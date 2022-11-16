Nuggets’ Jokic enters health and safety protocols, ruled out Wednesday

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the Clippers)

The Clippers want to force a playoff-style game every night: slowed down, hunting mismatches, being physical, using their depth and versatility to find a way to win.

Luka Doncic is good with that.

He thrives in playoff-style games and has a long history of tormenting the Clippers (he averaged 31.7 points against them) — which he added to with a dagger 3 to top off a 35-point night on Tuesday.

35 PTS

11 REB

5 AST

Dorian Finney-Smith hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 21 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 16.

This win also showed the weakness of this Mavericks team, which led by 25 just before halftime but had to fight to hang on in the fourth (and bank on heroics from Doncic).

Dallas only has two real shot creators, forcing Kidd to play them heavy minutes, even early in the regular season. In this win, Doncic played 39:43 and Dinwiddie 40:59. In a regular season game that did not go to overtime. The Mavericks have a back-to-back against the Rockets and may rest Doncic for the night. Postgame Kidd talked about giving Frank Ntilikina and Facu Campazzo a chance, but they are not the answers.

Dallas’ lack of shot creators with Jalen Brunson in New York is glaring. It’s a front office problem and one not likely solved until next off-season. Until then, it’s the Luka Doncic show — which is enough against the Clippers.

2) Kings put up 153 points on Nets and have won four straight

Remember just a few days ago when I wrote about new head coach Jacque Vaughn turning the Nets’ defense around? I would like to have that back.

Since then the Nets got bullied by Anthony Davis and the Lakers, then on Tuesday gave up 153 points to the Sacramento Kings (the most that franchise has scored since 1993, the most points the Nets have ever given up in regulation).

The Nets’ defensive woes Tuesday night were fueled by an offense that struggled to create anything with Kevin Durant on the bench, leading to turnovers and easy transition for the Kings. Ben Simmons was moving well and seemed more aggressive attacking the rim, but he is not finding a groove as an offensive facilitator the way he had been in Philly or the way Brooklyn had hoped (and Kyrie Irving remains out).

This game turned in the second quarter. A Seth Curry 3-pointer tied the game at 40-40, at which point the Kings went on a 16-0 spurt that evolved into a 29-4 run and the Kings were up 19 at the half. The game was never in doubt after that. Terrence Davis — who has been in and out of Mike Brown’s rotation — sparked that run and finished with 31 points and rebounds.

31 PTS

9 REB

4 AST

3 STL

The Kings got 83 points from their bench in this one. De'Aaron Fox described the night as a perfect game.

It was the Kings’ chance on national television (this was a TNT game) and they made a statement, winning their fourth straight and moving above .500. This is a good team that can make the playoffs out West (probably through the play-in, but they can make it).

Brooklyn heads to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, then has the Grizzlies, 76ers, and Raptors. Next Tuesday could be Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, so get ready for some boos. This modest two-game losing streak could get ugly in the Nets don’t find their defense. Fast.

There were positives for the Grizzlies. First, Jaren Jackson Jr. made his season debut, recovered enough from offseason foot surgery to play, and while there is a lot of rust to shake off (0-of-7 from 3), he was out there. Plus, Ja Morant was doing Ja Morant things on his way to 36 points.

It wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies against the Zion-less Pelicans (out with a right foot contusion). The Pelicans were the better, more balanced team. New Orleans got a 30-point, nine-assist night from CJ McCollum plus 19 each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

New Orleans is 8-6, but with the fifth-best net rating in the league (they project as a 9-5 team), and they are not going anywhere this season. They are a legit top-six team.