and been away from the team — there has been plenty of interest around a landing spot.

Three things to know: Curry drops 50 yet Warriors still winless on road

By Nov 17, 2022, 9:35 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Curry drops 50 yet Warriors still winless on road

0-8.

The Warriors have a defensive rating this season of 113.6, 25th in the NBA.

The Warriors’ winless road record and the fact they can’t get a stop go hand-in-hand — and not even a 50-spot from Stephen Curry can change that.

That was Curry’s 11th 50-point game.

Curry was epic, but the Suns put up 130 at home and not even Curry’s greatness could match that. Phoenix is without two starters — Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson — but is doing what elite teams do: trust their depth and find wins. Cameron Payne had 29 points including six 3-pointers filling in for CP3, Devin Booker added a smooth 27, and the Suns shot 21-of-40 from 3 as a team to pick up the win.

A frustrated Steve Kerr referred to the team’s play as a pickup game — code for individual play and no commitment to defense. Kerr didn’t hold back after the loss.

“If somebody helps on a rotation, crack back and help on the big guy. If things aren’t going well, somebody call the group into the foul line, get everybody together and motivate the group.

“All that stuff is missing right now. I saw a lot of hanging heads tonight. I think we’re feeling sorry for ourselves. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Everyone can’t wait to play us and kick our ass. We’ve had a lot of success and a lot of fun, a lot of joy beating people over the years and teams don’t forget that. So they’re having their fun now, as they should.

“I’ve always felt the game rewards you if you commit to the game. If you really compete together, shots go in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way. We’re not earning any of that stuff. That’s why we’re winless on the road. It’s a pickup game.”

Most of the Warriors’ struggles have been in the half-court defensively, where they are bottom 10 in the league (via Cleaning the Glass), but the offensive struggles are letting teams run on them more than the Warriors might like as well. However, as Kerr noted, the larger issue is the commitment in the half-court right now.

There are other concerns in Golden State, such as the inconsistent play of Jordan Poole (0-of-5 against the Suns) and Klay Thompson still trying to find his shot (6-of-17). But the Warriors’ four rings are built on an elite defense — last season they entered the playoffs with the best defense in the NBA. If the Warriors have dreams of a repeat — or just winning a game on the road — it has to start on the defensive end of the floor.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drains stepback game-winner against Wizards

We wrote a few days ago that we’re not talking enough about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

We’re talking about him today after he drained a game-winning stepback 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to cap off a career-high 42-point night, lifting the Thunder past the Wizards 121-120.

Bradley Beal looked like he might have hit the game-winner with his midrange jumper with 6.1 seconds left, putting the Wizards up 120-118 on the road. But that left enough time for Gilgeous-Alexander to get one last chance.

Beal finished with 25 points in his first game back after missing five (three when in the league’s health and safety protocols), while Kristaps Porzingis added 27. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 of his points in the second half.

Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an All-NBA/bottom of the MVP ballot level this season, and we’ll be talking a lot about him and the 7-8 Thunder.

3) Celtics win streak up to 8, Cavaliers losing streak reaches 5

The streaks for two of the East’s top teams continue: The Celtics upped their win streak to eight, while the Cavaliers dropped their fifth straight.

Boston got a comfortable 126-101 win over the Hawks. The Celtics won this one with depth. Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22) had off shooting nights, and the Celtics were already without Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.

So the role players stepped up: Grant Williams had 18 points with four 3-pointers, Derrick White finished 16 points and 10 assists, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet each had 15 points, while Payton Pritchard chipped in with 14 points. That balanced scoring was too much for the Hawks.

For Cleveland, no Jarrett Allen (sore left ankle) and this team continues to struggle when all its stars are not on the court. Evan Mobley could not slow Brook Lopez (29 points, including seven 3-pointers), Giannis Antetokounmpo was getting anywhere he wanted to go, and it was all too easy for the Bucks.

Allen is the defensive lynchpin for the Cavaliers and without him they’re not near the same team on that end.

On the bright side for the Cavaliers, Mobley had a better, more fluid offensive game with 20 points — he has struggled to find his offensive fit playing with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell (both guards and 23 in this game).

Next up for the Cavaliers is the injury-riddled Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland needs to break its streak there because things get tough after that (Hawks and Heat back-to-back).

In third game back, LaMelo Ball reinjures ankle when he steps on fan’s foot (VIDEO)

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 8:28 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball‘s first home game of the season didn’t go anywhere near as well as the All-Star point guard hoped.

Not only did the Charlotte Hornets lose 125-113 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but Ball reinjured his left ankle when he stepped on a fan’s foot with 1:34 left in the game, an injury which likely will keep him out moving forward.

Ball was trying to save a ball from going out of bounds when he stepped on a seated fan’s foot near the Hornets bench as he tried to brace himself from going into the crowd.

It’s the same ankle that caused Ball to miss a portion of the preseason and the first 13 games of the regular season.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford had no immediate update on Ball’s status and Ball was not made available to talk to reporters after the game.

The Hornets are at Cleveland on Friday night.

This was Ball’s third game back since his initial ankle injury in the preseason, but his first at home. It began with him getting a big introduction from the public address announcer and a huge applause during pre-game introductions, but exiting with a grimace on his face and he limped to the locker room.

Ball was stellar when he played, finishing with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including five 3-pointers. He also had six assists while turning the ball over four times.

“He was great tonight,” Clifford said.

The Hornets have been hit hard by injuries this season.

Along with Ball missing 13 games, Cody Martin has missed all but one game with quad and knee issues that eventually required surgery, Gordon Hayward has missed the last eight games with a shoulder injury and Dennis Smith the last three a ankle sprain. Earlier in the day, the Hornets also announced first-round draft pick Mark Williams suffered an ankle injury while playing for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm.

Terry Rozier also missed seven games with an ankle injury.

“It’s very tough but we have to be professionals about it,” said Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. “It’s the game of basketball and those things happen. But people who are suited up and who are healthy enough to go out there, we have to go pick up that slack.”

Still, forward P.J. Washington said he’s eager for the day the Hornets (4-12) are at full strength.

“We all know at some point everybody’s going to get back out there, and we can’t wait for it,” Washington said. “But right now the problem is we’re losing games, so we’ve got to figure it out and start getting some wins.”

Charlotte (4-12) has lost nine of its last 10 games after starting the season 3-3 with a win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

